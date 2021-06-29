'IT'S A JOKE'
‘It’s a Failure’: Arizona Audit Appears to Be Backfiring on GOP – and Could Come Back to Haunt Them at the Ballot Box
A new poll shows that a partisan audit of votes cast in the 2020 presidential election could ultimately backfire on Republicans who appear on future ballots in Arizona, especially if they express support for the bogus effort.
Sean Noble, a top GOP operative in the state, told Politico of the controversial recount in Maricopa County, “it’s a failure, it’s a joke,” adding that Republicans in other states should “avoid it. The election is long over, time to look forward.”
Fernand Amandi, whose firm conducted the poll, said: “As bloody red meat for the MAGA Republican base, the audit is manna from heaven, but the problem is that Arizona is not a red state any more. It’s a swing state. The audit may be serving two interests: firing up the MAGA base but giving Democrats the opportunity to make the case to Arizona voters to stick with them.”
The poll found Arizona voters oppose the audit by a margin of 49-46 percent — with those who are against it more likely to feel strongly about the issue. Meanwhile, independent voters who often decide elections in Arizona oppose the audit by a margin of 18 points. If a candidate supports the audit, Arizona voters would be less likely to support that politician by a margin of 9 points.
On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, which opposes the audit, revealed that it will have to replace voting machines used in the recount, at taxpayers’ expense, because their legitimacy has been compromised. Meanwhile, the CEO of the Florida company that is conducting the audit, Cyber Ninjas, appears in a new conspiracy-theory film that claims the CIA helped steal the election from former President Donald Trump.
Conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter opined this week that the Arizona audit will ultimately benefit Trump, regardless of the outcome, by adding fuel to the fire of his “big lie” and leading to similar efforts in other states. But this new poll seems to reinforce the notion that a victory for Trump is not necessarily a win for other Republican candidates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- IT'S IN THE CONSTITUTION1 day ago
White House Press Secretary Expertly Schools Fox News Reporter Doocy by Teaching Him About the First Amendment
- CRIME1 day ago
‘Major Grifting’: Ivanka Trump Allegedly Gave False Testimony in Inauguration Scandal Case – Report
- IDIOCY2 days ago
Sen. Bill Cassidy: ‘Roads and Bridges Are a Woman’s Problem’ Because They Are ‘Doing the Shopping’
- News3 days ago
‘It Will Get Ugly’: Trump Insider Warns Republicans Against Challenging the Former President
- OF COURSE HE DID1 day ago
Trump Cheered on MAGA Rioters — Then Called Them ‘Idiots’ After They Made Him Look Bad: Michael Wolff
- News7 hours ago
‘Vogue Is a Joke!’: Conservatives Furious First Lady Jill Biden Is on the Cover of Top Fashion Magazine
- ARROGANCE22 hours ago
Trump Goes Berserk Over ‘Rude, Nasty, and Totally Biased’ NY Prosecutors as Trump Org Indictment Looms Large
- 'JOHNSON MEANS WHITE SUPREMACY'1 day ago
‘Russian Culture?’: GOP Senator Flayed for Urging Conservatives to Run for Local Office to ‘Take Back Our Culture’