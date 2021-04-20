Columbus Police Shoot and Kill 15 Year Old Black Girl Who Called for Help, Family Says: Reports

A family member of a 15-year old Columbus, Ohio girl says she called police around 4:30 PM local time on Tuesday. Fifteen minutes later police were on the scene and shot her, WBNS reports. “The family says Bryant called the police for help because girls were fighting outside her house.”

The 15-year-old’s name was Makiah Bryant, The Daily Beast reports, citing their source as the teen’s aunt, Hazel Bryant.

But The Beast also reports a different reason for why police were called: “According to Bryant, Makiyah called the police because someone in her house was abusing her. She went on to say that police saw a knife on the ground near Makiyah and shot the teenager four times.”

The Columbus Dispatch reports the person who called 911 “reported a female was trying to stab them, then the caller hung up.”

“Columbus Fire medics were cleared to come into the scene at 4:46 p.m., police said. The wounded person was transported in critical condition to Mount Carmel East hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m., police said.”

“She was a good kid. She was loving,” said Hazel Bryant in a video posted to social media (below). “She was 15 years old. She didn’t deserve to die like a dog in the street.”

Alexis Moberger, a reporter for Columbus’ WSYX, posted the video:

A woman near Legion Lane says her niece was killed earlier tonight after an officer involved shooting. Police still haven't confirmed victim

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the shooting and that the victim was “a young woman.”

Video via WBNS:

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.