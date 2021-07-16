‘We Have Concerts That Are Doing a Lot Better Than This’: Trump Is Going on Tour. Tickets Are ‘Moving Slowly’

Donald Trump is hitting the road with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. The two men are calling it a “History Tour.” And while there is still plenty of time to buy tickets, sales are slow.

“Donald Trump is having trouble selling advance tickets for his upcoming speaking tour with conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly, according to interviews with ticketing officials for the venues,” Politico reports.

Seat prices begin at $100, and go up to $300, each. But for $8500+ MAGA acolytes can buy a “VIP Meet & Greet Package” that includes a photo op with the two septuagenarian conservatives, and a 45-minutes pre-show reception.

“There’s still a lot of tickets open” for their December 12 show in Orlando, at the 20,000-person capacity Amway Center, one box office employee told Politico.

“We have concerts that are doing a lot better than this,” he added.

A Bad Bunny concert being held next March recently sold out within two days, for example, and the majority of seats for a Dec. 3 Kane Brown concert have been sold already.

Also wide open are seats for the December 19 show at the 20,000-seat American Airlines Center in Dallas, and for the show at the the 19,000-seat Toyota Center in Houston, where “60 to 65 percent of seats remain unsold, an employee with access to ticket sales information estimated.”

By comparison, Michelle Obama’s 2018 “Becoming” book tour “sold quickly, with most tickets for her Chicago United Center stop selling out within minutes and the cheapest tickets for all the venues selling out in less than two days.”