Connect with us

RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM

Duggar Family’s ‘Cult’ Teaches ‘No Personal Responsibility’ for Boys, Girls Are Responsible for Being Sexually Abused: Report

Published

on

Former members of the Christian offshoot “cult” that the Duggar family belongs to teaches that boys are not responsible for their actions but girls are entirely responsible not only for their actions but for the actions of boys and men, including being raped by them.

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, including images of child sexual abuse, is in part a product of his religious upbringing, the former members say.

Fox News reports that “people familiar with the family’s particular sect of fundamentalist Christianity, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), claim it has played a role in enabling abuse by Duggar and others.”

Among them, Lara Smith, a former member of the Christian fundamentalist sect, who spoke with The New York Post.

“You need to be very careful what you do,” girls are taught in Bible study, says Smith, “what you say, what you wear, how you act, because at any moment, you could trigger a boy, basically.”

But there is “absolutely no personal responsibility for the boys,” Smith added.

The Duggar family is “linked” to the IBLP, Fox News adds. “The many Duggar children were home-schooled using a faith-based program called Advanced Training Institute (ATI), created by IBLP founder Bill Gothard. Gothard even ran the facility that counseled a teenage Josh when he admitted to abusing his sisters. Although Gothard stepped down from IBLP in 2014 after being accused of sexual harassment himself, he continued to work with families, including the Duggars. Gothard has denied the sexual harassment claims against him.”

“A lot of abuse occurred,” because of the group’s teachings, Lara Smith, a former ATI member, told The Post. “With [abusers like] Josh, the whole environment set him up for success in his disgustingness.”

“We were taught our bodies don’t belong to us. They belong to God. And so in that realm, anything that happens, God wants it to happen,” says Smith, who sees ATI and IBLP as a cult.

So does Heather Heath, who was home-schooled and was indoctrinated in the programs.

“If we had been assaulted, we had to confess what we did that brought the assault on us,” Heath said. “My sense of bodily autonomy is still really messed up.”

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM

‘New Season of The Handmaid’s Tale?’: TX Gov. Abbott Slammed as He Signs Abortion Ban Bill Surrounded by ‘50 Men, 8 Women’

Published

1 day ago

on

May 19, 2021

By

Tuesday afternoon, signing an executive order banning masks mandates in any part of the Lone Star State, Governor Greg Abbott declared, “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices.”

Wednesday morning,  the Texas Republican didn’t even try to restrain his glee as he signed an abortion ban bill into law, surrounded by about 50 men and only eight women (almost if not all appeared to be white.)

“Our creator endowed us with the right to life,” said Abbott, who has a law degree from Vanderbilt University, “and yet, millions of children lose their right to life every year, because of abortion.”

That’s false.

Nationwide, abortion rates have plummeted. A 2019 study, USAToday reported, found abortion rates to be the lowest since 1973, when the U.S. Supreme Court declared women have a right to choose an abortion. The reason is not laws like the one Abbott is signing, but because of fewer pregnancies, likely due to greater availability of contraception and comprehensive (not abstinence-only) sex education.

Abbott is lying that there are “millions” of abortions every year. USA Today reports there were 862,000 abortions in 2017. The last year one million abortions were recorded was 2011. The highest was in 1990, with 1.6 million.

Abbott signed the anti-abortion bill into law. It bans abortion at six weeks, which is unconstitutional. It also offers no exception for rape or incest.

“Before the pandemic,” NPR reported last July, “Texas already had the highest rate and largest number of people without health insurance in the country. And 20 percent of all uninsured children in the U.S. live in Texas.”

“This year the coverage gap in Texas has only gotten worse: 29 percent of Texas adults under 65 don’t currently have health insurance.”

Abbott was quickly mocked, but the expansion of far right religious extremism overtaking the country is no laughing matter.

 

 

Continue Reading

RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM

Mississippi Secretary of State Calls for More Christians to Be Elected to Office Because ‘The End Times’ Are Here

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 7, 2021

By

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is calling for more Christians to be elected to office “today more than ever before,” because “the end times” are here.

Watson made his remarks at a National Day of Prayer event at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on Thursday, as the Mississippi Free Press reports.

“I believe we need Christian men and women in office today more than ever before. And if you’re a believer, if you’re a member of the church, you understand the signs of the times right now,” Watson said. “In the last few years, no more than ever before in the history of the church, we see the end times.”

On Friday Watson appeared to try to clean up his remarks – but only to a degree.

“So enjoyed our National Day of Prayer service at the Coliseum,” he wrote on Facebook. “It was a wonderful time of prayer and worship shared by a group reflective of all walks of life here in Mississippi. I was honored to pray for our elected leaders, and trust the Lord will provide more men and women full of Christian character to step up and serve. This world definitely needs more salt and light!”

“Salt and light” is a reference to Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount.

Mississippi Free Press senior reporter Ashton Pittman notes that as Secretary of State Watson is the state’s top elections official. That should call into question he support for the separation of church and state as well as how he would treat candidates who are not Christian.

The event was attended by other state political leaders, including Republican Governor Tate Reeves. None appeared to voice any concerns over the top elections official clearly favoring Christians over other potential office hopefuls.

 

Image: Screenshot via Facebook

Continue Reading

RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM

‘It’s Not National God Day’: Pat Robertson’s Reporter Mocked for Attacking Biden’s National Day of Prayer Proclamation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 6, 2021

By

David Brody, a political analyst for Pat Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), is getting criticized for attacking President Joe Biden’s National Day of Prayer Proclamation. Brody, a Trump acolyte, slammed the proclamation because it doesn’t include the word “God.”

President Biden’s proclamation clearly was written to be as inclusive as possible, something he has strived to achieve with nearly everything he does.

“Throughout our history, Americans of many religions and belief systems have turned to prayer for strength, hope, and guidance,” Biden a devout Catholic, says in the document. “Prayer has nourished countless souls and powered moral movements — including essential fights against racial injustice, child labor, and infringement on the rights of disabled Americans. Prayer is also a daily practice for many, whether it is to ask for help or strength, or to give thanks over blessings bestowed.”

He goes on to talk about the First Amendment protecting “the rights of free speech and religious liberty, including the right of all Americans to pray.”

But that wasn’t good enough for Brody, a far right wing Christian, who appeared to believe that the proclamation should honor only Christians.

Former Trump personal attorney Jenna Ellis chimed in, replying to Brody with this slur:

On social media Brody was blasted.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.