GOP Governor Lets Loose Over Huge COVID Rise: ‘Start Blaming the Unvaccinated Folks Letting Us Down’

In a tremendous turnabout Republican Governor Kay Ivey let loose Thursday afternoon, calling on Alabama residents to “start blaming” the unvaccinated for the state’s 311% increase in coronavirus cases over the past 14 days. Just 42.6% of Alabama adults are fully vaccinated, the worst performance in the nation. Some Alabama counties stand at just 30% vaccinated.

After answering repeated questions about the low coronavirus vaccination rate the Governor was asked by one reporter, “What is it going to take to get people to get shots in arms?”

“I don’t know, you tell me,” the clearly frustrated Governor Ivey snapped. Ivey, up for re-election next year, is a conservative who just days ago announced children would not be required to wear masks when returning to schools in person. She recently bragged about Alabama being “open” for business, ignoring the COVID spike.

“Folks supposed to have common sense,” she said Thursday.

But it was just one week ago when Ivey declared, “all we need to do” is “focus on encouraging people, educating people about the benefits of taking the shot.”

On Thursday, Ivey offered up a near-total reversal.

“It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down,” Ivey said.

“I’ve done all I know how to do,” the governor told reporters. “I can encourage you to do something, but I can’t make you take care of yourself.”

Last week, Ivey said, “Mandating how people take care of themselves is their business, not government.”

On Thursday she blamed what she called the “few cases of COVID” on “unvaccinated folks,” as AL.com reported. “Almost 100% of the new hospitalizations are unvaccinated folks. And the deaths certainly are occurring with unvaccinated folks. These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain. We’ve got to get folks to take the shot.”

“I want folks to get vaccinated,” Ivey said, defending her decision to not mandate masks for school children. Currently only people 12 years and older can be vaccinated. “That’s the cure. That prevents everything. Why do we want to mess around with just temporary stuff? We don’t need to just encourage people to go halfway with curing this disease. Let’s get it done. We know what it takes to get it done. Get a shot in your arm. I’ve done it. It’s safe. The data proves it. It doesn’t cost anything. It saves lives.”

In May Gov. Ivey banned so-called “coronavirus passports,” or any requirement of proof of vaccination status.