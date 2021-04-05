Connect with us

Watch: Arkansas Governor Vetoes Bill Banning Doctors From Providing Treatment to Trans Youth – But Override Possible

Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson has just vetoed a bill that would ban physicians and other medical professionals from providing treatment to transgender minors.

Calling the legislation “off-course,” Hutchinson suggested the legislation is not “necessary and defensible” in the culture war battle.

“Government under a conservative philosophy should be restrained. This is an example of where restraint is better than overbroad actions that interfere with important relationships in our society,” Hutchinson said in a press conference, according to Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern.

But he also acknowledges the legislature could override his veto. In Arkansas just a simple majority is needed to override a veto.

The ACLU’s Chase Strangio:

Hutchinson has recently signed several other anti-LGBTQ bills into law, including sweeping legislation that would allow medical professionals, hospitals, insurance companies, and other medical providers – including students – the “right” to refuse service to LGBTQ people based on their religious beliefs.

He also signed in to law a bill banning transgender girls from playing women’s or girls sports

Hutchinson says his veto today is for a bill that would make the state “the definitive oracle of medical care, overriding parents, patients, and healthcare experts.”

