NO IT DOESN'T
Watch: Florida Man Says His Retired Air Force Officer Status Has ‘Earned’ Him the ‘Right’ to Not Wear a Mask
As reports from across the nation show coronavirus in children is exploding, the Palm Beach County School Board met this week to hear from parents, many of whom were demanding the school board relax or remove its mask policy.
One man spoke before the Palm Beach County school board on Wednesday and argued his status as a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel gave him the “right” to not wear a mask.
“My name is Lt. Col. (retired) Jason D. Bolt, CRNA, United States Air Force, and I’ve earned the right to speak without a mask,” he told school board officials. (CRNA stands for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.)
Bolt then placed a mask over his face, positioning it over his chin. He then raised it to just under his lower lip.
As he began speaking, detailing his service record, he was asked to put the mask on appropriately. He raised it to under his nose. After being asked a third time he placed it over his nose.
After raising his hands, he asked: “Can I have my clock restarted please?” having spent 33 seconds of his time.
Bolt repeatedly asked, “Can I have my clock restarted,” as he pulled his mask down as if he were unable to speak with it on.
As he began reading from his written remarks from the beginning, he again pulled his mask down, then up again.
He then said, “Americans should never sacrifice their liberty,” and paused, pulling his mask down again, and shouted, “to live in a nation of safety.”
NPR earlier this month reported children now account for 22.4% of all new COVID-19 cases naionwide.
And in Palm Beach County WPTV reports 15% of new COVID-19 cases “were among 5- to 14-year-olds.”
Watch:
COVID-denier in Florida yells at the Palm Beach school board over masks pic.twitter.com/LTtskqeoTo
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 21, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- DISASTER1 day ago
Arizona Vote ‘Audit’ Sinks Deeper Into Insanity as State GOP Chair Threatens Her Own Officials With Arrest
- News3 days ago
FBI Investigating ‘Massive’ Alleged Campaign Finance Scheme to Help Fund Susan Collins’ Re-Election: Report
- AMERICAN IDIOTS2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Heading House GOP Revolt Over Masks as a Dozen Republicans Refuse to Wear Them
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Pence and Pompeo Headline Launch of Think Tank Founded by Korean ‘Cultist’ Whose Church Says ‘Christian Era Has Ended’
- WHAM!1 day ago
Jen Psaki Buries Fox News’ Peter Doocy: Trying to ‘Disprove a Negative’ Is ‘Never the Responsible Approach’
- News2 days ago
‘Benghazi!’: Ohio Dem Blasts Republicans Opposing Jan. 6 Commission for Not ‘Living in Reality’ (Video)
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
‘Excels at Ignoring Women’: Madison Cawthorn Slammed for False Claim He’s First Freshman to Have a Bill Passed
- 'PATHETIC'3 days ago
‘I’m Pissed’: Top House Dem Blasts McCarthy’s ‘Character and Fitness to Lead’ After Opposing Jan. 6 Commission