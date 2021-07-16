BAD BUNNY CONCERT SOLD OUT IN TWO DAYS
‘We Have Concerts That Are Doing a Lot Better Than This’: Trump Is Going on Tour. Tickets Are ‘Moving Slowly’
Donald Trump is hitting the road with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. The two men are calling it a “History Tour.” And while there is still plenty of time to buy tickets, sales are slow.
“Donald Trump is having trouble selling advance tickets for his upcoming speaking tour with conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly, according to interviews with ticketing officials for the venues,” Politico reports.
Seat prices begin at $100, and go up to $300, each. But for $8500+ MAGA acolytes can buy a “VIP Meet & Greet Package” that includes a photo op with the two septuagenarian conservatives, and a 45-minutes pre-show reception.
“There’s still a lot of tickets open” for their December 12 show in Orlando, at the 20,000-person capacity Amway Center, one box office employee told Politico.
“We have concerts that are doing a lot better than this,” he added.
A Bad Bunny concert being held next March recently sold out within two days, for example, and the majority of seats for a Dec. 3 Kane Brown concert have been sold already.
Also wide open are seats for the December 19 show at the 20,000-seat American Airlines Center in Dallas, and for the show at the the 19,000-seat Toyota Center in Houston, where “60 to 65 percent of seats remain unsold, an employee with access to ticket sales information estimated.”
By comparison, Michelle Obama’s 2018 “Becoming” book tour “sold quickly, with most tickets for her Chicago United Center stop selling out within minutes and the cheapest tickets for all the venues selling out in less than two days.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Trump-Loving Christian Preacher Cries Political Persecution After State Dept. Refuses Same-Day Passport Request
- XL-SIZED HOMOPHOBIA AND HATE3 days ago
Wyoming Bar Sells Out of Violently Anti-LGBTQ Tees Bragging to ‘Shoot’ Gay People as a ‘Cure for AIDS’
- News3 days ago
Top Credit Rating Agency Warns Trump’s ‘Failure to Concede’ and GOP Voter Suppression Could Tank US AAA Status
- PUTTING POLITICS OVER SAVING LIVES3 days ago
Politically-Ambitious Health Commissioner Fires Top Vaccination Official, Bans Outreach to Minors on All Vaccines
- 'IDIOCRACY'2 days ago
‘Amoral, Murderous Intent’: Tennessee GOP Ripped to Shreds for ‘Ideological Lunacy’ of Kids Vaccine Outreach Ban
- News3 days ago
‘I Was There’: Journalists Slam Megyn Kelly for Claiming Insurrection Wasn’t as Bad as Reported
- LOL2 days ago
‘Welcome Back’: Jen Psaki Perfectly Mocks Fox News’ Peter Doocy for Pushing Political Agenda Attacking Texas Dems
- 'LIFTED VERBATIM'2 days ago
Internet Sleuth Catches Trump Plagiarizing in New Statement After Finding It Suspiciously Coherent and Well Written