CRIME
Manhattan DA Is Signaling ‘A Good Likelihood of a Charge’ Coming Against Trump: Preet Bharara
In an interview with Slate legal columnist Dhalia Lithwick, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara claimed he is not privy to inside information into the multiple investigations launched against Donald Trump but that he does see “signals” from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. that something is coming down the pike — and it is not good for the former president.
After describing the falling out with Trump that led to his firing, Bharara claimed there is little coming out of his former home at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York about Trump that gives any indication where their case stands. But he said that the Manhattan DA’s office is another story.
“His tax returns are in the hands of Cyrus Vance Jr., the district attorney of Manhattan. They’re working to flip folks in the Trump organization. I wonder what piece of that you’re watching or are you just watching all of it? What do you expect to see in terms of accountability and having some sense that there is some closure to any of this?” Lithwick asked.
“The one that we know about most directly and most prominently is the one you mentioned, the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into Trump’s finances and business dealings,” the attorney replied. “I don’t know because I’ve not been in the grand jury, I’ve not interviewed the witnesses. Cy Vance doesn’t call me up and tell me stuff, but there is some signaling going on.”
“Cy Vance is not running for reelection. Vance is, as they say, a lame duck. As a lame duck, he’s done certain things, including hiring an outside forensic accounting firm, which is not super unusual but it’s not that common. He’s done something else that is less common, which is hire an outside lawyer, Mark Pomerantz, who’s a very distinguished, well-respected lawyer in New York,” he elaborated. “I’m not going to put too much weight on it, but it seems like the kind of move you make when you believe that there’s going to be a charge or there’s a good likelihood of a charge, because it’s a pretty public thing to do.”
Noting that such moves likely would “alienate” some in his office, Bharara noted he feels Vance thinks it is worth it because he has a good case.
You can read more here.
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Man Accused of Spa Murders of Asian Women Charged With Domestic Terrorism – Jury Could Add Hate Crime, Death Penalty
A 22-year old white man accused of the murders of eight people, including six women of Asian descent at Atlanta-area spas in March has been indicted on murder, felony murder, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and domestic terrorism charges. A jury could also add hate crime charges and the death penalty.
Robert Aaron Long (photo) was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in the March 16 killings at two spas of four people: Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; and Yong Ae Yue, 63, the Associated Press reports.
“The indictment only covers those four killings that happened at two spas in Atlanta, and not the attack in Cherokee County in which Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; Delaina Yaun, 33; and Paul Michels, 54, were killed.”
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says she will seek hate crime charges and the death penalty from a jury. Georgia’s hate crime law makes the jury determine if a crime is a hate crime.
“It will be up to a separate grand jury in Cherokee County to decide on charges in the the shooting at a spa near suburban Woodstock in which four were killed and one person was wounded.”
Related: 172 Republicans Vote Against Violence Against Women Act – One Day After 7 Women Massacred by ‘Sex Addicted’ Gunman
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
Federal Prosecutors: Josh Duggar Had Over 200 Obscene Images of Underaged Kids – Some of Children as Young as 5
Federal prosecutors told a judge on Wednesday that former “19 Kids and Counting” reality TV star Josh Duggar had more than 200 obscene images of underaged children, including images of child sexual assault, downloaded to his computer, and some of the images were of children as young as 5 years old.
The prosecutors, from the Dept. of Homeland Security, according to TMZ, “say witnesses, including friends and family, brought up Josh’s alleged addiction to porn in interviews with law enforcement.”
The sexual abuse material dates back to a raid conducted in November of 2019. There has been no statement from the DOJ explaining why it took so long to arrest the 33-year old, or if anyone in the Trump administration had been protecting him.
The website Radar published testimony from Homeland Security Special Agent Gerald Faulkner.
“In May of 2019, [an Arkansas police officer] identified a computer participating in the known sharing of photos and videos of child pornography,” Faulkner said, claiming the computer contained one two-minute video showing two underage females and a male performing sexual acts on children, as well as 65 images of a female “consistent with child pornography.”
Radar also reports that during the 2019 raid “Duggar was reportedly not informed of the reason for the investigation at the time,” but “he is said to have asked authorities if someone had downloaded child pornography onto his computer.”
Faulkner said that when he asked Josh about the explicit content of children – reportedly ages 5 to 10 – that was found on his computer, Duggar responded, “I’d rather not answer that question.”
Duggar is the father of six children, with a seventh on the way. He remains in jail while a judge considers if he should be allowed out on bail.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
CRIME
Florida Principal Under Investigation for Beating 6 Year Old With Wooden Paddle for Breaking $50 Computer Part
Florida elementary school principal Melissa Carter is being investigated by the Clewiston Police Department and the Department of Children and Families for allegedly beating a 6-year old student with a wooden paddle after notifying her mother she would be charged $50 for breaking a computer part.
The mother, who speaks Spanish and reportedly did not fully understand the letter she received, went to Central Elementary School to make the payment but instead was taken to the principal’s office where she learned she was to watch Carter and a staffer, who is also now under investigation, Cecilia Self, paddle the young girl, Law & Crime reports.
“The hatred with which she hit my daughter, I mean it was a hatred that, really I’ve never hit my daughter like she hit her,” the mother (who is not being named to protect her daughter,) crying, told WINK in Spanish. “I had never hit her.”
She says the principal was screaming, and she saw no cameras in the office so she secretly recorded the scene.
“Nobody would have believed me,” the mother said. “I sacrificed my daughter, so all parents can realize what’s happening in this school.”
She told WINK she feared if she had tried to stop the principal from beating her child she might “be in jail.”
Brent Probinsky, the family’s attorney, told WINK what took place is “aggravated battery” and called the principal “sadistic.”
“They’re using a weapon that can cause severe physical harm.”
Corporal punishment is allowed in some Florida school districts but not the one where this beating took place. According to WINK corporal punishment is specifically not allowed in the district.
Watch video (caution: disturbing and graphic) via WINK:
Trending
- 'THE EXAMPLES AND REASONS I JUST PROVIDED'1 day ago
Watch: Jen Psaki Expertly Explains to Fox News’ Peter Doocy Why Americans Are Scared to Return to Work
- News1 day ago
Newsmax Invited a Former Obama Aide on to Discuss SNL. He Talked About Their False Election Fraud Claims Instead.
- YUP.1 day ago
‘It Makes Us Look Like Idiots’: Arizona Republican Admits He Was Wrong to Support ‘Ridiculous’ Vote Audit
- INSURRECTION1 day ago
Calls Mount for January 6 Commission After GOP’s Kinzinger Reveals McCarthy Ignored His Warning of Likely Violence
- 'CONSOLATION PRIZE FOR RACISTS'1 day ago
‘Basically White Heritage Day’: Nation Stunned South Carolina Is Celebrating ‘Confederate Memorial Day’
- News2 days ago
Jim Clyburn Rains Hell on ‘Miserable Failure’ Mitch McConnell During CNN Interview
- News1 day ago
Biden Reverses Trump Attack on LGBTQ People with Order to Ban Discrimination in Healthcare
- News23 hours ago
McCarthy Mocked for Saying He ‘Embraces Free Thought’ as Romney Warns GOP Against Removing Cheney