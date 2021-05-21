Connect with us

Watch: Florida Man Says His Retired Air Force Officer Status Has ‘Earned’ Him the ‘Right’ to Not Wear a Mask

As reports from across the nation show coronavirus in children is exploding, the Palm Beach County School Board met this week to hear from parents, many of whom were demanding the school board relax or remove its mask policy.

One man spoke before the Palm Beach County school board on Wednesday and argued his status as a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel gave him the “right” to not wear a mask.

“My name is Lt. Col. (retired) Jason D. Bolt, CRNA, United States Air Force, and I’ve earned the right to speak without a mask,” he told school board officials. (CRNA stands for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.)

Bolt then placed a mask over his face, positioning it over his chin. He then raised it to just under his lower lip.

As he began speaking, detailing his service record, he was asked to put the mask on appropriately. He raised it to under his nose. After being asked a third time he placed it over his nose.

After raising his hands, he asked: “Can I have my clock restarted please?” having spent 33 seconds of his time.

Bolt repeatedly asked, “Can I have my clock restarted,” as he pulled his mask down as if he were unable to speak with it on.

As he began reading from his written remarks from the beginning, he again pulled his mask down, then up again.

He then said, “Americans should never sacrifice their liberty,” and paused, pulling his mask down again, and shouted, “to live in a nation of safety.”

NPR earlier this month reported children now account for 22.4% of all new COVID-19 cases naionwide.

And in Palm Beach County WPTV reports 15% of new COVID-19 cases “were among 5- to 14-year-olds.”

Watch:

 

