CRIME
‘There’s a Lot of Evidence’: Matt Gaetz’s World ‘Looks Extremely Difficult’
Two of the reporters who’ve been breaking news about the investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) say the lawmaker is about to find himself in an even worse predicament.
The Florida Republican is under investigation for possible sex trafficking involving at least one minor, and two Daily Beast reporters covering the case told the website’s “Fever Dreams” podcast that the coming week should bring a slew of new challenges as Gaetz friend Joel Greenberg is expected to enter a cooperation agreement with prosecutors.
“We know that this is heating up, particularly again, because we’ve got a deadline on May 15 for Greenberg to become a fully cooperating witness for the government,” said Daily Beast reporter Jose Pagliery said, “and there’s not just that. We also hear that the feds are pressuring other people who have direct knowledge of this.”
“The world for Matt Gaetz in the near term looks extremely difficult because it’s not just that there’s some evidence,” Pagliery added, “there’s a lot of evidence, and there are several witnesses.”
Pagliery and colleague Roger Sollenberger said they’ve been able to build much of their reporting through sources found on Instagram who had ties to Gaetz and Greenburg.
“These are people who are amateur Instagram models,” Pagliery said. “So many of these were, like, wannabe escorts. They wanted to project a version of themselves out to the galaxy, and, you know, I got so… incredulous at one point a few weeks ago that I just decided to tweet, ‘You think you’re doing it for your brand, but you’re actually doing it for my investigation,’ because these people are just putting it out there front and center.”
CRIME
Man Accused of Spa Murders of Asian Women Charged With Domestic Terrorism – Jury Could Add Hate Crime, Death Penalty
A 22-year old white man accused of the murders of eight people, including six women of Asian descent at Atlanta-area spas in March has been indicted on murder, felony murder, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and domestic terrorism charges. A jury could also add hate crime charges and the death penalty.
Robert Aaron Long (photo) was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in the March 16 killings at two spas of four people: Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; and Yong Ae Yue, 63, the Associated Press reports.
“The indictment only covers those four killings that happened at two spas in Atlanta, and not the attack in Cherokee County in which Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; Delaina Yaun, 33; and Paul Michels, 54, were killed.”
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says she will seek hate crime charges and the death penalty from a jury. Georgia’s hate crime law makes the jury determine if a crime is a hate crime.
“It will be up to a separate grand jury in Cherokee County to decide on charges in the the shooting at a spa near suburban Woodstock in which four were killed and one person was wounded.”
Related: 172 Republicans Vote Against Violence Against Women Act – One Day After 7 Women Massacred by ‘Sex Addicted’ Gunman
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
Manhattan DA Is Signaling ‘A Good Likelihood of a Charge’ Coming Against Trump: Preet Bharara
In an interview with Slate legal columnist Dhalia Lithwick, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara claimed he is not privy to inside information into the multiple investigations launched against Donald Trump but that he does see “signals” from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. that something is coming down the pike — and it is not good for the former president.
After describing the falling out with Trump that led to his firing, Bharara claimed there is little coming out of his former home at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York about Trump that gives any indication where their case stands. But he said that the Manhattan DA’s office is another story.
“His tax returns are in the hands of Cyrus Vance Jr., the district attorney of Manhattan. They’re working to flip folks in the Trump organization. I wonder what piece of that you’re watching or are you just watching all of it? What do you expect to see in terms of accountability and having some sense that there is some closure to any of this?” Lithwick asked.
“The one that we know about most directly and most prominently is the one you mentioned, the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into Trump’s finances and business dealings,” the attorney replied. “I don’t know because I’ve not been in the grand jury, I’ve not interviewed the witnesses. Cy Vance doesn’t call me up and tell me stuff, but there is some signaling going on.”
“Cy Vance is not running for reelection. Vance is, as they say, a lame duck. As a lame duck, he’s done certain things, including hiring an outside forensic accounting firm, which is not super unusual but it’s not that common. He’s done something else that is less common, which is hire an outside lawyer, Mark Pomerantz, who’s a very distinguished, well-respected lawyer in New York,” he elaborated. “I’m not going to put too much weight on it, but it seems like the kind of move you make when you believe that there’s going to be a charge or there’s a good likelihood of a charge, because it’s a pretty public thing to do.”
Noting that such moves likely would “alienate” some in his office, Bharara noted he feels Vance thinks it is worth it because he has a good case.
You can read more here.
Image via Shutterstock
CRIME
Federal Prosecutors: Josh Duggar Had Over 200 Obscene Images of Underaged Kids – Some of Children as Young as 5
Federal prosecutors told a judge on Wednesday that former “19 Kids and Counting” reality TV star Josh Duggar had more than 200 obscene images of underaged children, including images of child sexual assault, downloaded to his computer, and some of the images were of children as young as 5 years old.
The prosecutors, from the Dept. of Homeland Security, according to TMZ, “say witnesses, including friends and family, brought up Josh’s alleged addiction to porn in interviews with law enforcement.”
The sexual abuse material dates back to a raid conducted in November of 2019. There has been no statement from the DOJ explaining why it took so long to arrest the 33-year old, or if anyone in the Trump administration had been protecting him.
The website Radar published testimony from Homeland Security Special Agent Gerald Faulkner.
“In May of 2019, [an Arkansas police officer] identified a computer participating in the known sharing of photos and videos of child pornography,” Faulkner said, claiming the computer contained one two-minute video showing two underage females and a male performing sexual acts on children, as well as 65 images of a female “consistent with child pornography.”
Radar also reports that during the 2019 raid “Duggar was reportedly not informed of the reason for the investigation at the time,” but “he is said to have asked authorities if someone had downloaded child pornography onto his computer.”
Faulkner said that when he asked Josh about the explicit content of children – reportedly ages 5 to 10 – that was found on his computer, Duggar responded, “I’d rather not answer that question.”
Duggar is the father of six children, with a seventh on the way. He remains in jail while a judge considers if he should be allowed out on bail.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
