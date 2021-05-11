News
‘Nothing Less Than Shocking’: Wayne Lapierre and NRA Smacked Down by Federal Judge
The National Rifle Association filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to reincorporate in the more gun-friendly state of Texas in an effort to avoid the Attorney General of New York’s oversight and investigation but on Tuesday a federal judge handed the gun lobbying group a major defeat.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale ruled the NRA may not move to Texas and will remain incorporated in the state of New York, Reuters reports, and will remain subject to NY Attorney General Letitia James’ review. James is suing the NRA and seeking a court dismantle the gun group over its alleged corruption.
But Judge Hale also focused his ire at NRA head Wayne LaPierre.
“What concerns the Court most though is the surreptitious manner in which Mr. LaPierre obtained and exercised authority to file bankruptcy for the NRA,” Hale wrote. as Law & Crime reports. “Excluding so many people from the process of deciding to file for bankruptcy, including the vast majority of the board of directors, the chief financial officer, and the general counsel, is nothing less than shocking.”
Judge Hale also noted “several aspects of this case that still trouble the Court, including the manner and secrecy in which authority to file the case was obtained in the first place, the related lack of express disclosure of the intended Chapter 11 case to the board of directors and most of the elected officers, the ability of the debtor to pay its debts, and the primary legal problem of the debtor being a state regulatory action.”
“The Court agrees with the NYAG that the NRA is using this bankruptcy case to address a regulatory enforcement problem, not a financial one.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Related: NRA Bankruptcy Trial Reveals Strange Expenditure Marked ‘Russia’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Senate Committee Republicans Deadlock Critical ‘For the People’ Voting Rights Legislation – Heavy Lift Now Required
Republicans on the Rules Committee blocked critical voting rights legislation from advancing to the full Senate Tuesday evening, deadlocking the For the People Act in a 9-9 vote. The bill protects and expands voting rights, works to reduce the damaging hold of dark money in politics, limits destructive gerrymandering, and enacts stronger ethics rules.
Democratic strategists say if the Senate does not pass this vital legislation, which has already passed the House, Republicans could retake both chambers of Congress next year. Additionally, all the damage Republicans have done in recent months, passing voter suppression bills in at least 11 states with more legislation filed in another three dozen states, will disenfranchise countless Americans for decades.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will now be forced to hold a vote on the Senate floor. If he can convince all Democrats – Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is a known holdout – or some Republicans, to vote to allow debate on the bill it can come out of committee on a majority vote. Vice President Kamala Harris could also cast the tie-breaking vote.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
‘I’m Not Going to Play That Game’: Fauci Smacks Down Conspiracy Theory Promoting GOP Senator
The far right wing of the Republican Party is insisting that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in humans was somehow designed and created in a lab in Wuhan, China, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is not only responsible, but profiting off the deaths of 3.3 million people around the world who have died from their the virus, and from the COVID-19 vaccine, which is false.
For example, here’s U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), spreading the false claim that Fauci “profited” from virus research:
U.S. Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, has been attacking Fauci for nearly a year, and spreading conspiracy theories and falsehoods, like this, from a science-denialism think tank that advocates herd immunity for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) tried to attack Dr. Fauci during a Senate hearing.
Fauci was not about to let him.
Marshall, reading from a script, suggested COVID-19 is “a product of lab manipulation,” and demanding to know if National Institutes of Health funding could “indirectly or directly” be related to the COVID-19 virus.
“Looking at the experiments that were done that we funded there would not be that possibility,” Fauci told Marshall.
Pressed by Marshall if his response is unequivocal, Fauci politely schools Marshall, who is a physician, saying “anyone who knows anything about virology would realize that that is not something that would infect a human.”
Marshall was determined to get Fauci to give him a soundbite to support his conspiracy theories, and Fauci was not budging.
“The NIH and NIAID did not fund gain of function research to be conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Fauci said, slowly, for Marshall to comprehend.
Marshall continued to press and Fauci who refused to give him what he wanted.
“If you want to trap me into saying yes or no, I’m not going to play that game,” Fauci replied.
Watch:
“If you want to trap me into saying yes or no, I’m not going to play that game” — Fauci to Republican Sen. Roger Marshall pic.twitter.com/R7tUGfeBGw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2021
News
‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’: Jake Tapper Shreds Arizona GOP for Continuing Their Sham Election ‘Audit’
On Monday’s edition of “The Lead,” anchor Jake Tapper slammed the ongoing GOP-backed effort to “audit” the results of the Arizona presidential election — which has drawn scrutiny by everyone from the Justice Department to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
“A new chapter in the unprecedented partisan ballot recount, or ‘audit’ in Arizona launched by believers of the big lie,” said Tapper. “This week, the 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 election are being recounted for a third time. The previous two audits found no evidence of election fraud. A reminder that the Maricopa County election board is run by Republicans who all attested to the legitimacy of that county’s election. The state’s governor also is a Trump-supporting republican.”
“Nonetheless, the insanity, cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs is happening, and it’s all happening in a shroud of secrecy,” continued Tapper. “Only the pro-Trump One America News Network is in control of the livestream of the event, a network that continues to push lies about the 2020 election, of course. Legitimate news organizations have had to fight to get one camera in there. The counting is expected to last well into the summer. There is, of course, a little hiccup at the end of this week. They have to pause because local high schools need the space for graduations.”
Watch below:
Trending
- 'THE EXAMPLES AND REASONS I JUST PROVIDED'1 day ago
Watch: Jen Psaki Expertly Explains to Fox News’ Peter Doocy Why Americans Are Scared to Return to Work
- News1 day ago
Newsmax Invited a Former Obama Aide on to Discuss SNL. He Talked About Their False Election Fraud Claims Instead.
- INSURRECTION1 day ago
Calls Mount for January 6 Commission After GOP’s Kinzinger Reveals McCarthy Ignored His Warning of Likely Violence
- 'CONSOLATION PRIZE FOR RACISTS'1 day ago
‘Basically White Heritage Day’: Nation Stunned South Carolina Is Celebrating ‘Confederate Memorial Day’
- YUP.2 days ago
‘It Makes Us Look Like Idiots’: Arizona Republican Admits He Was Wrong to Support ‘Ridiculous’ Vote Audit
- News3 days ago
Jim Clyburn Rains Hell on ‘Miserable Failure’ Mitch McConnell During CNN Interview
- CRIME13 hours ago
Manhattan DA Is Signaling ‘A Good Likelihood of a Charge’ Coming Against Trump: Preet Bharara
- News1 day ago
McCarthy Mocked for Saying He ‘Embraces Free Thought’ as Romney Warns GOP Against Removing Cheney