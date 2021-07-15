‘If I Did It’: Trump Totally Destroyed After Saying ‘If I Was Going to Do a Coup’ He Wouldn’t Use Gen. Milley

Donald Trump is lashing out after excerpts from a bombshell book by top Washington Post reporters revealed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, was so worried the outgoing president would stage a military coup he took drastic measures to ensure it could not happen.

Trump is now being mocked after issuing a carefully-worded statement denying he ever “threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government.”

But then he says: “if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley.”

Responding to @PhilipRucker & @CarolLeonnig‘s book, Trump says in part, “I never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government…If I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley…I’m not into coups!” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 15, 2021

That portion of his remarks (figuratively) made some heads explode:

An American President uttered the words, “If I was going to do a coup…” https://t.co/eMsm25Ut62 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 15, 2021

“America isn’t my type” — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 15, 2021

“I didn’t do it, but if I did…” is always a strong tell — Thomas Krafft (@thomaskrafft) July 15, 2021

This is a very “if I did it” by OJ Simpson-type statement https://t.co/RAFS4LOCZ1 — farhad manjoo (@fmanjoo) July 15, 2021

If I did it https://t.co/1PFSk5olhI — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 15, 2021

Sadly, this reminds me of OJ Simpson’s book, “If I Did It.” — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 15, 2021

Literally the narcissist’s prayer… I never did a coup… but if I did it would not be with him. https://t.co/bQrZYcphl9 — Michael Rae (@zerorazor) July 15, 2021