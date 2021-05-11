News
‘I’m Not Going to Play That Game’: Fauci Smacks Down Conspiracy Theory Promoting GOP Senator
The far right wing of the Republican Party is insisting that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in humans was somehow designed and created in a lab in Wuhan, China, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is not only responsible, but profiting off the deaths of 3.3 million people around the world who have died from their the virus, and from the COVID-19 vaccine, which is false.
For example, here’s U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), spreading the false claim that Fauci “profited” from virus research:
U.S. Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, has been attacking Fauci for nearly a year, and spreading conspiracy theories and falsehoods, like this, from a science-denialism think tank that advocates herd immunity for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) tried to attack Dr. Fauci during a Senate hearing.
Fauci was not about to let him.
Marshall, reading from a script, suggested COVID-19 is “a product of lab manipulation,” and demanding to know if National Institutes of Health funding could “indirectly or directly” be related to the COVID-19 virus.
“Looking at the experiments that were done that we funded there would not be that possibility,” Fauci told Marshall.
Pressed by Marshall if his response is unequivocal, Fauci politely schools Marshall, who is a physician, saying “anyone who knows anything about virology would realize that that is not something that would infect a human.”
Marshall was determined to get Fauci to give him a soundbite to support his conspiracy theories, and Fauci was not budging.
“The NIH and NIAID did not fund gain of function research to be conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Fauci said, slowly, for Marshall to comprehend.
Marshall continued to press and Fauci who refused to give him what he wanted.
“If you want to trap me into saying yes or no, I’m not going to play that game,” Fauci replied.
Watch:
“If you want to trap me into saying yes or no, I’m not going to play that game” — Fauci to Republican Sen. Roger Marshall pic.twitter.com/R7tUGfeBGw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’: Jake Tapper Shreds Arizona GOP for Continuing Their Sham Election ‘Audit’
On Monday’s edition of “The Lead,” anchor Jake Tapper slammed the ongoing GOP-backed effort to “audit” the results of the Arizona presidential election — which has drawn scrutiny by everyone from the Justice Department to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
“A new chapter in the unprecedented partisan ballot recount, or ‘audit’ in Arizona launched by believers of the big lie,” said Tapper. “This week, the 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 election are being recounted for a third time. The previous two audits found no evidence of election fraud. A reminder that the Maricopa County election board is run by Republicans who all attested to the legitimacy of that county’s election. The state’s governor also is a Trump-supporting republican.”
“Nonetheless, the insanity, cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs is happening, and it’s all happening in a shroud of secrecy,” continued Tapper. “Only the pro-Trump One America News Network is in control of the livestream of the event, a network that continues to push lies about the 2020 election, of course. Legitimate news organizations have had to fight to get one camera in there. The counting is expected to last well into the summer. There is, of course, a little hiccup at the end of this week. They have to pause because local high schools need the space for graduations.”
Watch below:
News
McCarthy Mocked for Saying He ‘Embraces Free Thought’ as Romney Warns GOP Against Removing Cheney
Senator Mitt Romney is the latest Republican to come to the aid of House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney, targeted for expulsion for declaring a simple fact: Donald Trump lost re-election in November.
Expelling Liz Cheney from leadership won’t gain the GOP one additional voter, but it will cost us quite a few.
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 10, 2021
Romney’s warning Monday afternoon comes just after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy scheduled a vote for Wednesday to oust Cheney in a letter to “Friends.” McCarthy was mercilessly mocked for claiming he embraces “free thought and debate,” as The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel notes:
“Unlike the left, we embrace free thought and debate,” McCarthy says in a letter explaining why the party has to purge a member of the leadership team for too much free thought and debate. https://t.co/F30ndfVxoa
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 10, 2021
House Republicans at that time are expected to elect Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to replace Cheney.
ABC News’ Ben Siegel notes the far right wing Club for Growth rates Cheney much more conservative than Stefanik and about on par with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who is hated by Republicans. But as one House Republican said Sunday, the only thing that matters to the GOP is taking back the House.
.@club4growth voting scorecard in the 116th Congress:
Rep. Liz Cheney: 65%
Rep. Elise Stefanik: 40%
Rep. Ilhan Omar: 38%https://t.co/Pij1oQ5Ps5
— Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) May 10, 2021
News
Newsmax Invited a Former Obama Aide on to Discuss SNL. He Talked About Their False Election Fraud Claims Instead.
Far right wing cable TV channel Newsmax invited David Litt on to discuss Elon Musk hosting “Saturday Night Live,” but the former Obama speechwriter who is now a head writer and producer for Funny or Die had another topic he wanted to talk about: a defamation lawsuit against Newsmax by a Dominion Voting Systems executive.
It did not go well for Newsmax.
Newsmax is owned by longtime close Trump friend Chris Ruddy. So when anchor Rob Finnerty opened the segment by lauding the former president viewers likely weren’t at all surprised.
But they had to be shocked when Litt began speaking.
“What happened on SNL this weekend was that people made stuff up, and then said it on television like it’s true, and that actually happens pretty frequently in American TV, for example in 2020 Dominion Voting Systems sued Newsmax over its false claims about election fraud. Newsmax was lying to its own viewers and Newsmax had to settle that lawsuit so I’m actually, I just need to check in: Are you still telling that lie, are you telling new lies?” Litt asked.
Finnerty, caught off-guard, did his best to block the attack.
“Wait are we talking about? I’m sorry, David, are we talking about, do you want to talk about something completely unrelated and try to catch me on a Monday morning totally off topic or do you want to talk about Elon Musk?”
“Well, I can see what you don’t want to talk about Dominion Voting Systems because if you do Newsmax could get sued and lose billions of dollars,” Litt replied, making clear he did not want to talk about Elon Musk. Newsmax just settled the lawsuit, made an apology and withdrew its false claims.
“Did Dominion Voting Systems have any impact on the 2020 election?” Litt asked.
Finnerty at that point decided the interview was over, but claimed they “look forward” to having Litt “back on very soon again.”
Watch:
Newsmax anchor: What happened on SNL?@davidlitt: “People made stuff up, then said it on television like it’s true, and that actually happens pretty frequently on American TV. For example, in 2020 Dominion voting system sued Newsmax over its false claims about election fraud…” pic.twitter.com/ealyHGdGlM
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) May 10, 2021
Trending
- 'THE EXAMPLES AND REASONS I JUST PROVIDED'1 day ago
Watch: Jen Psaki Expertly Explains to Fox News’ Peter Doocy Why Americans Are Scared to Return to Work
- ANTI-VAXXERS3 days ago
NY Summer Camp Bans Anyone Who Has Been Vaccinated — and Pushes COVID Vaccine ‘Biological Weapon’ Conspiracy
- News1 day ago
Newsmax Invited a Former Obama Aide on to Discuss SNL. He Talked About Their False Election Fraud Claims Instead.
- YUP.1 day ago
‘It Makes Us Look Like Idiots’: Arizona Republican Admits He Was Wrong to Support ‘Ridiculous’ Vote Audit
- INSURRECTION1 day ago
Calls Mount for January 6 Commission After GOP’s Kinzinger Reveals McCarthy Ignored His Warning of Likely Violence
- News2 days ago
Jim Clyburn Rains Hell on ‘Miserable Failure’ Mitch McConnell During CNN Interview
- 'CONSOLATION PRIZE FOR RACISTS'24 hours ago
‘Basically White Heritage Day’: Nation Stunned South Carolina Is Celebrating ‘Confederate Memorial Day’
- News1 day ago
Biden Reverses Trump Attack on LGBTQ People with Order to Ban Discrimination in Healthcare