Watch: Arkansas Governor Vetoes Bill Banning Doctors From Providing Treatment to Trans Youth – But Override Possible
Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson has just vetoed a bill that would ban physicians and other medical professionals from providing treatment to transgender minors.
Calling the legislation “off-course,” Hutchinson suggested the legislation is not “necessary and defensible” in the culture war battle.
“Government under a conservative philosophy should be restrained. This is an example of where restraint is better than overbroad actions that interfere with important relationships in our society,” Hutchinson said in a press conference, according to Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern.
But he also acknowledges the legislature could override his veto. In Arkansas just a simple majority is needed to override a veto.
The ACLU’s Chase Strangio:
Gov. Hutchinson recognizes that General Assembly will likely override. This is not over. Arkansas has a simple majority override. We have to flip a lot of votes. Keep up the pressure folks. We need to protect trans kids!
— Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) April 5, 2021
Hutchinson has recently signed several other anti-LGBTQ bills into law, including sweeping legislation that would allow medical professionals, hospitals, insurance companies, and other medical providers – including students – the “right” to refuse service to LGBTQ people based on their religious beliefs.
He also signed in to law a bill banning transgender girls from playing women’s or girls sports
Hutchinson says his veto today is for a bill that would make the state “the definitive oracle of medical care, overriding parents, patients, and healthcare experts.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) calls HB 1570 a “vast government overreach”:
“While in some instances the state must act to protect life, the state should not presume to jump into the middle of every medical, human, and ethical issue.” pic.twitter.com/2wGvm4KwtN
— The Recount (@therecount) April 5, 2021
.
Gaetz Declares ‘I Am Absolutely Not Resigning’ as GOP Leaders Promise to Call on Him to Quit – Only if He’s Indicted
As the scandal around Rep. Matt Gaetz grows the Florida Republican Congressman is trying to push back, with a former staffer holding a press event during which he admits he has no evidence Gaetz is innocent and Gaetz himself publishing an op-ed in a right wing media outlet promising to not resign.
“I am absolutely not resigning,” Gaetz says in the Washington Examiner, insisting the calls for him to call it quits are hypocritical and pushback because he “decided to take on the most powerful institutions in the Beltway.”
He insists he’s not guilty of a few very specific allegations: “I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old.”
And in very typical MAGA mode, Gaetz told his supporters, “They aren’t coming for me — they are coming for you. I’m just in the way.”
Meanwhile, in a curious twist, Republican leadership has announced they will call for Gaetz to resign, but only if he’s indicted, and they won’t wait for Democrats to demand he step down, MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin says, citing Punchbowl News.
Democrats are putting pressure on Gaetz and the Republican leadership.
“If in fact these allegations are true, of course being removed from the Judiciary Committee is the least that could be done,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters late last week, the AP reports, noting that “Pelosi’s comments fell short of the swift removal from the Judiciary Committee sought by at least one Democratic lawmaker.”
The Speaker added: “From what we’ve heard so far, this would be a matter for the Ethics Committee.”
And Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu of California last week tweeted to House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, “You don’t seem to get it. If it’s true Rep Matt Gaetz engaged in sex trafficking, he needs to resign and be prosecuted. In the meantime, you can’t have Gaetz sitting on the Congressional Committee that has oversight over the Department that is investigating him.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
‘What Is the Sedition Caucus Saying Now?’: GOP Slammed for Demanding Capitol Fencing Be Removed After Latest Deadly Attack
Republicans are being highly-criticized for spending the past several months demanding the security measures enacted after the January 6 insurrection, including additional fencing, be removed – claiming there is no longer any danger or threat.
Friday afternoon a man rammed his car into a Capitol Hill barricade, exited and began slashing or stabbing at two Capitol Hill police officers, killing one of them. That suspect was shot and died. The other officer is reportedly in critical condition.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene:
It’s time for our National Guard to be sent home to their families, the razor wire wall be removed from the U.S. Capitol grounds, and our great military no longer be used by Democrats as a political tool to harass the press, Congress, and Americans who want to visit our Capitol.
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 16, 2021
Rep. Lauren Boebert, who was among the most vocal:
The National Guard should be at the border, not at the Capitol.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 7, 2021
Some of the fencing was removed last week.
More than two months after the January 6 assault on the Capitol, officials have given the OK for security and fencing to be reduced. On Saturday, some of the razor wire on the fence was removed. https://t.co/2CCoRa8Raf pic.twitter.com/blMBIsjB43
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 20, 2021
Here’s how some are responding after today’s deadly attack:
Lauren Boebert wanted fencing and barricades removed from the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/yeZaePvPmO
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 2, 2021
A Capitol Police Officer has died. What is the Sedition Caucus saying about the fencing now?
— Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) April 2, 2021
Since just days after the January 6 insurrection, Republicans have been insisting that security measures at the Capitol should be relaxed because there’s no real threat
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2021
House Republicans complained that security measures at Capitol were voter suppression while GOP introduced 361 new bills to make it harder to vote
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) April 2, 2021
Darrell Issa was whining the other day about the fencing and guards at the Capitol. It’s an ongoing litany of grievances by the likes of Issa, Taylor-Greene, and others.
Jan. 6 and today’s incident are the reasons why.
— Sharon Gibson (@SharonGibson3) April 2, 2021
Bad look. pic.twitter.com/W0tfwohvXo
— Edgar Cancelled Poe (@poedoepie) April 2, 2021
Soooo…probably not a good time to remove the barricades from around the US Capitol, right?
— ReallyAmerican.com ?? (@ReallyAmerican1) April 2, 2021
Republicans who pushed the Big Lie, incited an attack on the Capitol and then complained for months that there was too much Capitol security will fall silent for a few hours after this new attack. And then they’ll start all over again.
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) April 2, 2021
Republicans: “Remove the barbed wire fences. Relax the security measures. There is no real threat. People are being drama queens.”
Today: Vehicle hits two Capitol Hill police officers. Shooting taking place. Capitol Hill on full lockdown.
Now What were Republicans saying again?
— ? ?? PatriotSerena ? ?? (@serena_patriot) April 2, 2021
As we observe the horrific event at the US Capitol today, let’s remember all of the Republicans that attacked and criticized Nancy Pelosi for the additional security measures she put in place.
These are bad, bad people. The GOP is America’s worst enemy.
— Jack©? (@Jackasaurus3) April 2, 2021
One Officer Dead After Stabbing – Suspect Dead After Capitol Police Fired Shots
Developing…
The suspect who rammed a car into a barricade at the U.S. Capitol then allegedly got out and stabbed at least one police officer has died, according to MSNBC and CNN.
The acting Chief of the Capitol Police, Yogananda Pittman, has just announced that one of the two police officers has also died.
BREAKING: Acting U.S. Capitol Police chief on Capitol incident: "It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries." https://t.co/tQTCxIJc3Z pic.twitter.com/4vBpr5OqW5
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 2, 2021
The suspect rammed his car into the barricade and then exited his car lunging at the officers who then shot him, the acting Chief Pittman announced.
CNN’s Jim Sciutto:
Breaking: Suspect dead and Capitol Police officer stabbed, another injured after car rams into barrier outside building – CNNPolitics https://t.co/mrNwC9wDRY
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 2, 2021
CBS News:
BREAKING: The suspect who rammed a car into a U.S. Capitol barricade is dead, CBS News confirms https://t.co/Upe8dIHzqr pic.twitter.com/BspGu8ikWd
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 2, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
