News
Devin Nunes Sues NBCUniversal Over Rachel Maddow Report
U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has filed a lawsuit against NBCUniversal Media, alleging acclaimed MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow defamed him in a March 18, 2021 segment on her show. He claims Maddow’s reporting caused him to suffer “insult, pain, embarrassment, humiliation, mental suffering and injury to his reputation.”
Bloomberg News reports the lawsuit alleges Maddow defamed Nunes “with on-air suggestions he’d conspired with a Russian agent to rig the 2016 presidential election for Donald Trump.”
It specifically cites these comments made by Maddow, according to The Hill:
“Congressman Nunes has refused to answer questions about what he received from Andriy Derkach. He has refused to show the contents of the package to other members of the intelligence community.”
“He has refused to hand it over to the FBI which is what you should do if you get something from somebody who is sanctioned by the U.S. as a Russian agent.”
Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member and a top Trump defender, is accusing Maddow of targeting “him with defamatory statements that accuse him of obstruction of justice and treason. Nunes said Maddow has also called for him to lose his committee post and be stripped of his security clearances.”
Nunes infamously has sued several others, including two Twitter parody accounts that mocked the California Republican: “Devin Nunes’ Cow,” and “Devin Nunes’ Mom.”
Congressman Nunes has also sued McClatchy newspapers; activists who tried to force him to stop listing his occupation as “farmer” on the 2018 ballot; journalist Ryan Lizza and Hearst Magazines; the non-profit Campaign for Accountability and opposition research company Fusion GPS; and CNN.
His attorney also threatened to sue California Congressman Ted Lieu, a Democrat. Rep. Lieu’s response, below, to Nunes’ lawyer, concludes, “I welcome any lawsuit from your client and look forward to taking discovery of Congressman Nunes. Or, you can take your letter and shove it.”
Attached is the first page of a five page letter in which the lawyer for @DevinNunes threatens that Rep Nunes will sue me.
Attached is my response. pic.twitter.com/bWAqdRhq97
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 17, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Morning Joe Shames GOP Lawmakers Who Won’t Speak Up for Capitol Cops After Another Officer Takes His Life
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called on Republican lawmakers to stand with the Capitol police officers who defended them against Jan. 6 rioters after a fourth officer has taken his life since the violent insurrection.
Four officers have committed suicide since the riot and a fifth died from injuries shortly after Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent effort to overturn the presidential election results, and the “Morning Joe” host said Republicans need to speak out against their colleagues trying to block an investigation of the attack.
“Look at the Trump signs everywhere,” Scarborough said. “Donald Trump trying to deny that this wasn’t his riot, this wasn’t his insurrection when, in fact, he was cheering it on from the White House, according to Republican senators and, of course, called up [House minority leader] Kevin McCarthy and Kevin McCarthy asked him, begged him to shut it down, and he told McCarthy it wasn’t his people, even while he was cheering them on. McCarthy shouted at him, swore at him, called him a liar — how stupid do you think we are? Everybody knows. Look at the Trump signs. These are all Donald Trump supporters in there.”
Four law enforcement officers testified last week before the House select committee investigating the riot, which Republicans have downplayed as a minor event, and some conservative media figures mocked their pain in describing the brutal violence they faced.
“Let’s be clear about it,” Scarborough said. “Republicans, they have a choice to make, it’s a simple choice. You can either be on the side of American terrorists, that’s what the cops called them, that were getting brutalized with American flags. You can either be on the side of American terrorists or you can be on the side of law enforcement officers, of police officers. It’s that simple. Terrorists or cops, pick a side, and if you decide that you do want to support law enforcement officers, if you do want to protect those who have protected you every day inside the United States Capitol, if you are a Republican, could you please, please offer your support publicly for law enforcement officers today in the Capitol, D.C. Metro force?”
“Please let them know how much you appreciate what they do for you every day, and specifically what they did to save your life on Jan. 6,” he added. “Because right now, they obviously aren’t feeling that. They’re hearing a lot of Republicans undermine them and attack them and claim that they’re actors, and claim that this was just another day on the Hill, and so, when Republicans come out and say that, or when carnival barkers come out and say that and you say nothing, as a Republican members of Congress, you’re sort of endorsing that.”
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention LIfeline at 1-800-273-8255
News
‘Very Selfish People’: Exhausted Louisiana ICU Nurse Shames Americans Who Refuse Vaccinations
An intensive care unit nurse in Louisiana told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that she’s exhausted dealing with patients who haven’t gotten vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
During a lengthy interview, Cooper asked ICU nurse Felicia Croft to describe the conditions she’s seeing at her hospital at the moment.
“Right now, we’re seeing a lot of patients, number one. and patients that are sicker and patients that are closer to my age, which just brings it to a whole new level,” she explained. “I’m 34 years old.”
Cooper then asked her how she felt about people who complained about being asked to get vaccinated or wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, which so far has killed more than 600,000 Americans.
“So we have become… a very selfish just group of people,” she said. “This pandemic — and masks and vaccines — this is not about you and this is not about what always makes you feel good! And it’s about, you know, the cashier at your local gas station. and it’s about your local baker. and you know, your neighbor and your cousin’s friends.”
She then explained how she believed that COVID-19 vaccinations were a divine blessing and that it is arrogant for people to turn them away.
“God gave somebody a whole lot smarter than me… the knowledge to develop this vaccine,” she said.
Watch the video below.
News
‘Milquetoast’: Some Slam Graham for Not Strongly Urging Americans to Get Vaccinated After Announcing He Has COVID
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Monday afternoon announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The South Carolina Republican and top Trump ally says he was vaccinated, but like a minuscule percentage of Americans – less than 1% – who were inoculated he contracted the virus after being vaccinated.
Graham did credit the vaccine for his mild symptoms, but some believe he should have taken this opportunity to urge other Trump-loving Republicans to get vaccinated, rather than just mention that he was vaccinated. The vaccine is credited with keeping those who contract the virus after being fully inoculated alive and out of the hospital. Many, like Graham, report only mild symptoms.
“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” Graham tweeted.
“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now,” he added. “My symptoms would be far worse.”
But, like many noted, Graham offered up no direct plea to get vaccinated.
Earlier Monday the CDC announced that 70% of eligible Americans have had at least one dose of the vaccine, but Republicans are the largest group who are refusing to get inoculated, thanks in large part to anti-vaxx disinformation coming from Fox News, other far right media outlets, and lies posted on social media.
Some used Graham’s tweets as an opportunity to explain that vaccinated or not the virus can be transmitted and that’s why masks are still necessary in most parts of the country.
This is why you’ve been asked to still wear a mask in Congress right now. https://t.co/7S2yfx7q4Z
— ???? Lynda (She/Her) #Vaccinated ? (@privatelynda) August 2, 2021
So what I’m hearing is that:
-we should be wearing masks even if vaccinated
-vaccines mean you aren’t going to get a worse version of the illness but you NEED to be carefully around unmasked unvaccinated colleagues (AHEM)
– having free healthcare for life must be nice https://t.co/pHKBV6Y3Lo
— Geraldine (@everywhereist) August 2, 2021
Some felt he struck an appropriate tone:
Good messaging on the vaccine. https://t.co/wOnRRahsoj
— Alexandra Sifferlin (@acsifferlin) August 2, 2021
This is the right message. https://t.co/2aTwSm27Kl
— German Lopez (@germanrlopez) August 2, 2021
Others just blasted him for not going far enough and insisting others get vaccinated:
This statement about vaccination could have been a million times more forceful, but instead, Graham gives this half-assed, milquetoast vaccine endorsement.
— S Frederick *Get Vaxxed* (@BlueVoter4All) August 2, 2021
Wow. Could you be just a little less guarded and hesitant with that vaccine endorsement there? Maybe say this on Fox News? Maybe tell your GOP colleagues to wear a mask? Otherwise go fuck yourself. https://t.co/hyk8qzJoTk
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 2, 2021
Tell your constituents to stop watching Fox News and get vaccinated. https://t.co/qJhkYkYhU7
— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 2, 2021
You forgot to add “I encourage all who have not been vaccinated to do so immediately.”
— Melissa (@lissysvage) August 2, 2021
Right? Like how hard is it to type GO GET VACCINATED.
— Royce (@VanillaRoyce) August 2, 2021
40% of your state is fully vaccinated. Imagine how many more people would have received the vaccine had you come out earlier in support of the COVID-19 vaccine, Senator.
Do your job. https://t.co/57niZbTpZZ
— Lulu Seikaly (@LuluForTexas) August 2, 2021
Since SC vaccination rate is only at 40%, your team and you should call your constituents to get vaccinated. That will be a good use of your quarantine time.
— Penngalusa (@penngalusa) August 2, 2021
Please tell your state to get vaccinated
— DR. KRUPALI ?? (@krupali) August 2, 2021
Way to bury the vaccine endorsement. https://t.co/i0MGfkZWip
— Blue Tsunami (@SkyBlueTsunami) August 2, 2021
Trending
- 'APPRENTICE: COUP PLOTTER'2 days ago
Many Are Questioning Why Trump and Madison Cawthorn Were Filmed Meeting ‘To Create a Path Forward to Victory’
- UNAMERICAN2 days ago
Lara Trump Hopes Black American Olympian Loses
- VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN IS NO JOKE2 days ago
#ResignMcCarthy: Calls Mount for Ouster of ‘Psychotic’ GOP Leader After He ‘Threatened Violence’ Against Pelosi
- '750% INCREASE'3 days ago
‘It Just Went Boom’: Florida ICUs Swamped With Younger COVID Victims
- 'SOME PEOPLE ARE GOING TO ACT IN THAT WAY'2 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Head Warns of ‘Violent Insurrection’ if ‘Genuine Patriots’ Don’t ‘Take Back the Country’
- News2 days ago
Third DC Police Officer Who Fought to Protect Capitol on Jan. 6 Dies by Suicide
- News2 days ago
‘Significant Number of Subpoenas’: GOP Jan. 6 Commission Member Reveals ‘A Lot of People’ Will Be Ordered to Testify
- News2 days ago
‘Very Selfish People’: Exhausted Louisiana ICU Nurse Shames Americans Who Refuse Vaccinations