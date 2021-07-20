WEAPONIZING RELIGION
New Mexico Catholic Diocese Criticizes Democratic Lawmaker for ‘Politicizing’ Its Refusal to Allow Him Communion
A New Mexico diocese is criticizing a Democratic lawmaker after it banned him from accepting Holy Communion. The Diocese of Las Cruces told state Sen. Joe Cervantes to not present himself for Communion after he voted for a bill that repealed the state’s outdated 1969 law banning abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled abortion is a civil right in 1973.
On Saturday Senator Cervantes posted this tweet:
I was denied communion last night by the Catholic bishop here in Las Cruces and based on my political office. My new parish priest has indicated he will do the same after the last was run off. Please pray for church authorities as Catholicism transitions under Pope Francis.
— Sen. Joe Cervantes (@SenJoeCervantes) July 17, 2021
On Monday a church spokesperson told the Catholic News Agency that it is “unfortunate that a pastoral issue with a member of the local Church be publicized.”
“In terms of the diocese, we regret the decision of Sen. Cervantes to politicize this issue,” Christopher Velasquez, director of communications for the Diocese of Las Cruces added.
The National Catholic Register reports Velasquez says “that both Senator Cervantes’ pastor and local ordinary tried to contact him several times previously regarding his support for an abortion bill, warning him he should not receive Communion. ‘It did not happen on the spur of the moment,’ Velasquez said of the denial of Communion.”
The Vatican earlier this year told the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to not politicize or “weaponize” communion or other sacraments.
“The concern in the Vatican,” Antonio Spadaro, a Jesuit priest and close ally of Pope Francis told The New York Times, “is not to use access to the Eucharist as a political weapon.”
Related:
US Catholic Bishops Move Toward Denying Biden Communion in Political Decision Violating Vatican Direction
‘I Dare You to Deny Me Communion’: 60 Democrats Blast Bishops for Move to Punish Biden by ‘Weaponizing’ Eucharist
‘Just the Worst. I’m Sorry but She Is’: Internet Slams Meghan McCain for Claiming Biden ‘Doing Grave Spiritual Harm’
Image via Facebook
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- INSURRECTION ACT OR ACTOR?1 day ago
Trump Says His Only Regret as President Was Not Deploying the US Military to Attack Black Lives Matter Protestors
- News3 days ago
CNN’s Jim Acosta Calls Out Basically Everyone for Not Doing Enough to Stand Up to Trump’s Republicans
- LOGIC MUCH?24 hours ago
‘Maybe You Have That Information to Provide?’: Jen Psaki Expertly Dismantles Reporter’s Pro-Trump Anti-Vaxx Claim
- CASHING IN2 days ago
Trump Insiders Blasted for ‘Monday Morning Bravery’ After Enabling the Former President’s Four Years of Chaos
- SHOW ME YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND SCIENCE1 day ago
Fox News Host Serves Up Vaccine Meltdown: Not the Federal Government’s Job to Protect Anybody
- 'LIVING IN A CULT'1 day ago
‘This Cult Continues to Kill’: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Blasts Trump and His ‘Evil Allies’ on Fox News
- 'AND I WANT TO SAY THAT OFFICIALLY'5 hours ago
‘You Do Not Know What You Are Talking About’: Fauci Destroys ‘Lying’ Rand Paul Over COVID Conspiracy Theory
- News1 day ago
Three in 10 Trump Voters Believe the Federal Government Is Using the Vaccine to Microchip Americans