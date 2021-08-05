News
Fox News Accused of Refusing to Air Powerful Democratic Super PAC Ad on Jan. 6 Committee – and Refusing to State in Writing Why
The Democratic Super PAC Really American announced Thursday that Fox News is refusing to air an ad it made of video from the first day of testimony in front of the House’s January 6 Committee, and is refusing to state why they will not air it.
Republicans are deeply opposed to the bipartisan United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and deeply opposed to allowing it to appear bipartisan (it is) and to appear credible (it is.)
The video Really American posted to Twitter, presumably longer than the one they submitted to Fox News that was rejected, has already been viewed one million times.
Take a look:
BREAKING: After an initial approval, Fox News has rejected our ad buy of January 6th testimony from capitol police officers 2 weeks ago. Further, Fox News refuses to put in writing why they are rejecting the ad. Retweet far and wide so everyone sees this. pic.twitter.com/SfmEW7L5J0
— ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 5, 2021
UPDATE:
U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu retweeted the video and blasted the GOP:
Why is @FoxNews hiding this video from the American people?
I’ll tell you why. Because the truth is that GOP supporters of the former President brutalized police officers and the Fox base audience can’t deal with that. They’d rather ignore the evidence of their eyes and ears. https://t.co/z04Xhkb6Mf
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 5, 2021
