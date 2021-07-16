News
Trump Lashes Out at Fox News After Investigation Debunks His Allegations of Fraud in Arizona
President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at Fox News on Friday evening.
Trump was reacting to an Associated Press investigation that discredited his conspiracy theories about massive fraud in Arizona, a state which was won by Joe Biden.
“Arizona county election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in last year’s presidential election, further discrediting former President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election as his allies continue a disputed ballot review in the state’s most populous county,” the AP reported Friday.
“An Associated Press investigation found 182 cases where problems were clear enough that officials referred them to investigators for further review. So far, only four cases have led to charges, including those identified in a separate state investigation. No one has been convicted. No person’s vote was counted twice,” the AP explained.
That investigation angered the former president, who emailed a statement to reporters as he has been banned from major social media platforms for lying about the election.
“Fox News and other media outlets incorrectly side with the outdated and terrible Maricopa County Election Board to report no fraud found in the Presidential Election. They spew the gross misinformation purposefully put out by the county and the Associated Press, and IGNORE the very important Arizona Senate’s hearing yesterday,” Trump said, while repeating debunked allegations about voter fraud.
“The same anchor at the desk the night Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden now wants you to believe there was no fraud. The anchor was Bret Baier,” Trump said.
Trump’s email came shortly after The Arizona Republic reported that the former president and former lawyer Rudy Giuliani are facing a criminal investigation for their efforts to overturn the election.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Former Trump DHS Official: GOP Has Become America’s ‘Number One National Security Threat’
In an interview with MSNBC’s Jason Johnson, a former Department of Homeland Security official who served under former president Donald Trump claims that he believes the Republican Party has become a threat to the security of the country and warned what could happen if they reclaim the House and the Senate in the 2022 midterms.
According to Miles Taylor — a Republican who served as chief of staff at the DHS until 2019 before leaving in disgust — should the GOP take over the House, current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy will likely be Donald Trump’s puppet if he is handed the gavel by his party.
“The number one national security threat I’ve ever seen in my life to this country’s democracy is the party that I’m in, the Republican Party,” Taylor warned. “If my party retakes the House of Representatives in the next cycle, it’s going to become a haunted house. And the ghoul and the specter haunting that house is going to be Donald Trump.”
Taylor also took a shot at McCarthy, reminding the senior Republican that the GOP lost the White House, the Senate and the House during Trump’s four years.
Watch below:
Image: Official DHS photo by Barry Bahler via Flickr
News
‘If I Did It’: Trump Totally Destroyed After Saying ‘If I Was Going to Do a Coup’ He Wouldn’t Use Gen. Milley
Donald Trump is lashing out after excerpts from a bombshell book by top Washington Post reporters revealed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, was so worried the outgoing president would stage a military coup he took drastic measures to ensure it could not happen.
Trump is now being mocked after issuing a carefully-worded statement denying he ever “threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government.”
Related – ‘National Emergency’: Experts Warn After Bombshell Report Reveals Top General Feared Trump Would Stage Military Coup
But then he says: “if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley.”
Responding to @PhilipRucker & @CarolLeonnig‘s book, Trump says in part, “I never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government…If I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley…I’m not into coups!”
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 15, 2021
That portion of his remarks (figuratively) made some heads explode:
An American President uttered the words, “If I was going to do a coup…” https://t.co/eMsm25Ut62
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 15, 2021
“America isn’t my type”
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 15, 2021
“I didn’t do it, but if I did…” is always a strong tell
— Thomas Krafft (@thomaskrafft) July 15, 2021
This is a very “if I did it” by OJ Simpson-type statement https://t.co/RAFS4LOCZ1
— farhad manjoo (@fmanjoo) July 15, 2021
“If I Did It” https://t.co/OIg8fTsv95
— Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) July 15, 2021
If I did it https://t.co/1PFSk5olhI
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 15, 2021
Sadly, this reminds me of OJ Simpson’s book, “If I Did It.”
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 15, 2021
Literally the narcissist’s prayer… I never did a coup… but if I did it would not be with him. https://t.co/bQrZYcphl9
— Michael Rae (@zerorazor) July 15, 2021
Guys, I had to do it.https://t.co/w4zcXuRQ6t pic.twitter.com/Fc0J0yOwdZ
— Red (@Redpainter1) July 15, 2021
Actual statement from actual former prez: “If I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley.”
This stain will never wash out. pic.twitter.com/ZWLhvbDyOC
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 15, 2021
News
Top Credit Rating Agency Warns Trump’s ‘Failure to Concede’ and GOP Voter Suppression Could Tank US AAA Status
“Outlook Negative”
One of the “Big Three” credit reporting agencies that rate government bonds and securities on Tuesday issued a warning that the U.S. could lose its coveted AAA status over issues currently hanging over American democracy.
In a “rating action commentary” published just minutes after markets closed Fitch Ratings said it “has affirmed the United States’ Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘AAA,'” but warned: “The Rating Outlook is Negative.”
Why?
In a word, Trump.
“The failure of the former president to concede the election and the events surrounding the certification of the results of the presidential election in Congress in January, have no recent parallels in other very highly rated sovereigns,” Fitch declared, explaining its negative outlook warning. “The redrafting of election laws in some states could weaken the political system, increasing divergence between votes cast and party representation. These developments underline an ongoing risk of lack of bipartisanship and difficulty in formulating policy and passing laws in Congress.”
Fitch also suggested it does not see President Joe Biden getting the support he needs from Congress to fully fund his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan.
The ratings agency also praised President Biden.
“The economy has recovered much more rapidly than expected, helped by policy stimulus and the roll-out of the vaccination program, which has allowed economic reopening.”
And it cited as one of three possible reason for a downgrade, “A deterioration in governance quality that undermines the integrity of the U.S. political system, with potential negative implications for the effectiveness of the government and institutions in managing the economy and absorbing adverse shocks.”
CNN’s Jim Sciutto said in response to the news, “I don’t think Americans are aware of how much the assault on democracy frightens allies and cheers adversaries. US soft power is built on confidence in the system and that confidence – at home and abroad – has been shaken.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Trump-Loving Christian Preacher Cries Political Persecution After State Dept. Refuses Same-Day Passport Request
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Leaked Kremlin Documents Reveal Putin Holds Blackmail Leverage Over Trump – and That’s Why Russia Backed Him
- 'IDIOCRACY'3 days ago
‘Amoral, Murderous Intent’: Tennessee GOP Ripped to Shreds for ‘Ideological Lunacy’ of Kids Vaccine Outreach Ban
- LOL3 days ago
‘Welcome Back’: Jen Psaki Perfectly Mocks Fox News’ Peter Doocy for Pushing Political Agenda Attacking Texas Dems
- 'LIFTED VERBATIM'2 days ago
Internet Sleuth Catches Trump Plagiarizing in New Statement After Finding It Suspiciously Coherent and Well Written
- 'CLOWN SHOW'2 days ago
‘Absolutely Bizarre’: Lindsey Graham Torched for Declaring He Will ‘Go to War’ for What ‘Chick-fil-A Stands For’
- TOTAL HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Watch: Republicans Caught in Hypocritical Claims Praising the Vaccine Under Trump but Attacking It Under Biden
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Just Plain False: Fox News Guest Says ‘No Reason’ to Get Vaccinated as Host Claims Hospitalizations ‘Way Down’