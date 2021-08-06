News
Alabama Has the Worst Vaccination Rate in America. Cases Are Exploding. They Just Threw Out 65,000 Expired Doses.
As the delta variant nears 100% of coronavirus cases nationwide Alabama continues to be the worst state in the country for getting its population vaccinated. Barely more than one in three Alabamians (34.6%) are fully vaccinated, compared to one in two Americans (50.3%).
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced Friday that one month ago there were less than 200 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Today there are over 1800.
“We’ve had three straight days of double-digit deaths,” Dr. Harris announced, the first time in months they’ve seen a death rate like that. They’ve also had four straight days of “much higher” coronavirus cases per day, now “ten times higher” than one month ago, more than 3000 per day.
The state has 1.5 million doses currently available, but more than 65,000 doses just expired, Dr. Harris told reporters, calling it a “shame” they had to be thrown out because there are people around the world desperate for vaccines.
Vaccine doses are going to waste in Alabama, where millions remain unvaccinated. A state health official says 7,000 J&J, 11,000 Moderna and about 47,000 Pfizer have expired. “That’s extremely unfortunate when we have such a low vaccination rate,” Dr. Scott Harris says.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 6, 2021
The state’s vaccination rate is increasing, now at about 10,000 doses per day.
Alabama Republican Governor Kay Ivey two weeks ago expressed frustration with her state’s residents not acting to get vaccinated. But Dr. Harris reiterated that Gov. Ivey refuses to impose a mask mandate, making clear he disagrees with her.
“There should be universal masking regardless of vaccination status,” Harris stated, noting even vaccinated people can transmit the coronavirus.
Related: Alabama Governor Lets Loose Over Huge COVID Rise: ‘Start Blaming the Unvaccinated Folks Letting Us Down’
‘You’re Confusing a Few Things There’: Jen Psaki Forced to Educate Right Wing Reporter Defending DeSantis
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday performed what has become a near-daily exercise in educating right wing reporters, although this time not one from Fox News.
Instead, the reporter was Emerald Robinson of Newsmax, who Psaki ultimately was forced to cut off.
Robinson tried to defend Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, who not only refuses to implement a mask mandate but has banned state and local government agencies and schools from trying to do so – potentially putting 2.7 million children, and their families, at risk as they return to schools. DeSantis’ state of Florida accounts for about one in five new coronavirus cases and “leads the nation in the number of adults and children admitted into the hospital with confirmed cases of Covid-19,” CNN reports.
Robinson cited a medical expert who made news this week by saying the cloth masks many Americans are using are insufficient, and criticized his colleague for not urging stronger masks, possibly ones like the N95 masks used by medical professionals and first responders.
But the Newsmax reporter suggested that was proof that DeSantis’ mask ban made sense, which it does not.
“One of the President’s top COVID advisors, Michael Osterholm, just this recently –” Robinson began.
“Who’s not a current adviser to the president,” Psaki was forced to inform Robinson. He is an epidemiologist who was an advisor to President-elect Joe Biden but has not served in the administration.
“He said,” Robinson continued, “in a television interview this week regarding mask wearing, specifically the cloth masks like so many of us are wearing here and what the kids are wearing in school, right? Largely. He said, it’s just that the scientific community is doing a disservice to the public on face coverings, he said that cloth masks like these have very limited impact on the amount of virus that you inhale or you exhale out. And he also said that he’s really disappointed in his colleagues for not making that more clear to the public, and that’s sort of in line with the study that Governor DeSantis is citing as the basis for his executive order,” Robinson declared, which is false, as Psaki was forced to explain.
“I think you’re confusing a few things there but let me first say that Osterholm is not an advisor to the President, to the administration, to the White House,” Psaki explained, information that is easily found on Wikipedia or via any simple Google search. “He doesn’t work here, he’s a private citizen and a medical public health expert, but a lot of public health experts are out there speaking and good for them.”
In fact, Osterholm said this week, “It`s very important to wear adequate protection. And what we mean by that is you need to wear an N-95 respirator,” which he noted are no longer in short supply like they were last year.
“I will say,” Psaki continued, “that we are going to continue to rely on the advice of medical experts in the federal government on what kind of masks we all should wear, what kind of masks kids should wear, and if they change that advice, then the Department of Education will be working with schools to make sure if that’s implemented as a mitigation measure.”
“The issue we have taken with the guidance of Governor DeSantis – which he of course is fundraising off of, I think we should note – is that he is preventing schools and teachers and others from protecting themselves, and the students in their classroom, and as a mother myself, that’s concerning and I’m sure it’s concerning to mothers in Florida.”
“I think we’re gonna have to continue. Go ahead. I think we’ve got to continue. Go ahead, You had a very long question we’ve got to continue. Go ahead. I’m sorry, I’m sorry, Emerald, we’re going to continue. Go ahead,” Psaki said, moving to another reporter.
Watch:
Lord, grant me the patience that Jen Psaki has with Newsmax staffer Emerald Robinson pic.twitter.com/o2zE9VFMGN
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2021
Fox News Accused of Refusing to Air Powerful Democratic Super PAC Ad on Jan. 6 Committee – and Refusing to State in Writing Why
The Democratic Super PAC Really American announced Thursday that Fox News is refusing to air an ad it made of video from the first day of testimony in front of the House’s January 6 Committee, and is refusing to state why they will not air it.
Republicans are deeply opposed to the bipartisan United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and deeply opposed to allowing it to appear bipartisan (it is) and to appear credible (it is.)
The video Really American posted to Twitter, presumably longer than the one they submitted to Fox News that was rejected, has already been viewed one million times.
Take a look:
BREAKING: After an initial approval, Fox News has rejected our ad buy of January 6th testimony from capitol police officers 2 weeks ago. Further, Fox News refuses to put in writing why they are rejecting the ad. Retweet far and wide so everyone sees this. pic.twitter.com/SfmEW7L5J0
— ReallyAmerican.com ?? (@ReallyAmerican1) August 5, 2021
UPDATE:
U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu retweeted the video and blasted the GOP:
Why is @FoxNews hiding this video from the American people?
I’ll tell you why. Because the truth is that GOP supporters of the former President brutalized police officers and the Fox base audience can’t deal with that. They’d rather ignore the evidence of their eyes and ears. https://t.co/z04Xhkb6Mf
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 5, 2021
‘Star Witness’ Emerges as Hearings Over Trump’s Attempt to Delegitimize Election Grow Closer: Report
As hearings over former President Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the 2020 election results could potentially start as early as this week, Richard P. Donoghue, the former acting deputy attorney general under Trump, has emerged a potential star witness, The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake writes.
As Blake points out, Donoghue’s name repeatedly appears in notes and emails pushing back against Trump’s efforts to delegitimize the election he lost.
Donoghue’s potential testimony could include details of notes he wrote during a December meeting with Trump where the former president Trump urged the Justice Department to “just say the election was corrupt” and to “leave the rest to me and the R[epublican] Congressmen.”
“The other big revelation this week involves a highly unorthodox draft letter from [then-head of the Justice Department’s civil division, Jeffrey Clark]. In it, Clark sought to urge the Georgia state legislature to call a special session to look at potentially overturning the election results in their state,” Blake writes. “As The Washington Post’s Philip Bump wrote, the proposed letter appears to be the latest in a series of thinly veiled attempts among Trump allies to lay a predicate for getting Congress not to accept the election results Jan. 6.”
But as Blake points out, Donoghue again flatly objected.
“He wrote in response that the alleged ‘irregularities’ Clark based his draft letter upon ‘are of such a small scale that they simply would not impact the outcome of the Presidential Election,'” Blake writes. “He also said, even setting that aside, that it was hardly the Justice Department’s business to urge a state legislature to take such actions based upon investigations the department generally would never comment upon.”
Read the full report over at The Washington Post.
