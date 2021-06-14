'CAN’T HANDLE COLD OR HEAT'
#AbbottFailedTexas Trends as State Electric Authority Warns of Possible Power Outages Again – This Time in Heat Wave
Over the winter at least 151 Texans died as 4.5 million homes and businesses went without power in a massive failure created by poor planning, lack of regulation, and sheer greed.
Last week Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott promised he had fixed the problem.
Everything that needed to be done was done to fix the power grid in Texas.
Today, I signed bills into LAW to reform ERCOT & weatherize & improve the reliability of the state’s power grid.
Thanks @KHancock4TX, @DrSchwertner, & @chrispaddie for your leadership on these issues. pic.twitter.com/sXH5NTZ4Jq
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 8, 2021
On Monday, less than seven days later, ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, urged customers to turn air conditioning to no cooler than 78 degrees and to conserve power, as it expects more blackouts throughout the week – this time during extreme heat.
In a statement ERCOT also asked Texans to not use ovens, washing machines, or dryers.
“If you don’t need something – we are asking you to turn it off and unplug it if possible.”
BREAKING: ERCOT is now asking people to conserve electricity through Friday, saying there are a significant number of power plants offline and expecting possible record use for June. pic.twitter.com/zWZkf0bkPq
— Matt Largey (@mattlargey) June 14, 2021
Many Texans, and many Americans, are furious.
Start with cutting power to the Governor’s mansion. Our grid isn’t fixed and the consumer is paying higher prices. But regulation is bad???#AbbottFailedTexas https://t.co/sODJ5CrfZ5
— Heather (TX) 🇺🇸 (@hka003) June 14, 2021
Thanks to @GovAbbott, on one of the first hot days, we’re already being told to conserve electricity.
They didn’t FIX the grid because they were too busy legislating women’s vaginas & stopping POC from voting.
VOTE @GregAbbott_TX out in 2022 to save TEXAS!!! #AbbottFailedTexas https://t.co/a97aR7DO2u
— Kelly ツ (@kellwoohoo) June 14, 2021
So now ERCOT ‘CAN’T HANDLE COLD OR HEAT’. Someone should check the flight logs to Cancun bc I’m sure Cruz is already on his way there. And fuck Abbott too #AbbottFailedTexas
— Amelia (@agerson24) June 14, 2021
…are you FREAKING KIDDING ME, Texas?!
ERCOT: Our grid wasn’t built for temperatures this cold!!!
ERCOT: uhm….it’s too hot! How could we ever have anticipated this! https://t.co/vlqcXW6wUN
— Joe Vargas (@AngryJoeShow) June 14, 2021
But @GregAbbott_TX wants to use Texas money to build a wall at the border……get your priorities straight, lives depend on it. #AbbottFailedTexasAgain #AbbottFailedTexas https://t.co/a8lnM9Tpuz
— KiKi ♡✌🇺🇸🌊👑💙📣 (@KLoYo77) June 14, 2021
What could go possibly wrong with a combination of Texas’s summer power outages and its new conceal-carry for all law?#AbbottFailedTexas
— Truth Integrity Logic Fully Vaccinated (@LogicIntegrity) June 14, 2021
ERCOT has issued a new warning to Cancun that Ted Cruz might be back sooner than expected.
— Richard Hine (@richardhine) June 14, 2021
If you listen closely, you can hear Ted Cruz booking a flight to Cancun https://t.co/gmPLkaeMXi
— Nunca Trumpismo (@NeverTrumpTexan) June 14, 2021
ERCOT: there will be power outages! #AbbottFailedTexas it’s time for Beto to Run things… pic.twitter.com/FEIu7BiQLD
— Rachel (@Rachelmoor29) June 14, 2021
This wouldn’t be an issue if #Beto was #Texas’ Governor. #ercot #poweroutage https://t.co/5rKUHske5W
— ₚₒₗᵢₜᵢcₐₗ ⱼₒᵢₙₜ™ (@PoliticalJoint) June 14, 2021
We need Beto.
While Abbott prattles on about a bloody wall, we need our grid repaired now. This is going to a long, hot summer.
— ToutdeSuiteLaSinner (@ToutSuiteSinner) June 14, 2021
