RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn: I Did Not Call for a Coup Despite What That Video Appears to Show
Fired former Trump National Security Advisor and retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn is now denying he ever called for a violent Myanmar military-style coup in the U.S., despite numerous reports and video that appear to show or say he did.
Flynn reportedly told a QAnon audience in Dallas Sunday night that a deadly Myanmar-style coup “should happen here” in the United States, according to CNN, which carefully said he “appeared to endorse a Myanmar-style coup in the United States on Sunday.”
The Daily Beast reports Flynn “told a QAnon conference this weekend that he supports a violent military coup in the U.S.”
Newsweek reports Flynn “said that a Myanmar-like military coup “should happen” in the U.S.”
An attendee, according to video, had asked Flynn, “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?”
“No reason. I mean, it should happen here,” Flynn said, as Go Local Prov and others reported.
Here’s the video:
On the social media platform Telegram, an account allegedly belonging to Flynn said: “Let me be VERY CLEAR – There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.”
Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do.
Flynn now appears to suggest his words were misinterpreted or manipulated.
I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America).
The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols posted a copy of Flynn’s denial, and wrote: “People can watch the video and decide for themselves.”
People can watch the video and decide for themselves. https://t.co/ozrFKkxqGK https://t.co/7chm2V8Jet
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 31, 2021
Nichols, who is also a U.S. Naval War College professor, also posted this:
Just a reminder that Mike Flynn, a retired three-star U.S. Army general, Trump’s first National Security Adviser, and later admitted felon, spent the Memorial Day weekend supporting the idea of a violent military overthrow of the government of the United States of America.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 31, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Pro-MAGA Hat Store Owner Now Attacking BLM as Brands Distance Themselves Over Her Antisemitic Anti-Vaxx Stars
A Trump-loving, QAnon-promoting, anti-vaxx, anti-mask Nashville hat store owner who boasted she had “one of the largest selections in the world” is finding brands speaking out against the antisemitic yellow wearable “not vaccinated” stars she posted and cutting ties with her business, which she calls HatWRKS.
The Tennessee Holler first identified the antisemitic stars via Twitter. NCRM was the first publication to report on them.
The owner, identified as Gigi Gaskins by The New York Times, is now lashing out at Black Lives Matter as she tries to defend herself by claiming for more than a year she has been fighting tyranny and authoritarianism.
By Monday, several hat manufacturers announced they would no longer sell to HatWRKS, with some explaining their reasons.
These two tweets from Saturday came about nine hours apart, from arguably the most recognizable name in hats:
As a result of the offensive content and opinions shared by HatWRKS in Nashville, Stetson and our distribution partners will cease the sale of all Stetson products. We thank you for your continued support and patience.
— John B. Stetson (@StetsonUSA) May 29, 2021
Gaskins, who uses her company’s Instagram page to attack transgender people, the coronavirus vaccine, liberals, Democrats, and President Joe Biden’s legitimate election, among many other issues, appears to believe the left is engaging in “totalitarianism,” as she claimed in a post over the weekend.
In her unique style she writes, “for the last 15mos i have been pushing back on the government overreach, standing up to groupthink, trying to find reason in a sea of irrational.”
“it has been 100% fighting the totalitarian march and power grab we are seeing play out across the globe,” she writes.
She appears to be attacking the Black Lives Matter protests nationwide that erupted over the police murder of George Floyd, and other police killings, mostly of unarmed Black men.
“we have watched this play out for over a year … from the protests, the burnings, the lootings, taking cities hostage, desecrating monuments, desmantling [sic] our police, watching people get murdered in the name of justice.”
She says she is “not alone in being a target of the mob,” but admits to “insensitivity” for creating the yellow Jewish stars that say “unvaccinated.”
In an earlier post on Sunday she wrote, “i sincerely apologize for any insensitivity.”
Among Gaskins’ Instagram posts is this, in which she appears to admit to being part of the January 6 insurrection:
In other posts she echoes the falsehoods found in QAnon.
In addition to Stetson, Dorfman Pacific, Goorin Bros., kangol_headwear, New York Hat & Cap Co., and others have announced they are terminating their relationships with hatWRKS.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Armed Apocalyptic Religious Sect With Ties to Team Trump Buys Milion-Dollar Texas Compound to Prep for ‘Deep State’ War
A pro-Trump, pro-gun religious sect run by Hyung Jin “Sean” Moon has bought a nearly $1 million property in Texas as a place for its “patriots” to prepare for coming war with the “deep state,” Vice’s Tess Owen reported Thursday. The sect’s name—“Rod of Iron” ministries—and their habit of brandishing assault weapons as part of their worship service reflect its leaders’ interpretation of a passage from the biblical book of Revelation that says Jesus will dash his enemies to pieces with a rod of iron.
Moon is the son of the late Sun Myung Moon, the founder of the politically engaged Unification Church who created the right-wing Washington Times newspaper. Sean Moon’s brother owns a gun-manufacturing business.
The purchase of the compound and its state purpose bring to mind the 1993 siege of a fringe religious compound in Waco, Texas, that ended in a fire that killed scores of people. Moon himself invoked that incident in an Instagram video posted Thursday. Moon wore a crown made of bullets and a vest declaring himself part of the “Black Robed Regiment” while repeating false right-wing claims that David Chipman, Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, had posed for a photo in the ruins of that compound, which he called an example of federal tyranny.
“America is existentially at crisis right now,” Moon said on the video. “We have left God. We’ve become part of this licentious, decrepit, degraded moral culture. We have strayed from God’s principles. … That will bring a country to destruction, and God will allow it to be judged, just like he did with the Israelites.”
As Right Wing Watch noted last fall, Trump adviser Steve Bannon addressed a festival organized by Rod of Iron where he warned that “the left” would try to steal Pennsylvania and the presidency from former President Donald Trump by using mail-in ballots. Vice reported that Christian nationalist Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, positioning himself for a run for governor, was “recently billed as a special guest” at another Rod of Iron event.
The rhetoric and teaching of church leader Hyung Jim “Sean” Moon, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, “have grown even more radical and militaristic” recently, according to Vice. Vice reports:
“The internationalist Marxist globalists are trying to start a civil war here, so that they can bring in the U.N. troops and Chi-Com Chinese military to come in and destroy and kill all gun owners, Christians, and any opposition, i.e., Trump supporters,” Moon said matter-of-factly in a recent sermon. “We are in the death of America right now, and that’s why, of course, God is allowing for our expansion.”
On January 3, his church sent out a notice to members. “Some federal agents operate as a criminal cartel and are in the process of stealing this presidential election,” the notice read. “We need to prepare and train for the fight.”
“It’s obviously better if we can use our rights to freedom of speech, assembly, to seek redress of grievances,” it continued. “Otherwise we will have to fight physically, with many dying.”
Three days later, when Trump fans gathered in Washington, D.C., Moon posted a video to Instagram from outside the Capitol, amid the insurrectionist mob, running from clouds of tear gas with his wife and brother.
Since then, Moon has warned his followers that the Biden administration intends to force Trump supporters into re-education camps. One of those followers attacked police officers in Westchester, New York, last month; investigators found he was in possession of a list of people “to kill,” Vice reported.
As Right Wing Watch reported in October, Moon has plans, and even a written Constitution, for the future “United States of Cheon Il Guk.” The constitution’s preamble states, “Cheon Il Guk, The Kingdom of God (and/or Heaven), a sovereign and actual nation does not yet exist in this world, but is the long awaited culmination of the End of Time as prophesied in the Biblical Scripture.” The preamble ends with Moon asserting a kingly and messianic role he says he inherited from his father, Unification Church founder Sun Myung Moon:
Now as I, Hyung Jin Moon, take my rightful place as King of the Second Kingship of the Kingdom of God, Cheon Il Guk, as the Crowned Successor and Representative Body of the Cosmic True Parents of Heaven and Earth and full Inheritor of the Kingship of God, with all the authority endowed in me by my Father, Sun Myung Moon—The True Father, Messiah, Lord at the Second Advent and King of Kings, hereby declare the following Immutable and Unchangeable, “Constitution of Cheon Il Guk,” that shall NEVER be abridged or added-to, in their enumerations.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
CNN Host Face Palms After Hearing Marjorie Taylor Greene Supporter’s Defense of Her Holocaust Comments
CNN host John Berman found himself at a loss for words on Friday after listening to a supporter of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) defend her comparison of public health advocates to Nazis.
CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan interviewed a Georgia voter about Greene and her declaration that businesses that require proof of vaccination are just like the Nazis who forced Jews to wear yellow stars in the years leading up to the Holocaust.
While the Greene supporter initially said that she hadn’t heard Greene’s remarks, O’Sullivan helpfully informed her that the congresswoman “compared COVID restrictions to the Holocaust.”
“Well, I can understand that!” the Greene supporter replied. “Mengele, the Nazi, he used children and people to experiment with experimental drugs.”
“So you’re talking about the vaccine?” asked a confused O’Sullivan.
“Yes,” the woman replied.
CNN then cut back to Berman, who had his head planted firmly in his palm.
Watch the video below.
Trending
- TOO BAD SO SAD2 days ago
‘He’s Going Berserk’: Insider Claims ‘Angry’ Trump Can’t Handle Not Being President
- CRIME2 days ago
Prosecutors Revealed Shocking Insurgent Info Hours Before GOP Killed Jan. 6th Commission: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Armed Apocalyptic Religious Sect With Ties to Team Trump Buys Milion-Dollar Texas Compound to Prep for ‘Deep State’ War
- 'STUFF YOUR HYPOCRISY'8 hours ago
‘Hypocrite’ Nikki Haley Slammed for Posting Memorial Day Photo ‘Spending Time’ With Son – After Attacking VP
- ANALYSIS1 day ago
GOP’s Blocking of Capitol Riot Commission Will Blow Up in Their Faces in 2022 – and Beyond: Columnist
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS11 hours ago
The Real Reason Fox News ‘Went Crazy’ With Kamala Harris’s Memorial Day Weekend Tweet: NYT’s Haberman
- 'KILL THE FILIBUSTER'10 hours ago
Americans Demand Dems in Congress Show Same ‘Fighting Spirit’ as Texas Democrats to Protect Voting Rights
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM6 hours ago
Pro-MAGA Hat Store Owner Now Attacking BLM as Brands Distance Themselves Over Her Antisemitic Anti-Vaxx Stars