Stephen Miller Mocked for Attacking Biden’s Speech – Which 85% of Americans Liked – as ‘Lifeless and Dry’

Former Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller, who is responsible for most of the former president’s speeches along with his child separation policy, is attacking President Joe Biden’s Joint Address to Congress. Miller continues to advise Trump and has launched a right wing legal foundation named after Trump’s fascistic “America First” policies.

“It is striking just how tedious & unoriginal the rhetoric was in Biden’s speech. Also, no outreach, no bipartisanship, no surprises, no warmth — a lifeless and dry address,” Miller said on Twitter.

Miller wrote Trump’s inaugural address, which included these words:

A CBS News poll after Biden’s speech found a whopping 85% of viewers approved of it. 78% said it made them feel optimistic, and 89% called it both “presidential” and “caring.”

CBS News Poll: Most viewers approve of Biden’s speech tonight, describing him as caring, inspiring, & bold

Most viewers liked what they heard & came away feeling optimistic about America.

Speech viewers described the President as “Presidential”, “Caring”, “Inspiring,” & “Bold.” pic.twitter.com/QwA1Ut44ZU — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) April 29, 2021

Here’s how some responded to Miller’s criticism:

Given that this criticism is coming from the worst presidential speech writer in my lifetime, I’d say that means it was pretty good. https://t.co/SYwUceIuf3 — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) April 29, 2021

It was meant to have the feel of a personal chat, like talking to someone at a coffee shop. This wasn’t a speech broadcasting initiatives or pointing to ‘examples’ of Americans in the viewers gallery. He welcomed different opinions from GOP members. He said they had good ideas. https://t.co/5hOp60iGsj — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) April 29, 2021

Not today, Satan. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 29, 2021

Lol. This is like Casey Anthony telling a woman she isn’t a good mother. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 29, 2021

Thanks, Nosferatu. I get it…not enough xenophobic hatred and white status grievance for you. — minnesorta (@minnesorta) April 29, 2021

It is striking how the worst speech writer in American history, weighs in on the quality of speeches. — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) April 29, 2021

Unoriginal? All your speeches were half-assed translations from their original German. https://t.co/5SXV40oU3a — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 29, 2021

Stephen Miller complaining about "no surprises" is missing the fact that Americans elected Biden for precisely that reason. https://t.co/K2UpuxswMv — Karenae (@karerenae) April 29, 2021

Fine with us. It was information not theater, it was about us, not the Former One’s ego. We are happy to have someone who spoke clearly instead of in made up words. But you do you. And we will continue to ignore you. — Churchlady320 (@churchlady320) April 29, 2021