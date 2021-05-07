RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Mississippi Secretary of State Calls for More Christians to Be Elected to Office Because ‘The End Times’ Are Here
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is calling for more Christians to be elected to office “today more than ever before,” because “the end times” are here.
Watson made his remarks at a National Day of Prayer event at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on Thursday, as the Mississippi Free Press reports.
“I believe we need Christian men and women in office today more than ever before. And if you’re a believer, if you’re a member of the church, you understand the signs of the times right now,” Watson said. “In the last few years, no more than ever before in the history of the church, we see the end times.”
On Friday Watson appeared to try to clean up his remarks – but only to a degree.
“So enjoyed our National Day of Prayer service at the Coliseum,” he wrote on Facebook. “It was a wonderful time of prayer and worship shared by a group reflective of all walks of life here in Mississippi. I was honored to pray for our elected leaders, and trust the Lord will provide more men and women full of Christian character to step up and serve. This world definitely needs more salt and light!”
“Salt and light” is a reference to Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount.
Mississippi Free Press senior reporter Ashton Pittman notes that as Secretary of State Watson is the state’s top elections official. That should call into question he support for the separation of church and state as well as how he would treat candidates who are not Christian.
The event was attended by other state political leaders, including Republican Governor Tate Reeves. None appeared to voice any concerns over the top elections official clearly favoring Christians over other potential office hopefuls.
Image: Screenshot via Facebook
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘It’s Not National God Day’: Pat Robertson’s Reporter Mocked for Attacking Biden’s National Day of Prayer Proclamation
David Brody, a political analyst for Pat Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), is getting criticized for attacking President Joe Biden’s National Day of Prayer Proclamation. Brody, a Trump acolyte, slammed the proclamation because it doesn’t include the word “God.”
President Biden’s proclamation clearly was written to be as inclusive as possible, something he has strived to achieve with nearly everything he does.
“Throughout our history, Americans of many religions and belief systems have turned to prayer for strength, hope, and guidance,” Biden a devout Catholic, says in the document. “Prayer has nourished countless souls and powered moral movements — including essential fights against racial injustice, child labor, and infringement on the rights of disabled Americans. Prayer is also a daily practice for many, whether it is to ask for help or strength, or to give thanks over blessings bestowed.”
He goes on to talk about the First Amendment protecting “the rights of free speech and religious liberty, including the right of all Americans to pray.”
But that wasn’t good enough for Brody, a far right wing Christian, who appeared to believe that the proclamation should honor only Christians.
Joe Biden’s National Day of Prayer Proclamation has been released and it doesn’t even mention God once! How do you release a proclamation about prayer and not mention God at all? Of course it mentions climate change & racial justice. Truly, this is pathetic…and not surprising! pic.twitter.com/czOQx3ioHj
— David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) May 6, 2021
Former Trump personal attorney Jenna Ellis chimed in, replying to Brody with this slur:
Who is he praying to?? The BLM gods?
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 6, 2021
On social media Brody was blasted.
Why, it’s almost as if America is a nation in which there are some people who believe in God and others who don’t, and he wants his language to be inclusive of everyone rather than exclusive to theists.
— Dr. James G. Gilmore (@jamesggilmore) May 6, 2021
Which god of the over 4200 religions?
Joe respects everyone’s religious beliefs, not just yours.
You should give him and everyone else the same amount of respect. pic.twitter.com/hMDYuxCUpB
— John Birchman 😷 ⬅️6️⃣➡️ (@johnbirchman) May 6, 2021
I see that “the divine” is mentioned. Why is that not good enough for you? Do you believe in divinity?
— Middle Molly: Fully vaccinated plus SIX weeks! (@MiddleMolly) May 6, 2021
Because not everyone in this country is from the same religion, genius.
— hondo64ou (@hondo64ou1) May 6, 2021
It’s “National Day of Prayer” not “National God Day”. Not everyone prays the same way.
— ArabSnowflake (@AnisahMichael) May 6, 2021
A national Day of Prayer is not about promoting a specific expression of faith but about prayer as an activity in which each individual connects with their transcendent dimension in order to align themselves with their highest values and wisdom and receive the grace of acceptance
— Constance (@jconstance61) May 6, 2021
The clue should be “many religions”. It’s a message meant to be all encompassing, not to exalt one religion alone. Biden speaks to all Americans, not just those who worship your preferred deity.
— The Dragon of East Rock is half vaxxed (@eastrockpark) May 6, 2021
It’s about the National Day of Prayer not “National Day of God” so it’s pretty easy to figure out why it repeatedly references prayer & doesn’t need to mention God.
Easy, unless of course you’re steeped in faux outrage in an effort to rile people up. Not very Christian of you.
— Brent (@brenticles42) May 6, 2021
No, it actually does not, and THAT is the point. He’s president for everyone, not just Christians.
— Mark Sniadecki (@MarkSniadecki) May 6, 2021
Which god should Joe Biden have mentioned?
— Dr Robin 😷 (@Robinindfw) May 6, 2021
Because not all of us pray to a god?
— Josh Jakob Architect (@JJakobDesign) May 6, 2021
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Murkowski Challenger Is Pro-Trump Pastor Who Says Being Gay Is a ‘Choice’ but People Are ‘Born Conservative’
Kelly Tshibaka, the Republican challenging Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, is a far right wing, pro-Trump religious extremist who believes being gay is “a choice” but being conservative is not.
Tshibaka has written in years past in support of so-called “ex-gay” groups like the now-defunct Exodus International, supported psychologically-damaging “conversion therapy,” said gay people were “molested” as children, and opposes separation of church and state, according to a CNN investigative report.
Tshibaka, a pastor who co-founded a Pentecostal Christian church with her husband, has also written in opposition of popular cultural media, like the “Twilight” books and movies, saying they are pathways for Satan.
“Hundreds of people reject homosexual lifestyles and come out of homosexuality every year,” Tshibaka wrote in a 2002 article for the independent Harvard Law Record for “National Coming Out of Homosexuality Day,” which she wrote was “a day dedicated to helping homosexuals overcome their sexual tendencies and move towards a healthy lifestyle.”
NCRM found that day was celebrated by the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council as far back as 1996, as “a response to the Gay and Lesbian Vote Rally.”
In support of “conversion therapy,” Tshibaka wrote that “working with several thousand homosexuals, Exodus has found that the most common cause of homosexuality is sexual molestation during childhood.”
Although not naming them, she also falsely claimed that “ex-gay,” “reparative,” or “conversion therapy” is “not a process that results in repression of continuing desires and attractions. Science has proven homosexual preferences can be authentically changed.”
That is false. Every credible major medical organization that has weighed in on “conversion therapy” has warned against the practice, with most noting it is dangerous. Some who have undergone it have called it “torture,” and some have died by suicide, citing the attempts to “convert” them.
“Homosexuals,” Tshibaka also wrote, “can come out of homosexuality because their preference is not biologically mandated. Unlike race or gender, homosexuality is a choice.”
Although Tshibaka believes being gay “is a choice,” she also believes she was “born conservative.”
“I began shooting guns at age five and grew up with Reagan as king,” she wrote, also at the Harvard Law Record. “I attended the most liberal high school in Alaska and arguably the most conservative university in Texas. Some would say I was born conservative — it’s not a choice.”
In that same article Tshibaka touted her conservative bona fides, including her belief that the U.S. Constitution does not mandate separation of church and state.
“What does it mean to me to be a conservative? It means I love my guns. Big government is a big problem. Abortion cannot be justified. There is no wall of separation between church and state. Your money is yours alone. And we are bound by an overarching moral code that even the Supreme Court can’t legislate around.”
She also “wrote about the dangers of witchcraft and the occult, specifically targeting the ‘Twilight’ book and movie series, CNN’s K-File reports. “She called it ‘evil and we should not read or watch it.'”
And she claims there is “a link between drugs and witchcraft,” writing: “Perhaps this explains why many people who have used illegal drugs experience demonic oppression.”
Tshibaka co-founded a Pentecostal church, and one of the tenets of that Christian sect is speaking in tongues, as the official news site for Assemblies of God, the largest Pentecostal denomination, notes.
Image via Facebook
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Hate Group Head Tony Perkins Prays for ‘Conflict’ and ‘Gridlock’ to ‘Settle Upon’ DC if Biden Enacts His Agenda
Family Research Council President Tony Perkins appeared on the Truth & Liberty Coalition’s livestream program Monday night, where he urged Christians to pray that God will prevent Senate Democrats from eliminating the filibuster and that President Joe Biden’s administration will be stymied by gridlock.
Perkins prayed that Biden’s administration will “be confused” and prevented from enacting its political agenda, which he recently said was “literally from the pit of hell,” taking aim at the administration’s efforts to offer protections for transgender individuals and funding for reproductive health.
“We just need to continue to pray,” Perkins said. “Pray that the Lord would prohibit them from [eliminating the filibuster]. Look, we need God. We need God to move on our behalf. We need to repent as a nation of the stuff that’s being pushed through. Just look at what the Biden administration has pushed through, and we’re not even talking to legislation yet, but the whole transgender agenda we mentioned a few moments ago, he’s put that onto the military, he’s put it onto elementary and secondary schools, he’s put it on our colleges. Look at the issue of abortion; not just the repeal, the overturning of the Mexico City policy that prohibits [reproductive health] funding in foreign policy, but even the Hyde Amendment that was eliminated in the coronavirus relief bill, the $2 trillion and all the money that’s going to flow to Planned Parenthood and abortion clinics. This is atrocious, and we need to be praying that God would move in our country.”
“I pray for God’s blessing on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, [that] they yield themselves to him, praying that he would turn their hearts as he does the rivers of water,” Perkins added. “But if they refuse the truth and go against the truth, I pray that they would be confused, they would have conflict, and gridlock would settle upon Washington D.C.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
