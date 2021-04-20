News
Watch: Derek Chauvin Handcuffed and Taken Out of Court After Judge Reads Guilty Verdict in Murder of George Floyd
Minutes ago a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of three counts in the murder of George Floyd.
He was just handcuffed after prosecutors asked for his bail to be revoked and for him to be remanded into custody.
Watch the judge deliver the verdict and Chauvin being handcuffed and taken away.
Derek Chauvin is handcuffed and led out of court pic.twitter.com/RF163AcwLO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2021

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty on All Counts in Murder of George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all counts in the May 25, 2020 murder of George Floyd, a 46-year old Black man and father of five who was unarmed and died after Chauvin pressed his knee across Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.
Chauvin, who has been free on bail, was charged with second-degree murder, third degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He was taken into custody.
The jury, six white people and six people of color, delivered their verdict just 24 hours after closing arguments concluded. They deliberated about 10 hours and asked no questions of the judge.
Chauvin, 45, faces potentially decades in prison were he to get sentenced to the maximum on all charges and serve consecutive sentences.
Live video via The Washington Post:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.

House Votes to Block Kevin McCarthy’s Censure Resolution of Maxine Waters
The House of Representatives has just voted against censuring U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) for remarks she made at a Black Lives Matter rally on Saturday. Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy filed the resolution.
The vote to table the resolution was, as expected, along party lines, 216-210.
216-210: House tables GOP Leader McCarthy’s resolution to censure Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on a party line vote.https://t.co/fAgTD1LgVv pic.twitter.com/muqmWJhiwe
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 20, 2021
McCarthy’s resolution to censure Waters says she “joined protestors” in Minnesota “who were gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department,” which is not unlawful and is a First Amendment right.
It also says she said: “We’re looking for a guilty verdict” in the Chauvin trial.
And it says if the jury does not find Chauvin guilty protestors should “Stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational, we’ve got to make sure they know we mean business.”
Related: Republicans Planning to Force Censure Vote Against Maxine Waters – Here’s How It Could Backfire: Report
He also cited remarks made by the judge in the Chauvin case, who denounced Waters’ remarks.
Waters’ remarks were not illegal, nor did they incite violence, contrary to what many Republicans have alleged. McCarthy never attempted to censure President Donald Trump, nor did he vote to impeach him.
Chairwoman Waters’ actions are beneath the dignity of this institution.
They raised the potential for violence, directed lawlessness, and may have interfered with a co-equal branch of government.
I just introduced this censure resolution to hold her accountable. pic.twitter.com/cGuEFNNqZo
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 20, 2021
Image by Chad Davis via Flickr and a CC license

‘Very Bad News for Chauvin’: Legal Expert Weighs in on Jurors Having Reached a Verdict So Quickly in Murder Trial
Jurors have reached a verdict, less than 24 hours after the trial of Derek Chauvin concluded. Chauvin is charged with the killing of George Floyd, and faces three charges.
The verdict is expected to be announced in about an hour.
Former federal prosecutor Renatto Marioitti says this is “very bad news for Chauvin.”
This is very bad news for Chauvin.
It is hard to believe that the jury could come back with a "not guilty" verdict this quickly, if ever, and his team had to be hoping for a hung jury. https://t.co/MgN6hgDMih
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) April 20, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
