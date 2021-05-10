‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’: Jake Tapper Shreds Arizona GOP for Continuing Their Sham Election ‘Audit’

Far right wing cable TV channel Newsmax invited David Litt on to discuss Elon Musk hosting “Saturday Night Live,” but the former Obama speechwriter who is now a head writer and producer for Funny or Die had another topic he wanted to talk about: a defamation lawsuit against Newsmax by a Dominion Voting Systems executive.

It did not go well for Newsmax.

Newsmax is owned by longtime close Trump friend Chris Ruddy. So when anchor Rob Finnerty opened the segment by lauding the former president viewers likely weren’t at all surprised.

But they had to be shocked when Litt began speaking.

“What happened on SNL this weekend was that people made stuff up, and then said it on television like it’s true, and that actually happens pretty frequently in American TV, for example in 2020 Dominion Voting Systems sued Newsmax over its false claims about election fraud. Newsmax was lying to its own viewers and Newsmax had to settle that lawsuit so I’m actually, I just need to check in: Are you still telling that lie, are you telling new lies?” Litt asked.

Finnerty, caught off-guard, did his best to block the attack.

“Wait are we talking about? I’m sorry, David, are we talking about, do you want to talk about something completely unrelated and try to catch me on a Monday morning totally off topic or do you want to talk about Elon Musk?”

“Well, I can see what you don’t want to talk about Dominion Voting Systems because if you do Newsmax could get sued and lose billions of dollars,” Litt replied, making clear he did not want to talk about Elon Musk. Newsmax just settled the lawsuit, made an apology and withdrew its false claims.

“Did Dominion Voting Systems have any impact on the 2020 election?” Litt asked.

Finnerty at that point decided the interview was over, but claimed they “look forward” to having Litt “back on very soon again.”

Watch: