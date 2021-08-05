Fox News Accused of Refusing to Air Powerful Democratic Super PAC Ad on Jan. 6 Committee – and Refusing to State in Writing Why

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called on Republican lawmakers to stand with the Capitol police officers who defended them against Jan. 6 rioters after a fourth officer has taken his life since the violent insurrection.

Four officers have committed suicide since the riot and a fifth died from injuries shortly after Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent effort to overturn the presidential election results, and the “Morning Joe” host said Republicans need to speak out against their colleagues trying to block an investigation of the attack.

“Look at the Trump signs everywhere,” Scarborough said. “Donald Trump trying to deny that this wasn’t his riot, this wasn’t his insurrection when, in fact, he was cheering it on from the White House, according to Republican senators and, of course, called up [House minority leader] Kevin McCarthy and Kevin McCarthy asked him, begged him to shut it down, and he told McCarthy it wasn’t his people, even while he was cheering them on. McCarthy shouted at him, swore at him, called him a liar — how stupid do you think we are? Everybody knows. Look at the Trump signs. These are all Donald Trump supporters in there.”

Four law enforcement officers testified last week before the House select committee investigating the riot, which Republicans have downplayed as a minor event, and some conservative media figures mocked their pain in describing the brutal violence they faced.

“Let’s be clear about it,” Scarborough said. “Republicans, they have a choice to make, it’s a simple choice. You can either be on the side of American terrorists, that’s what the cops called them, that were getting brutalized with American flags. You can either be on the side of American terrorists or you can be on the side of law enforcement officers, of police officers. It’s that simple. Terrorists or cops, pick a side, and if you decide that you do want to support law enforcement officers, if you do want to protect those who have protected you every day inside the United States Capitol, if you are a Republican, could you please, please offer your support publicly for law enforcement officers today in the Capitol, D.C. Metro force?”

“Please let them know how much you appreciate what they do for you every day, and specifically what they did to save your life on Jan. 6,” he added. “Because right now, they obviously aren’t feeling that. They’re hearing a lot of Republicans undermine them and attack them and claim that they’re actors, and claim that this was just another day on the Hill, and so, when Republicans come out and say that, or when carnival barkers come out and say that and you say nothing, as a Republican members of Congress, you’re sort of endorsing that.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention LIfeline at 1-800-273-8255