‘Get Over It’: COVID-Denying Congressman Refusing to Wear a Mask Slammed for Saying He’s ‘Just Tired of It’

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) made headlines last week when he insisted the thousands of rioters and insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6 wearing MAGA hats and Trump shirts, draped in Trump flags, shouting Trump’s name, putting their careers, freedom, and lives at risk at the direction of President Donald Trump were not necessarily pro-Trump.

“I don’t know who did the poll to say that they were Trump supporters,” Norman declared, attempting to whitewash the insurrection and ignoring the identity of the hundreds of insurrectionists already arrested.

This week Congressman Norman is battling another basic fact of life: mask wearing.

He and about a dozen other GOP House members have decided they will violate House rules and no longer wear masks in Congress. They claim they should only have to observe CDC guidelines. But some of the 12, like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, are refusing to be vaccinated, and CNN reports less than half of House Republicans say they have gotten the shots.

“We’re just tired of it,” Norman told “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning.

“We’re just tired of it.” — Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), one of at least four GOP lawmakers fined $500 for removing mask on House floor. pic.twitter.com/EmJvIKnnQF — The Recount (@therecount) May 20, 2021

Rep. Norman apparently was “tired” of wearing a mask last summer as well, so he didn’t:

Mike Johnson and Clay Higgins of Louisiana both walked onto the floor without masks. Trey Hollingsworth of Indiana took one when he got to the floor. Ted Yoho of Florida. Michael Guest of Mississippi. Tim burchett of Tennessee. Ralph Norman of South Carolina — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 1, 2020

Just weeks later Norman literally stood behind a quack doctor pushing hydroxychloroquine in front of the Supreme Court:

Cases are on the rise in SC and Congressman Ralph Norman held a press conference to spread misinformation about COVID-19. 1,500 South Carolinians have died because our leaders won’t take this seriously. This isn’t leadership, this is dangerous. pic.twitter.com/QsomH471SU — Moe Brown (@MoeBrownSC) July 28, 2020

This week Norman also did not wear a mask while in Congress Tuesday and Wednesday, but has been fined $500 for his first offense.

Countless workplaces across the country still require masks to be worn, especially those open to the public. Some people are criticizing Norman and the other anti-mask Republicans, asking why should lawmakers, who are supposed to set an example as national leaders, get special treatment?

These people are such babies. — Joyous Panther (@JoyousPanther) May 20, 2021

I’m tired of racism, yet here we are. — Chinese Bamboo Bandit (@Toxcity_Team) May 20, 2021

The 5 to 12-year-olds at my elementary school can keep their masks on for 7 1/2 hours a day. Says a lot about these grown adults — Meg (@madams1225) May 20, 2021

Every single one who gets fined is planning to parlay the fine into campaign donation appeals. It’s essentially cost of doing business, like many fines. They will reap far more in returns. — Curt Naus (@CurtNaus) May 20, 2021

The virus never gets tired. — Bruce Ellerstein (@BruceEllerstein) May 20, 2021

Self-proclaimed party of law and order🙄 — Olaf Pijl (@olafapijl) May 20, 2021

@RepRalphNorman People who experience auto immune disorders, or have been diagnosed with long term COVID suffer from chronic health conditions are tired of healthy people who complain about wearing masks. Completely selfish and reckless. https://t.co/B1XVnAf1q9 — Beata #PfullyVaccinated (@ms_muzicwoman) May 20, 2021