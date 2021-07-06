Mike Lindell: Biden Is Rushing to Give ‘Mark of the Beast’ Vaccines Before Trump Becomes President in August

The White House announced that the next step in working to get more people vaccinated is going door to door to convince people and dispel myths. That sent Steve Bannon and Mike Lindell into the stratosphere of paranoia.

After ranting that it was an example of Nazi Germany, Lindell then went on to call it communism, two different ideologies.

“They’re going door-to-door and you’re going to tell me that I’m going to take a vaccine? Absolutely not,” Lindell said.

No person in the door-to-door effort would be forced to take the vaccine.

Bannon broke in to say that the campaign revealed they were going door to door with people who hadn’t been vaccinated. To him, that means that the government has a “master list” of vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans.

“Well I already knew that was coming,” said Lindell. “I had heard rumors of that in Spain way early on that they were going to make this big master list. And that’s why I’ve said before, it’s mark of the beast in my mind. That’s my opinion. That’s — that’s where — that’s in the Bible, that’s where it’s manifesting to. I mean when you tell people ‘you have to take this’ — I did a speech over to people in Israel, this is about a ‘couple months ago. And they were trying to do their — everybody needs to take this and I’m arguing with some higher-ups. I said, ‘If the, if you want to take it, good for you, special K, good for you. But why do you care that if it’s such a good vaccine what I do?”

The virus doesn’t operate in a silo, it’s contagious, meaning it can be spread easily from person to person. There are many people who can’t get the vaccine for whatever reason. Some are too young, some are too ill with cancers that make their doctors want to wait until their bodies are stronger. So, for those with cancer or advanced illnesses or are young, unvaccinated people can transmit the virus and ultimately kill those they come in contact with. The goal is to get 80 percent of the populate to get the vaccine to achieve herd immunity.

There’s also the matter of the Delta variant. Israeli scientists found that the vaccine is only 64 percent effective against that strain.

Lindell went on to spread the conspiracy theory that the government is suppressing treatments that work for the virus, like hydroxychloroquine, which was proven not to have an impact on the virus. In fact, so few people are using it that the state of Oklahomahad to beg pharmaceutical companies to take the millions of pills back.

“This is about control — this is about government control. This is about pure and simple evil in my mind,” Lindell continued.

Lindell also called on Joe Biden to resign, claiming that he’s not actually the president. If he really thought that Biden wasn’t the president then Lindell wouldn’t be asking him to “resign.”

“He lost the election; he needs to admit that he lost the election and quit trying to destroy our country,” Lindell added.

See the video below: