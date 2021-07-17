News
‘Its Time to Move on’: Trump Voters at 2024 Kick-Off Event Want Him to Stay Out of the Race
In conversations with attendees at Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, the Boston Globe’s James Pindell found plenty of evangelicals who approved of Donald Trump’s four years in office after voting for him, but want him to stay out of the 2024 presidential race.
With Trump making rumblings about running once again after losing to President Joe Biden, Pindell wrote that he talked to 15 self-admitted Trump voters and not a single one expressed any interest in voting for the one-term president again.
Calling the Iowa conference the official kick-off for the 2024 GOP presidential campaign, the report makes clear that Trump doesn’t figure in anyone’s plans as a candidate.
According to Pindell, “…as some 1,200 evangelicals gathered here for the Family Leadership Summit, widely seen as the first political event on the long road to the 2024 Republican primary, there was a feeling among some that it was time to move on.”
And by “move on,” one attendee said he means away from Donald Trump.
“I agree with pretty much everything Trump did on policy as president, but I don’t think it would be good for him or good for the country if he ran again,” explained retiree Ken Hayes who admitted that he prayed daily for Trump.
Hayes comments were echoed by others with Pindell writing that he didn’t talk to anyone who thought a third Trump presidential run would be a good idea.
“To be sure, there was plenty of praise for Trump, and more than a few attendees said they have his back as he continues to make baseless claims about the 2020 election,” he wrote before reporting, “But in interviews with 15 people at the conference, all of whom voted for Trump, none said they hoped the former president would run again.”
58-year-old Cheryl Prall politely suggested, “I am interested in who comes next.”
According to 55-year-old Mary Bloom, she believes that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump but also thinks it’s time to look forward and not backward.
“It is what it is and we all need to move on to the next election” she explained.
Ronald Forsell, the Republican Party chair in Dallas County, also wants to put 2020 in the rearview mirror, stating: “A lot of the people I’m talking to sort of realize that 2020 happened and we need to focus on 2024 if we’re going to get anything done, because worrying about the past isn’t going to help.”
Pindell goes on to report that Trump has never been the top pick at the conference, writing, “Despite his popularity with evangelicals, Trump initially did not win over the voting bloc here in 2016. Instead, this network of pastors and homeschooling parents helped give Iowa Caucus victories to Texas Senator Ted Cruz over Trump in 2016, and before that to former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee in 2008 and former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum in 2012.”
You can read more here.
News
Trump Lashes Out at Fox News After Investigation Debunks His Allegations of Fraud in Arizona
President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at Fox News on Friday evening.
Trump was reacting to an Associated Press investigation that discredited his conspiracy theories about massive fraud in Arizona, a state which was won by Joe Biden.
“Arizona county election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in last year’s presidential election, further discrediting former President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election as his allies continue a disputed ballot review in the state’s most populous county,” the AP reported Friday.
“An Associated Press investigation found 182 cases where problems were clear enough that officials referred them to investigators for further review. So far, only four cases have led to charges, including those identified in a separate state investigation. No one has been convicted. No person’s vote was counted twice,” the AP explained.
That investigation angered the former president, who emailed a statement to reporters as he has been banned from major social media platforms for lying about the election.
“Fox News and other media outlets incorrectly side with the outdated and terrible Maricopa County Election Board to report no fraud found in the Presidential Election. They spew the gross misinformation purposefully put out by the county and the Associated Press, and IGNORE the very important Arizona Senate’s hearing yesterday,” Trump said, while repeating debunked allegations about voter fraud.
“The same anchor at the desk the night Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden now wants you to believe there was no fraud. The anchor was Bret Baier,” Trump said.
Trump’s email came shortly after The Arizona Republic reported that the former president and former lawyer Rudy Giuliani are facing a criminal investigation for their efforts to overturn the election.
News
Former Trump DHS Official: GOP Has Become America’s ‘Number One National Security Threat’
In an interview with MSNBC’s Jason Johnson, a former Department of Homeland Security official who served under former president Donald Trump claims that he believes the Republican Party has become a threat to the security of the country and warned what could happen if they reclaim the House and the Senate in the 2022 midterms.
According to Miles Taylor — a Republican who served as chief of staff at the DHS until 2019 before leaving in disgust — should the GOP take over the House, current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy will likely be Donald Trump’s puppet if he is handed the gavel by his party.
“The number one national security threat I’ve ever seen in my life to this country’s democracy is the party that I’m in, the Republican Party,” Taylor warned. “If my party retakes the House of Representatives in the next cycle, it’s going to become a haunted house. And the ghoul and the specter haunting that house is going to be Donald Trump.”
Taylor also took a shot at McCarthy, reminding the senior Republican that the GOP lost the White House, the Senate and the House during Trump’s four years.
Watch below:
Image: Official DHS photo by Barry Bahler via Flickr
News
‘If I Did It’: Trump Totally Destroyed After Saying ‘If I Was Going to Do a Coup’ He Wouldn’t Use Gen. Milley
Donald Trump is lashing out after excerpts from a bombshell book by top Washington Post reporters revealed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, was so worried the outgoing president would stage a military coup he took drastic measures to ensure it could not happen.
Trump is now being mocked after issuing a carefully-worded statement denying he ever “threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government.”
Related – ‘National Emergency’: Experts Warn After Bombshell Report Reveals Top General Feared Trump Would Stage Military Coup
But then he says: “if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley.”
Responding to @PhilipRucker & @CarolLeonnig‘s book, Trump says in part, “I never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government…If I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley…I’m not into coups!”
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 15, 2021
That portion of his remarks (figuratively) made some heads explode:
An American President uttered the words, “If I was going to do a coup…” https://t.co/eMsm25Ut62
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 15, 2021
“America isn’t my type”
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 15, 2021
“I didn’t do it, but if I did…” is always a strong tell
— Thomas Krafft (@thomaskrafft) July 15, 2021
This is a very “if I did it” by OJ Simpson-type statement https://t.co/RAFS4LOCZ1
— farhad manjoo (@fmanjoo) July 15, 2021
“If I Did It” https://t.co/OIg8fTsv95
— Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) July 15, 2021
If I did it https://t.co/1PFSk5olhI
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 15, 2021
Sadly, this reminds me of OJ Simpson’s book, “If I Did It.”
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 15, 2021
Literally the narcissist’s prayer… I never did a coup… but if I did it would not be with him. https://t.co/bQrZYcphl9
— Michael Rae (@zerorazor) July 15, 2021
Guys, I had to do it.https://t.co/w4zcXuRQ6t pic.twitter.com/Fc0J0yOwdZ
— Red (@Redpainter1) July 15, 2021
Actual statement from actual former prez: “If I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley.”
This stain will never wash out. pic.twitter.com/ZWLhvbDyOC
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 15, 2021
