Connect with us

THIS WAS A VIOLENT ATTEMPTED COUP

Watch: Just-Released Video Shows Insurrectionists Dragging Police Officer Into Violent Mob

Published

on

Video released by the U.S. Dept. of Justice in response to a court order appears to show a police officer being dragged into a violent mob by January 6 insurrectionists incited by Donald Trump.

The video, presumably captured by a body cam, is one of many that have been posted by NBC4 Washington Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane. It is violent and disturbing.

The DOJ has charged over 500 people who participated in the attempted coup on January 6, and reportedly expects to charge dozens more.

They have yet to publicly charge any of the actual leaders of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attempt to overturn a free and fair election.

Watch (caution):

MacFarlane also posted another incredibly disturbing video today, in which an insurrectionist tells a police officer, “You’re going to die tonight.”

Again, caution:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.