CRIME
Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg Could Face Indictment as Soon as This Summer: NYT
The New York Times is reporting that former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg could be charged as soon as this summer.
The news implies that Weisselberg isn’t cooperating with the district attorney’s office yet. It was thought that Wisselberg would quickly make a plea deal with DA Cy Vance to save himself legally. Weisselberg would be the first indictment in this case.
“In recent weeks, a grand jury has been hearing evidence about Mr. Weisselberg, who is facing intense scrutiny from prosecutors as they seek his cooperation with a broader investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization, the people with knowledge of the matter said,” reported the Times. “The prosecutors have obtained Mr. Weisselberg’s personal tax returns, the people said, providing the fullest picture yet of his finances.”
Weisselberg’s ex-daughter-in-law has been cooperating with the DA office handing over evidence that she has.
“The investigation into Mr. Weisselberg focuses partly on whether he failed to pay taxes on valuable benefits that Mr. Trump provided him and his family over the years, including apartments and leased cars as well as tens of thousands of dollars in private school tuition for at least one of his grandchildren,” said the report. “In general, those types of benefits are taxable, although there are some exceptions, and the rules can be murky.”
Read the full report from the New York Times.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Man Shoots and Kills Atlanta Supermarket Cashier, Wounds Guard Over Mask Policy: Police
A man pulled out a gun and shot and killed an Atlanta-area Big Bear Supermarket cashier over the store’s mask policy, according to police. Two people, including a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reserve unit deputy who was inside the supermarket working as a security guard, and the suspect, were also wounded.
“The subject pulled out a weapon and shot a cashier at the location,” DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said, according to 11Alive. “The individual is deceased.”
“Although details are not complete, authorities say that the male suspect was involved in a dispute with a young woman before he began firing at her inside the store,” the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.
There apparently was an altercation over the mask policy, which is clearly posted on the store’s door.
“A witness, identified as Alan Williams, said a man walked into the store, struck the woman with a gun, then shot her. That’s when the deputy and the suspect exchanged gunfire.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
‘Trump Was an Unabated Crime Wave’: Ex-Prosecutor Lists the Atrocities
Donald Trump has legal exposure for a “crime wave” committed while serving as president of the United State, a former federal prosecutor explained on MSNBC on Friday.
Glenn Kirschner told MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi “Donald Trump was an unabated crime wave as president.”
“Even before he became president he committed campaign finance violations with Michael Cohen, for which Michael Cohen went to prison,” he reminded. “Ali, then once he took office we could tick through the felony crimes that we can prove based on the information that has been publicly reported alone, whether it’s the bribery and extortion of President Zelenskiy, the ten counts of felony obstruction of justice meticulously documented by Bob Mueller in volume 2 of the Trump-Russia report for which Bob Mueller famously testified Donald Trump could be prosecuted upon leaving office.”
“There’s something we often forget about which is obstructing congressional proceedings,” he continued. “Remember, Donald Trump instructed all of his executive branch officials, do not comply with lawfully issued congressional subpoenas. And that’s very different from saying let’s go in and assert executive privilege and fight it legitimately.”
“There are so many other offenses. There are countless, avoidable COVID deaths that I think could be pursued by the states. Then, of course, there is inciting the insurrection. We saw it with our own eyes,” he reminded.
“If he is not held accountable, Ali, if we don’t prosecute him then what we are doing is we are encouraging tomorrow’s version of Donald Trump,” he warned. “We have to prosecute today’s version of Donald Trump to send the message that we will not tolerate a run away criminal president.”
Watch:
CRIME
Nadler Says McGahn ‘Shed New Light’ on Trump Obstruction of Justice but Gaetz Claims ‘We’ve Learned Nothing New’
After a 19-month legal battle House Democrats were finally able to interview former Trump White House Counsel Don McGahn about the Mueller Report on Friday. The interview lasted six hours and just recently concluded.
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in a statement announced McGahn testified “at length” and that Trump, “increasingly fearful and unhinged about his own liability, attempted to obstruct the Mueller investigation at every turn.”
“Mr. McGahn was clearly distressed by President Trump’s refusal to follow his legal advice, again and again, and he shed new light on several troubling events today,” Nadler added.
The Washington Post reports McGahn “detailed for the House Judiciary Committee how former president Donald Trump attempted to stymie a federal probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election — bombshell revelations that might once have fueled additional impeachment charges, were they not already public and had it not taken more than two years for Democrats to secure his testimony.”
Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who sits on the Committee, appeared on camera late Friday and told reporters, “We’ve learned nothing new.”
“My perception of the events is that Mr. McGahn is unable to identify any unlawful conduct on the part of the president or any other member of the president’s administration.”
“Mr. McGahn is unable to identify anything unlawful on the part of the president or any other member of the president’s administration.”
Rep. Matt Gaetz: “My perception of the events is that Mr. McGahn is unable to identify any unlawful conduct on the part of the president or any other member of the president’s administration.” https://t.co/lZTtLwYddf pic.twitter.com/Kl80MrWbL3
— The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2021
The Post adds, “Democrats and many legal scholars seized on McGahn’s disclosures as evidence of possible obstruction of justice, a crime.”
Trending
- 'ATTENTION-SEEKING WITH A FRAT-BOY VIBE'2 days ago
Matt Gaetz’s Law School Classmates Want Him to Resign — and Reveal Details of His College Years
- 'EXPAND THE SUPREME COURT'1 day ago
‘Endless Cycle of Republican Abuse of Power’: Legal Experts Blast McConnell for Planning to Block a Biden SCOTUS Pick
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
‘I Never Lied’: Kayleigh McEnany Says God Made Her Tell the Truth in the White House Despite Documented Lies
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
Watergate Prosecutor Explains Why It’s Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions Who Are Lying About Trump’s Spying
- CRIME1 day ago
Man Shoots and Kills Atlanta Supermarket Cashier, Wounds Guard Over Mask Policy: Police
- 'WAKE UP!!'1 day ago
‘House Is on Fire’: Liberals Message Justice Breyer in ‘Fantasy Land’ After McConnell Says He’ll Block Biden Nominee
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
Trump-Appointed DOJ Official Involved in Spying on Democrats to Exit Next Week
- 'CAN’T HANDLE COLD OR HEAT'1 day ago
#AbbottFailedTexas Trends as State Electric Authority Warns of Possible Power Outages Again – This Time in Heat Wave