CRIME
‘Who’s Getting the Popcorn?’: Internet Rejoices on News Trump Org Says It Will Be Charged Tomorrow
The Trump Organization says it has been told to expect to be charged by federal prosecutors on Thursday at 2 PM, and the Internet is rejoicing.
“It is not yet clear whether any other people, particularly Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, also will be charged Thursday. Trump himself is not expected to be charged Thursday,” CNBC reports. “NBC reported that two representatives from the Trump Organization said they were told the charges were imminent.”
BREAKING: Manhattan DA’s Office expected to charge the Trump Organization with tax-related crimes on Thursday, 2 representatives of the company tell @NBCNews. pic.twitter.com/9jE9qVJbF0
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 30, 2021
Many are rejoicing:
The Trumps Organization can be charged as soon as tomorrow afternoon!!!
LETS GO!!!
— Andrew (@TheRealAndrew_) June 30, 2021
Allen Weisselberg knows where the bodies are buried.
Who’s getting the popcorn ready?
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) June 30, 2021
[Adds popcorn to his grocery list]
— Cam Kay and one million others (@canmore2018) June 30, 2021
#Trump Org and CFO #Weisselberg to be charged TOMORROW on tax related charges!!!! Gifting very expensive “benefits” to avoid paying taxes! Can we say RICO! #TrumpCrimeFamily #TrumpCrimeSyndicate #trumpforprison
— Ruth Ritter (@RuthRitter2) June 30, 2021
— ❤🤍Alicia Roberts🤍❤ (@MrsKrob0629) June 30, 2021
Guess who never had their business indicted pic.twitter.com/Vk844eEQcz
— abbie (@abbieonthetweet) June 30, 2021
🎶Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay
My, oh, my, what a wonderful day
Plenty of sunshine headin’ my way
Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay!…🎶
— Wind in the Willows (@paestum2020) June 30, 2021
I love this game! pic.twitter.com/TofeksFtV1
— ⚖️ Pink Freud ⚖️🐝🐝 (@FreudIsAnnoyed) June 30, 2021
I implore cy not to leave out the kids. https://t.co/unnB3Ih7Gn
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 30, 2021
CRIME
Trump Organization’s Cash Bonuses Under Scrutiny From New York Prosecutors: CNN
CNN is reporting that prosecutors in New York are scrutinizing the Trump Organization’s use of cash bonuses as a way the company may have illegally avoided paying taxes.
CNN’s sources say that the probe of cash payments is “part of investigators’ look at whether executives and the company failed to pay appropriate taxes on benefits, including school tuition, cars and rent-free apartments.”
The Trump Organization has been investigated by the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, and CNN says that charges against the company could come as soon as this week.
Image via Shutterstock
CRIME
‘Major Grifting’: Ivanka Trump Allegedly Gave False Testimony in Inauguration Scandal Case – Report
Ivanka Trump in sworn testimony claimed she “really didn’t have an involvement” in the planning of her father’s January 2017 inauguration event, but according to Mother Jones she “testified inaccurately during her deposition” in a lawsuit brought by Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.
Racine is accusing the Trump family of misusing charitable funds to enrich themselves (something of which the Trump family allegedly knows a thing or two.)
“As Racine put it,” Mother Jones reports, “the lawsuit maintains ‘that the Inaugural Committee, a nonprofit corporation, coordinated with the Trump family to grossly overpay for event space in the Trump International Hotel… The Committee also improperly used non-profit funds to throw a private party [at the Trump Hotel] for the Trump family costing several hundred thousand dollars.’ In short, the attorney general accused the Trump gang of major grifting, and he is seeking to recover the money paid to the Trump Hotel so those funds can be used for real charitable purposes.”
Ivanka Trump “was part of the decision-making for various aspects of the inauguration, including even the menus for events,” despite her sworn testimony that she “really didn’t have an involvement” in the planning aside from giving “feedback” if her “opinion was solicited.” The report cites “documents filed in that case and material obtained by Mother Jones.”
Emails between several individuals suggest Ivanka Trump distance herself from the events after they were unable to attract “A-listers.”
Other parts of the deposition show Ivanka Trump “downplayed her relationship with” Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, apparently a friend of both Ivanka and Melania Trump who later would write a scathing exposé that included then-First Lady Melania Trump’s now infamous profanity-laden tirade about kids, cages, and Christmas.
Ivanka Trump “described Winston Wolkoff as ‘a person I knew in New York who does events,’ adding, ‘I didn’t know Stephanie Winston that well. I just knew she was very good at planning. I just knew her in that capacity.'”
Emails appear to show that too was false.
Read the entire report here.
CRIME
‘Possible Crime-a-Thon’: Experts Weigh in on Bombshell Trump Org May Be Criminally Charged Next Week
Experts in the legal and journalism world are weighing in on the bombshell news that the Trump Organization “will be criminally charged” and “will have faced criminal charges” by this time next week, according to an on-air report from MSNBC’s Tom Winter reports. The New York Times published a similar report stating charges could come “as soon as next week.”
“An indictment of the Trump Organization could mark the first criminal charges to emerge from an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney into Donald J. Trump and his business dealings,” The Times reports. “The Manhattan district attorney’s office has informed Donald J. Trump’s lawyers that it is considering criminal charges against his family business, the Trump Organization, in connection with fringe benefits the company awarded a top executive, according to several people with knowledge of the matter.”
“TrumpNation” author and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Tim O’Brien calls it a “possible crime-a-thon.”
It’s not just individuals now. The Trump Organization itself could get indicted by the Manhattan DA. A possible crime-a-thon. https://t.co/dEAMjNIqKY
— Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) June 25, 2021
David Corn, DC bureau chief of Mother Jones, MSNBC analyst, and co-author of “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump”:
Trump is responsible for the preventable deaths of about 400,000 Americans.
He tried to overturn American democracy.
But he may be nailed for giving a few Trump Organization officials perks on which taxes were not paid.https://t.co/MYDJtrnNe8 pic.twitter.com/7m1W4YvXbV
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 25, 2021
MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent and anchor Ari Melber says the charges could potentially bankrupt Trump:
And last week, the former deputy to the current D.A. told me there’s a strong case to indict the whole company:
If they changed valuations, it’s likely Weisselberg led that, and he meets the legal requirement for acting for the company.https://t.co/wC9djFk3VA
— Ari Melber (@AriMelber) June 25, 2021
Bush 43 Chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter:
If this suit survives a motion to dismiss, NYC can take Trump’s deposition and ask him questions under oath about what happened on January 6.
Looking forward to it….https://t.co/sVNWXGKq6j
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 22, 2021
Political investigations and impeachment lawyer Ross Garber, teaching at Tulane Law School:
Indicting Trump Org and Weisselberg over fringe benefit tax issues would not be a strong move. Efforts to muscle W into cooperating have failed.
Trump shouldn’t celebrate given ongoing investigations and potential issues w banks.
But could be worse for him https://t.co/CScOulODzH
— Ross Garber (@rossgarber) June 25, 2021
Law professor, former US Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal:
Here we go https://t.co/fhFUuisrh3
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 25, 2021
Image via Shuitterstock
