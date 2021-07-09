THIS WAS A VIOLENT ATTEMPTED COUP
Watch: Just-Released Video Shows Insurrectionists Dragging Police Officer Into Violent Mob
Video released by the U.S. Dept. of Justice in response to a court order appears to show a police officer being dragged into a violent mob by January 6 insurrectionists incited by Donald Trump.
The video, presumably captured by a body cam, is one of many that have been posted by NBC4 Washington Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane. It is violent and disturbing.
The DOJ has charged over 500 people who participated in the attempted coup on January 6, and reportedly expects to charge dozens more.
They have yet to publicly charge any of the actual leaders of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attempt to overturn a free and fair election.
Watch (caution):
! ALERT – newly released video court exhibit in US Capitol Insurrection case appears to show police being dragged into the mob.
Trigger warning on this video… it’s difficult to watch. This footage was released by US Justice Dept under court order pic.twitter.com/1ZPw9yB2ji
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 9, 2021
MacFarlane also posted another incredibly disturbing video today, in which an insurrectionist tells a police officer, “You’re going to die tonight.”
Again, caution:
BRUTAL
Another new video court exhibit released in US Capitol Insurrection case.
You can hear someone in mob say to police: “You’re going to die tonight” pic.twitter.com/Yv9gQ96Rsc
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 9, 2021
