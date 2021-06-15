Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg Could Face Indictment as Soon as This Summer: NYT

The New York Times is reporting that former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg could be charged as soon as this summer.

The news implies that Weisselberg isn’t cooperating with the district attorney’s office yet. It was thought that Wisselberg would quickly make a plea deal with DA Cy Vance to save himself legally. Weisselberg would be the first indictment in this case.

“In recent weeks, a grand jury has been hearing evidence about Mr. Weisselberg, who is facing intense scrutiny from prosecutors as they seek his cooperation with a broader investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization, the people with knowledge of the matter said,” reported the Times. “The prosecutors have obtained Mr. Weisselberg’s personal tax returns, the people said, providing the fullest picture yet of his finances.”

Weisselberg’s ex-daughter-in-law has been cooperating with the DA office handing over evidence that she has.

“The investigation into Mr. Weisselberg focuses partly on whether he failed to pay taxes on valuable benefits that Mr. Trump provided him and his family over the years, including apartments and leased cars as well as tens of thousands of dollars in private school tuition for at least one of his grandchildren,” said the report. “In general, those types of benefits are taxable, although there are some exceptions, and the rules can be murky.”

Read the full report from the New York Times.