Mike Lindell: Biden Is Rushing to Give ‘Mark of the Beast’ Vaccines Before Trump Becomes President in August
The White House announced that the next step in working to get more people vaccinated is going door to door to convince people and dispel myths. That sent Steve Bannon and Mike Lindell into the stratosphere of paranoia.
After ranting that it was an example of Nazi Germany, Lindell then went on to call it communism, two different ideologies.
“They’re going door-to-door and you’re going to tell me that I’m going to take a vaccine? Absolutely not,” Lindell said.
No person in the door-to-door effort would be forced to take the vaccine.
Bannon broke in to say that the campaign revealed they were going door to door with people who hadn’t been vaccinated. To him, that means that the government has a “master list” of vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans.
“Well I already knew that was coming,” said Lindell. “I had heard rumors of that in Spain way early on that they were going to make this big master list. And that’s why I’ve said before, it’s mark of the beast in my mind. That’s my opinion. That’s — that’s where — that’s in the Bible, that’s where it’s manifesting to. I mean when you tell people ‘you have to take this’ — I did a speech over to people in Israel, this is about a ‘couple months ago. And they were trying to do their — everybody needs to take this and I’m arguing with some higher-ups. I said, ‘If the, if you want to take it, good for you, special K, good for you. But why do you care that if it’s such a good vaccine what I do?”
The virus doesn’t operate in a silo, it’s contagious, meaning it can be spread easily from person to person. There are many people who can’t get the vaccine for whatever reason. Some are too young, some are too ill with cancers that make their doctors want to wait until their bodies are stronger. So, for those with cancer or advanced illnesses or are young, unvaccinated people can transmit the virus and ultimately kill those they come in contact with. The goal is to get 80 percent of the populate to get the vaccine to achieve herd immunity.
There’s also the matter of the Delta variant. Israeli scientists found that the vaccine is only 64 percent effective against that strain.
Lindell went on to spread the conspiracy theory that the government is suppressing treatments that work for the virus, like hydroxychloroquine, which was proven not to have an impact on the virus. In fact, so few people are using it that the state of Oklahomahad to beg pharmaceutical companies to take the millions of pills back.
“This is about control — this is about government control. This is about pure and simple evil in my mind,” Lindell continued.
Lindell also called on Joe Biden to resign, claiming that he’s not actually the president. If he really thought that Biden wasn’t the president then Lindell wouldn’t be asking him to “resign.”
“He lost the election; he needs to admit that he lost the election and quit trying to destroy our country,” Lindell added.
See the video below:
Megyn Kelly Gets SiriusXM Show Alongside Glenn Beck and Other Far Right Personalities
Former Fox News and NBC News personality Megyn Kelly has inked a deal with SiriusXM to broadcast “The Megyn Kelly Show” weekdays from 12-2 PM, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Kelly will be broadcast on SiriusXM’s Triumph channel, which also features far right wing media veterans like Glenn Beck and “Dr. Laura” Schlessinger. All three have been accused of repeatedly making racist and anti-LGBTQ remarks.
In 2013 on Fox News Kelly insisted it was a “verifiable fact” that Jesus Christ was white. She also — in a quick monologue to whatever children might be watching the news at 10 PM — said that “Santa just is white.”
She defended her remarks by claiming America decided to “race-bait” her comments.
NBC News infamously gave Kelly a three-year $69 million contract, but her show was a flop. One of its early episodes featured Kelly interviewing far right wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, drawing tremendous anger. The episode was beat in the ratings by a rerun of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”
But it was her comments about blackface while at NBC News that ultimately led to the end of her show, as The Washington Post reported in 2018:
It was in the casual banter segment of “Megyn Kelly Today” that she ran into trouble this week, when she asked her all-white panel of guests: “What is racist?”
“Truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween or a black person who put on whiteface for Halloween,” she continued. “When I was a kid it was okay as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”
Here’s how NBC’s “TODAY” show reported it and her apology:
“Jesus was a white man, too.”
“For all you kids watching at home, Santa just is white.”
After previous comments and the ones yesterday, Al Roker is right when he says Megyn Kelly owes “a bigger apology to folks of color around the country.” pic.twitter.com/Qt26jwJqDo
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 24, 2018
‘Get the Hell Out of Our Great Country’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Speaks for All of America in Rage-Filled Rant
In an Independence Holiday Monday evening rant Georgia Republican QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, an antisemitic, conspiracy-theory promoting, anti-vaxxer, anti-masker, anti-science, anti-LGBTQ, “Big Lie” pusher and white supremacy-purveyor served up a lengthy diatribe in which she claimed to speak for the American people in “a message from America to the Swamp.”
Green kicks off her rant by attacking the mainstream media, including Fox News, saying, “People have stopped watching the news [because] they are sick & tired of the fake news media, including Fox News. People feel like the mainstream media is the most destructive dividing force in our country. They know the media only reports what they want you to see. It’s sad.”
She parrots recent news stories saying Republicans will attack Democrats on crime, defunding the police, and the border – most of which are essentially right wing media click bait that bear, for the most part, little resemblance to reality.
According to Greene, racism is over:
11. The non-stop dog whistle labeling everything racist is broken.
We’ve had a black POTUS, VP woman of color, black members of Congress, and so many successful & wealthy black Americans.
We don’t care about color, we care about character.
MLK’s dream came true, thank God!
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021
Clearly, homophobia and transphobia are not only not over, she is encouraging anti-LGBTQ hate:
12. Your identity is not your sexual preference or what you like to do in the bedroom.
Most Americans don’t agree with the invasion of Trans biological men in girls/women’s sports.
Don’t forget Dem voters have daughters too, and do NOT want biological men beating their girls.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021
While she accuses Democrats of hating America because we are working to help America live up to its ideals and because we don’t all drive around with American flags on our cars.
14. If you don’t like America or our flag, then get the hell out of our GREAT country & go live in some other shithole Socialist or Communist country that shares your hate for America, our flag, & our God given freedoms.
You don’t deserve to be an American if you hate our flag.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021
Doing Donald Trump’s dirty work Greene again suggests the 2020 election was stolen, and appears to invoke a Rasmussen poll that claims 51% of all voters think there was sufficient fraud to move the election to Joe Biden – despite countless studies and lawsuits and reports from the Trump administration definitively finding there was no significant fraud.
Many Republican voters want the 2020 election “fixed before ’22 & even democrat voters admit there was fraud with absentee ballots,” she claims.
But possibly the most dangerous part of her diatribe is this anti-mask, anti-vaxx science denying support of herd immunity – which could lead to yet another pandemic wave in some parts of the country – primarily the parts she draws her support from.
6. No one cares about the Delta Variant or any other variant.
They are over covid & there is no amount of fear based screaming from the media that will ever force Americans to shut down again.
Forced masks and vaccines will cause Dems to lose big.
All voters are over covid.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021
Greene goes on to attack U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in yet another disturbing look into her AOC obsession. She also goes after Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Rep. Ilhan Omar and “the Progressive Squad aka Communists”:
9. Dems embrace of the Progressive Squad aka Communists are going to be their downfall.
People don’t want the Green New Deal & don’t want to be forced into dependency on Chinese batteries in their government mandated EV’s.
No matter how many lies AOC tells on Chinese tik tok.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021
Here’s how Greene concluded her rant:
15. Signed,
The American People.
*who pay ALL the taxes that fund the federal government.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021
And here’s a video she posted on July 4th. Notice anything?
🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸
America is the greatest country on earth and American Patriots like you must never stop fighting for it!
Happy Independence Day, America!
God Bless!
🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ux2lc849vd
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 4, 2021
‘It’s a Crime. So Is Insurrection’: Steve Schmidt Slams Anti-Vaxx Republican’s ‘BS’ Support of Not Vaccinating Military
Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt blasted U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) for announcing he supports members of the United States military who are threatening to “quit” if they are required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“The Army has directed commands to prepare to administer mandatory COVID-19 vaccines as early as Sept. 1, pending full Food and Drug Administration licensure,” Army Times reported late last week.
“I’ve been contacted by members of our voluntary military who say they will quit if the COVID vaccine is mandated,” said Congressman Massie, who has degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has suggested he is a science expert while calling climate change “pseudo science.”
“I introduced HR 3860 to prohibit any mandatory requirement that a member of the Armed Forces receive a vaccination against COVID-19. It now has 24 sponsors,” he tweeted.
Federal law allows employers to require vaccinations for their employees. Since the days of General George Washington America’s military has required recruits to be vaccinated, so adding a vaccine for one of the most dangerous and deadly viruses on earth is a logical extension of those requirements.
A fully-vaccinated U.S. Military fighting force is also a matter of national security.
Schmidt blasted Massie, reminding him that “quitting” the military is called “desertion,” and noting it is illegal.
“Let me help you with some concepts,” Schmidt replied. “Quitting the military is called desertion. It’s a crime. So is insurrection. You are a leader in the poisoning of American democracy with lies and conspiracies. Now you have targeted the rank and file of the US Armed Forces with your Bullshit.”
Let me help you with some concepts. Quitting the military is called desertion. It’s a crime. So is insurrection. You are a leader in the poisoning of American democracy with lies and conspiracies. Now you have targeted the rank and file of the US Armed Forces with your Bullshit https://t.co/mcoOknqsQ7
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 5, 2021
Some consider Massie a supporter of Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection.
“They were protesting,” Massie said in June of the insurrectionists. “And I don’t approve of the way they protested, but it wasn’t an insurrection.”
In September of 2020 Rep. Massie voted against a House resolution resolution “reaffirming the House of Representatives’ commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution of the United States.” He also supports Donald Trump’s lie that the election was stolen via fraud.
