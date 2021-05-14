Watch: AOC Warns on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Fixation’ and ‘Perceptions of Reality’

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-QNY) spoke with reporters on the steps outside Congress Friday and answered questions about a 2019 video CNN unearthed of Marjorie Taylor Greene stalking AOC and other members of “The Squad” before she was elected to the House of Representatives.

“It seems as though she has been posting some – ” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded to reporters before cutting herself off from apparently mentioning the video.

“Her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now. At this point, I think, the depth of that un-wellness has raised concerns for other members as well, and so I think this is an assessment that needs to be made by the proper professionals,” Ocasio-Cortez generously offers. “I’m concerned about her perceptions of reality.”

“I mean, this is a woman that’s deeply unwell and clearly needs some help,” Ocasio-Cortez adds.

When a reporter asks AOC about Greene’s repeated demands that she debate her, the New York Democratic Congresswoman notes that “she does keep discussing this” but adds, “it’s not ‘a thing,’ you know? So I’m concerned about her perceptions of reality.”

In that 2019 video Greene at one point says: “We’re going to go see, we’re going to visit, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Crazy eyes. Crazy eyes. Nutty. Cortez.”

“So you need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve,” she says. “If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens. Instead of having to use a flap, a little flap. Sad.”

Watch:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Marjorie Taylor Greene: “This is a woman that’s deeply unwell and clearly needs some help. … At this point, I think, the depth of that un-wellness has raised concerns for other members. … I’m concerned about her perceptions of reality.” pic.twitter.com/hNDYuWj6Di — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 14, 2021

Related –

‘Only a Matter of Time’: Americans Concerned After ‘Crazy Person’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Accosts AOC