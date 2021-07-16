Former Trump DHS Official: GOP Has Become America’s ‘Number One National Security Threat’

In an interview with MSNBC’s Jason Johnson, a former Department of Homeland Security official who served under former president Donald Trump claims that he believes the Republican Party has become a threat to the security of the country and warned what could happen if they reclaim the House and the Senate in the 2022 midterms.

According to Miles Taylor — a Republican who served as chief of staff at the DHS until 2019 before leaving in disgust — should the GOP take over the House, current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy will likely be Donald Trump’s puppet if he is handed the gavel by his party.

“The number one national security threat I’ve ever seen in my life to this country’s democracy is the party that I’m in, the Republican Party,” Taylor warned. “If my party retakes the House of Representatives in the next cycle, it’s going to become a haunted house. And the ghoul and the specter haunting that house is going to be Donald Trump.”

Taylor also took a shot at McCarthy, reminding the senior Republican that the GOP lost the White House, the Senate and the House during Trump’s four years.

Image: Official DHS photo by Barry Bahler via Flickr