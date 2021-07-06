‘Antifa Supersoldier’: Fox News Mocked After Criticizing Marvel for ‘Politicizing’ Captain America as ‘Captain Woke’

Fox News is furious at the latest storyline from Marvel’s Captain America, with two guests declaring the comic book publisher has turned the hero who has fought fascism and Nazism since 1941 into “Captain Woke.”

For those unaware, Captain America was created in the middle of World War II, just before America officially entered the war, as an instrument to help Americans in the fight against the Axis powers. He’s been called a “patriotic supersoldier,” his entire foundation is literally about fighting fascism and the far right, and his popularity over the decades has only increased.

Until today, when Fox News launched an assault on the American hero.

“Dean Cain slams Marvel for new ‘woke’ Captain America comic: Bashing USA is now ‘the cool thing to do’,” is the title of a Fox News article that claims “Marvel is facing backlash for its latest comic, ‘The United States of Captain America,’ which says the American dream isn’t real.”

Here’s how Fox News presents a quote from the comic book:

“…The first American dream is the one that isn’t real. It’s one some people expect to just be handed to them… When the truth is, it never really existed in the first place… other cultures. Immigrants… We’re at our best when we keep no one out. A good dream is shared. Shared radically. Shared with everyone. When something isn’t shared, it can become the American lie.”

Fox News adds, “Cain said wokeness is becoming pervasive, affecting the media, actors, and celebrities and indoctrinating children in schools.”

Marvel is literally just saying America has to be actively reinvented every day, and to do that we need and should want immigrants to share in our dream.

To Fox News, that’s wokeness and propaganda.

On cable, Fox News guest Michael Loftus ranted about Captain America.

“It’s sad, really, it’s so sad when Captain America is now like Captain Woke, or Captain Propaganda. Did I miss an issue where he was kidnapped by liberal arts professors and was forced to move to Portland?” Loftus lamented. “It’s the absolute worst, and it’s it’s just more proof that the left is going to come after everything that real Americans hold near and dear, they’re in, after baseball they tried to cancel apple pie. And now, Captain America. Maybe they’ll change his outfit, maybe now instead of a shield, he’ll be armed with a laptop, and they’ll have exciting adventures where he sits in coffee shops and and tweets mean things, and he’s an active fact checker on Facebook. It’s horrible.”

Loftus says Captain America “has a huge impact” on children, calling the declaration that America is a land of immigrants “pretty insidious,” while complaining the left doesn’t “want the right to have any heroes.”

He went on to “cancel” Captain America, declaring him “dead,” at least to him: “I’m done with Captain America. He’s dead.”

Fox News guest, having a completely normal one: “It’s so sad when Captain America is like Captain Woke or Captain Propaganda… I’m done with Captain America. He’s dead!” pic.twitter.com/g4p3qE2oxI — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 6, 2021

It didn’t take long for Loftus and Cain to be mocked.

Here’s comic writer Cavan Scott:

Just watched a news report about Captain America become politicised… Becoming? Try literally *created* to be political. Comics, especially super hero comics, have *always* been political. — Cavan Scott (@cavanscott) July 6, 2021

This but with absolutely zero irony pic.twitter.com/npWroSK7Ai — What if We Put the Vaccine in Bullets (@Orbitron121) July 6, 2021

There Marvel goes again, having Captain America fight *checks notes* Nazis and racism https://t.co/awZ03YYCeK — Tom Wright (@Tom_Wright12) July 6, 2021

None of those people have ever read a Captain America comic. pic.twitter.com/WvrD9rWY5O — Krys10iam (@krys10iam) July 6, 2021

Literally the first issue pic.twitter.com/y5xC93cGzD — Citizen D (@touchmeimdic) July 6, 2021

Anyway, imagine thinking that the guy who Marvel literally created to be an anti-fascist supersoldier that punched out Hitler has become too politicized. pic.twitter.com/YZMzZcP4Bm — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 6, 2021

Captain America is antifa Footage of Captain America fighting MAGA ideology: pic.twitter.com/WFwzJuoecF — HBServetus (@HBServetus) July 6, 2021

Tell me you’ve don’t know enough about Captain America without telling me you don’t know enough about Captain America. pic.twitter.com/qQXzWqlE7u — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) July 6, 2021

When Fox News complains about Captain America getting “political” are they referring to when he became Nomad after the Nixon Era, when he was an outlaw during the Bush Era, or the What If story when he becomes President? Cause, my dude is very political. #CaptainAmerica — Jake (@JakeVK) July 6, 2021

I hate when people use the word “political” to describe something they don’t personally like or agree with. Like have you actually seen or read anything with Captain America in it? His whole existence is political — Brennan Mulligan (@MulliganBrennan) July 6, 2021

Captain America has always been caught between what he feels America should stand for and the actions the government takes. That’s literally the entire internal struggle of the character. Don’t comment on comics you haven’t read. #FakeFan — Keeba Series PMS (@Keeba13) July 6, 2021

So a few months after throwing a fit about Dr. Seuss being cancelled, they are trying to cancel Captain America. Sounds about right. — Darth Bane (@DarthBanana23) July 6, 2021

Unironically calling Captain America “Captain Propoganda” is just truly 😙🤌 levels of stupidity and obliviousness. https://t.co/y90TXBktUw — Dan Pino (@DanPino) July 6, 2021

Anybody remember that time in the 80s when Captain America quit because he lost faith in the US government? This shit happens to him all the time in the comics, just people like Fox News are paying attention now that it’s popular. — туℓєя иєωѕтє∂ 🇵🇸🌹 (@iRadinVerse) July 6, 2021

I’m so incredibly sick of this cyclical conversation. Captain America is antifa. Star Wars & Star Trek are left leaning, anti-war stories. Superman is an immigrant parable. We can go on and on about these. It’s not just that they don’t get it. It’s that they don’t WANT to get it. — Alden Diaz 🎙 (@AD_Strider) July 6, 2021

Man I can’t wait for them to find out this is like the 30th time Captain America has touched on the American Dream being flawed — Thaddeus Wolfe But Tired (@TWolfeTheIII) July 6, 2021

I guess these guys missed the MULTIPLE Captain America movies about him defying the government and fighting for the little guy… https://t.co/kXalpYbvVs — Billy Angel (@billy_angel14) July 6, 2021