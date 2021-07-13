News
‘Mind-Blowingly Wild, Reckless and Stupid’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe Unloads on Trump’s ‘Kraken’ Attorneys
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough went off on Donald Trump’s campaign lawyers who are facing possible sanctions for lying about his election loss in various legal challenges.
Former Trump attorneys Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and others clashedwith a federal judge and each other during a six-hour hearing over their lawsuits seeking to overturn Michigan’s presidential election results, and the “Morning Joe” host called for them to be disbarred over their ill-fated “Kraken” lawsuit.
“There are conspiracy theories you can find online, whether it’s Russian disinformation or comes from a Chinese religious cult that has a front in the United States, or maybe conspiracy theories on Facebook, and for attorneys to actually put that into a pleading, sign their name to it and then put it into federal court — that’s shocking,” Scarborough said. “It’s shocking for anybody that’s ever really practiced law. I always joked when I was an attorney in Florida, I would do state work but when you went in federal courts, something they taught you very early on, you better get all your facts right in those federal pleadings.”
Federal courts do not respond kindly to pleadings filed in bad faith, Scarborough said, and he can’t believe Trump’s legal team made such sloppy counterfactual arguments on a matter of utmost importance.
“I don’t think there was a lawyer that started at a law firm that they didn’t get that warning,” he said. “That was one of the things shocking to me, Rudy Giuliani was filing these things and Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, they would file these crazy lawsuits and I would keep wondering, how are they doing this? How can they get away with this? Because I know if this had happened in northwest Florida, in front of the three federal judges that were there when I was practicing, man, you would have lost your law license in a second. They would have disbarred you in a second.”
“I just can’t explain to people who aren’t attorneys enough how mind-blowingly wild, how radical, how reckless, how stupid it was for these attorneys to put their names on conspiracy theories and then put them in federal court in front of federal judges,” he added. “I just wonder why it’s taken this long. So, I mean, I’m not surprised by the six-hour hearing. I guess I’m just surprised that it happened in July instead of in March, but the wheels of justice turn slowly and perhaps these lawyers that made a mockery of these federal judges, made a mockery of federal courts, maybe they ultimately will pay the same price that every other attorney in America would pay, if they did the same thing. Let’s hope there is justice for all.”
‘Go Declare Victory Right Now’ – ‘Just Say You Won’: Giuliani Created ‘Big Lie’ Election Night New Book Reveals
Donald Trump‘s now-former attorney Rudy Giuliani is to blame for what quickly became known as the “Big Lie,” which the now-former president has been spreading since losing the 2020 election.
In stunning excerpts from a new book by The Washington Post’s Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker, America learns that Giuliani had set up a separate “command center” inside the White House – on top of two the Trump Campaign had created for Election Day.
When Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden, earlier than any other network, Trump exploded and Giuliani advanced his plan.
“What the f— is Fox doing?” Trump screamed. Then he barked orders to Kushner: “Call Rupert! Call James and Lachlan!” And to Jason Miller: “Get Sammon. Get Hemmer. They’ve got to reverse this.” The president was referring to Fox owner Rupert Murdoch and his sons, James and Lachlan, as well as Bill Sammon, a top news executive at Fox.
Trump’s tirade continued. “What the f—?” he bellowed. “What the f— are these guys doing? How could they call this this early?”
Giuliani tried to get Trump to go into the East Room of the White House and on national television deliver a victory speech.
“Just go declare victory right now,” Giuliani told Trump. “You’ve got to go declare victory now.”
In fact, the former New York City mayor and former U.S. Attorney had been pushing the “Big Lie” all night long.
When questions were asked earlier that evening about key battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, Giuliani told Trump’s top aides, “Just say we won.”
As the election turned toward Biden, Trump became “apoplectic.”
At one point Trump showed up in the Map Room, where the Trump Campaign had set up shop, and yelled at his deputy campaign manager.
“Why are they still counting votes?” Trump asked. “The election’s closed. Are they counting ballots that came in afterward? What the hell is going on?”
“They’re stealing this from us,” Trump told Kellyanne Conway. “We have this thing won. I won in a landslide and they’re taking it back.”
‘Do Not Question My Procedure’: Judge Overseeing ‘Kraken’ Case Slams Attorney Who Tells Her ‘I Am Not a Potted Plant’
A federal judge overseeing a sanctions hearing for several attorneys who are alleged to have filed false documents in cases supporting Donald Trump’s lie that the election was stolen and Joe Biden won as a result of massive fraud blasted those lawyers on Monday.
U.S. District Judge Linda Parker already was not pleased with the attorneys, after ordering them to appear en masse before her via Zoom, and they tried to send other lawyers to represent them, which she refused to allow.
Among the attorneys facing possible sanctions are Sidney Powell (image) and Lin Wood.
On Monday, one attorney reportedly began to cry. Hours later, another attorney, Donald Campbell, delivered a most disrespectful diatribe to Judge Parker, and got smacked down in response.
“If this is the subjective nature in which this court is going to view the sanctions questions, which usually are objective, what can I do? But objectively, seriously?” Campbell, apparently the lead lawyer representing the attorneys who are facing sanctions, asked the judge in a stunning lack of decorum.
Earlier: Lawyers for Pro-Trump ‘Kraken’ Case Attorneys Tell Judge They Were Too Dumb to Know Better
“”The word ‘perplexed’ is what you think is worth the time of all the lawyers, your staff, on this proceeding, to talk about sanctions?” Campbell continued.
“And I ask you did you really think it was worth it to file in support of your claims they have taken up the time, energy, and space over these last several months?” Judge Parker asked, rhetorically.
“So I would caution you to do not question my procedure. I’m here to question what you’ve done sir. I’m here to evaluate,” Parker added.
“I am not a potted plant,” Campbell replied, speaking over Judge Parker. “I will represent my client.”
“That is quite fine,” Parker responded. “Don’t worry about what I’m doing at this point, you are here to answer my questions.”
Texas Democrats Literally Leaving on a Jet Plane to Block Abbott’s Voter Suppression Bill
Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives are getting on a plane to fly out of state in a last-ditch effort to block a voter suppression bill after Republican Governor Greg Abbott, facing a possibly challenging re-election bid, called the legislature back into special session to make it harder for Texans to vote.
“A majority of Democrats in the Texas House plan to fly to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon in a bid to again deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass new voting restrictions with 27 days left in a special legislative session called largely for that purpose,” The Texas Tribune reports.
At least 51 of the House’s 67 Democrats need to leave the state for the plan to work, at least temporarily. But they are putting themselves at personal risk as well.
“All absentees for whom no sufficient excuse is made may, by order of a majority of those present, be sent for and arrested, wherever they may be found, by the sergeant-at-arms or an officer appointed by the sergeant-at-arms for that purpose, and their attendance shall be secured and retained,” the House rules state, according to the Tribune. “The house shall determine on what conditions they shall be discharged.”
“It’s a solution without a problem.” -Vice Chair @RepToniRoseTX #txlege #BlackVotersMatter pic.twitter.com/BYIJYrIS4i
— Texas House Democrats (@TexasHDC) July 8, 2021
Abbott has a “colossal $55 million war chest” but is facing a primary challenge from his own party and, should he get the nomination, a possible challenge from Beto O’Rourke. Voting rights expert Ari Berman says there are three million unregistered voters in Texas and two million of them would vote Democratic if they could be motivated to register and go to the polls.
Texas has 3 MILLION unregistered voters, larger than total population of 17 states
Dems estimate 2 million would vote D if registered, enough to flip state blue
Policies like automatic voter registration included in For the People Act would be game-changer in Texas pic.twitter.com/uSLqoWJeJO
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) July 9, 2021
Congressman Joaquin Castro, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, and former Texas state senator Wendy Davis are also among Abbott’s possible challengers.
Already considered the “hardest state to vote in,” Texas is doing everything possible to make it even harder, and to make people afraid to vote.
Texas Attorney General is prosecuting a man with two months left on his parole for voting. Hervis Rogers went viral on social media after waiting in line six hours to vote. He now potentially faces 40 years in prison.
