CRIME
Trump Supporter Who Was ‘Heavily Armed’ Pleads Guilty After Firing Gun Into Car Full of Black Girls
A supporter of former President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury after he fired multiple shots into a car filled with Black girls last year.
Local news station KCCI reports that 26-year-old Michael McKinney is now admitting to “causing the occupants to fear serious injury from my action” and also seriously injuring a 15-year-old girl whom he shot in the leg.
McKinney shot into the car while attending a pro-Trump rally at the Iowa Capitol building in December, exactly one month before the deadly January 6th pro-Trump riot that took place at the United States Capitol building.
“McKinney was wearing body armor and heavily armed when he participated in a pro-Trump parade of slow-moving vehicles through Des Moines on Dec. 6,” reports KCCI. “Police say he had a pistol, another firearm in his vehicle and was carrying two loaded magazines.”
Witnesses say that the girls’ car was surrounded by Trump supporters after they drove by and began taunting them. The car’s driver put the vehicle in reverse to escape the Trump supporters and struck a pickup truck, at which point McKinney drew his weapon and started firing at them.
McKinney faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for both charges he’s pleading guilty to, although in exchange prosecutors are dropping the more serious charge of attempted murder.
CRIME
Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg Could Face Indictment as Soon as This Summer: NYT
The New York Times is reporting that former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg could be charged as soon as this summer.
The news implies that Weisselberg isn’t cooperating with the district attorney’s office yet. It was thought that Wisselberg would quickly make a plea deal with DA Cy Vance to save himself legally. Weisselberg would be the first indictment in this case.
“In recent weeks, a grand jury has been hearing evidence about Mr. Weisselberg, who is facing intense scrutiny from prosecutors as they seek his cooperation with a broader investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization, the people with knowledge of the matter said,” reported the Times. “The prosecutors have obtained Mr. Weisselberg’s personal tax returns, the people said, providing the fullest picture yet of his finances.”
Weisselberg’s ex-daughter-in-law has been cooperating with the DA office handing over evidence that she has.
“The investigation into Mr. Weisselberg focuses partly on whether he failed to pay taxes on valuable benefits that Mr. Trump provided him and his family over the years, including apartments and leased cars as well as tens of thousands of dollars in private school tuition for at least one of his grandchildren,” said the report. “In general, those types of benefits are taxable, although there are some exceptions, and the rules can be murky.”
CRIME
Man Shoots and Kills Atlanta Supermarket Cashier, Wounds Guard Over Mask Policy: Police
A man pulled out a gun and shot and killed an Atlanta-area Big Bear Supermarket cashier over the store’s mask policy, according to police. Two people, including a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reserve unit deputy who was inside the supermarket working as a security guard, and the suspect, were also wounded.
“The subject pulled out a weapon and shot a cashier at the location,” DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said, according to 11Alive. “The individual is deceased.”
“Although details are not complete, authorities say that the male suspect was involved in a dispute with a young woman before he began firing at her inside the store,” the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.
There apparently was an altercation over the mask policy, which is clearly posted on the store’s door.
“A witness, identified as Alan Williams, said a man walked into the store, struck the woman with a gun, then shot her. That’s when the deputy and the suspect exchanged gunfire.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
‘Trump Was an Unabated Crime Wave’: Ex-Prosecutor Lists the Atrocities
Donald Trump has legal exposure for a “crime wave” committed while serving as president of the United State, a former federal prosecutor explained on MSNBC on Friday.
Glenn Kirschner told MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi “Donald Trump was an unabated crime wave as president.”
“Even before he became president he committed campaign finance violations with Michael Cohen, for which Michael Cohen went to prison,” he reminded. “Ali, then once he took office we could tick through the felony crimes that we can prove based on the information that has been publicly reported alone, whether it’s the bribery and extortion of President Zelenskiy, the ten counts of felony obstruction of justice meticulously documented by Bob Mueller in volume 2 of the Trump-Russia report for which Bob Mueller famously testified Donald Trump could be prosecuted upon leaving office.”
“There’s something we often forget about which is obstructing congressional proceedings,” he continued. “Remember, Donald Trump instructed all of his executive branch officials, do not comply with lawfully issued congressional subpoenas. And that’s very different from saying let’s go in and assert executive privilege and fight it legitimately.”
“There are so many other offenses. There are countless, avoidable COVID deaths that I think could be pursued by the states. Then, of course, there is inciting the insurrection. We saw it with our own eyes,” he reminded.
“If he is not held accountable, Ali, if we don’t prosecute him then what we are doing is we are encouraging tomorrow’s version of Donald Trump,” he warned. “We have to prosecute today’s version of Donald Trump to send the message that we will not tolerate a run away criminal president.”
Watch:
