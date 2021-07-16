News
Former Trump DHS Official: GOP Has Become America’s ‘Number One National Security Threat’
In an interview with MSNBC’s Jason Johnson, a former Department of Homeland Security official who served under former president Donald Trump claims that he believes the Republican Party has become a threat to the security of the country and warned what could happen if they reclaim the House and the Senate in the 2022 midterms.
According to Miles Taylor — a Republican who served as chief of staff at the DHS until 2019 before leaving in disgust — should the GOP take over the House, current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy will likely be Donald Trump’s puppet if he is handed the gavel by his party.
“The number one national security threat I’ve ever seen in my life to this country’s democracy is the party that I’m in, the Republican Party,” Taylor warned. “If my party retakes the House of Representatives in the next cycle, it’s going to become a haunted house. And the ghoul and the specter haunting that house is going to be Donald Trump.”
Taylor also took a shot at McCarthy, reminding the senior Republican that the GOP lost the White House, the Senate and the House during Trump’s four years.
Watch below:
Image: Official DHS photo by Barry Bahler via Flickr
News
‘If I Did It’: Trump Totally Destroyed After Saying ‘If I Was Going to Do a Coup’ He Wouldn’t Use Gen. Milley
Donald Trump is lashing out after excerpts from a bombshell book by top Washington Post reporters revealed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, was so worried the outgoing president would stage a military coup he took drastic measures to ensure it could not happen.
Trump is now being mocked after issuing a carefully-worded statement denying he ever “threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government.”
Related – ‘National Emergency’: Experts Warn After Bombshell Report Reveals Top General Feared Trump Would Stage Military Coup
But then he says: “if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley.”
Responding to @PhilipRucker & @CarolLeonnig‘s book, Trump says in part, “I never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government…If I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley…I’m not into coups!”
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 15, 2021
That portion of his remarks (figuratively) made some heads explode:
An American President uttered the words, “If I was going to do a coup…” https://t.co/eMsm25Ut62
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 15, 2021
“America isn’t my type”
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 15, 2021
“I didn’t do it, but if I did…” is always a strong tell
— Thomas Krafft (@thomaskrafft) July 15, 2021
This is a very “if I did it” by OJ Simpson-type statement https://t.co/RAFS4LOCZ1
— farhad manjoo (@fmanjoo) July 15, 2021
“If I Did It” https://t.co/OIg8fTsv95
— Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) July 15, 2021
If I did it https://t.co/1PFSk5olhI
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 15, 2021
Sadly, this reminds me of OJ Simpson’s book, “If I Did It.”
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 15, 2021
Literally the narcissist’s prayer… I never did a coup… but if I did it would not be with him. https://t.co/bQrZYcphl9
— Michael Rae (@zerorazor) July 15, 2021
Guys, I had to do it.https://t.co/w4zcXuRQ6t pic.twitter.com/Fc0J0yOwdZ
— Red (@Redpainter1) July 15, 2021
Actual statement from actual former prez: “If I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley.”
This stain will never wash out. pic.twitter.com/ZWLhvbDyOC
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 15, 2021
News
Top Credit Rating Agency Warns Trump’s ‘Failure to Concede’ and GOP Voter Suppression Could Tank US AAA Status
“Outlook Negative”
One of the “Big Three” credit reporting agencies that rate government bonds and securities on Tuesday issued a warning that the U.S. could lose its coveted AAA status over issues currently hanging over American democracy.
In a “rating action commentary” published just minutes after markets closed Fitch Ratings said it “has affirmed the United States’ Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘AAA,'” but warned: “The Rating Outlook is Negative.”
Why?
In a word, Trump.
“The failure of the former president to concede the election and the events surrounding the certification of the results of the presidential election in Congress in January, have no recent parallels in other very highly rated sovereigns,” Fitch declared, explaining its negative outlook warning. “The redrafting of election laws in some states could weaken the political system, increasing divergence between votes cast and party representation. These developments underline an ongoing risk of lack of bipartisanship and difficulty in formulating policy and passing laws in Congress.”
Fitch also suggested it does not see President Joe Biden getting the support he needs from Congress to fully fund his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan.
The ratings agency also praised President Biden.
“The economy has recovered much more rapidly than expected, helped by policy stimulus and the roll-out of the vaccination program, which has allowed economic reopening.”
And it cited as one of three possible reason for a downgrade, “A deterioration in governance quality that undermines the integrity of the U.S. political system, with potential negative implications for the effectiveness of the government and institutions in managing the economy and absorbing adverse shocks.”
CNN’s Jim Sciutto said in response to the news, “I don’t think Americans are aware of how much the assault on democracy frightens allies and cheers adversaries. US soft power is built on confidence in the system and that confidence – at home and abroad – has been shaken.”
News
‘I Was There’: Journalists Slam Megyn Kelly for Claiming Insurrection Wasn’t as Bad as Reported
Megyn Kelly is under fire after telling a Trump-voting comedian on her podcast that the “media represented” the January 6 attack on the Capitol “as so much worse than it actually was.”
Kelly, who also claimed on Monday it “wasn’t an insurrection,” was not in the Capitol that day. Her guest, who was at the Capitol January 6 described it as, “like, mostly the, the most chill thing ever, just like people have blankets and picnics and families.”
But an actual reporter who was at the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection made sure to correct the record.
NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Kasie Hunt, who is also the host of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early” made certain Kelly knew where she stands.
I was there. My producer ran for her life and heard the gunshots. I heard people chanting ‘hang Mike Pence.’ https://t.co/y9Myd9sjXo
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) July 13, 2021
She’s far from the only one pushing back.
Former Politico reporter Jake Sherman, now the co-founder of Punchbowl News and an NBC News/MSNBC analyst took a swipe at Kelly:
Says the person who was not in the capitol. https://t.co/JFGHxjAjqS
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 13, 2021
Democratic U.S. Congressman from California:
Dear Megyn Kelly: I reviewed a lot of videos and evidence for the second impeachment trial. The most accurate way I can say this is that you have no idea what you are talking about. 140 police officers were injured, some critically. People died. Why are you downplaying Jan 6? https://t.co/u8Glp2Yp8u
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 13, 2021
MSNBC Host of “All in With Chris Hayes”:
It’s exactly the opposite. https://t.co/MKeUKNfO3y
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 13, 2021
Politico’s Sam Stein and NBC News’ Benjy Sarlin don’t link their comments today to Kelly’s but posted their own:
The consistent theme from day one is that the more info has came out, the more violent, more dangerous, and closer to directly harming lawmakers 1/6 looks than it initially appeared from the outside. It’s all gone one direction. https://t.co/AsWGKVWYpD
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 13, 2021
