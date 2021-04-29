News
Stephen Miller Mocked for Attacking Biden’s Speech – Which 85% of Americans Liked – as ‘Lifeless and Dry’
Former Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller, who is responsible for most of the former president’s speeches along with his child separation policy, is attacking President Joe Biden’s Joint Address to Congress. Miller continues to advise Trump and has launched a right wing legal foundation named after Trump’s fascistic “America First” policies.
“It is striking just how tedious & unoriginal the rhetoric was in Biden’s speech. Also, no outreach, no bipartisanship, no surprises, no warmth — a lifeless and dry address,” Miller said on Twitter.
Miller wrote Trump’s inaugural address, which included these words:
A CBS News poll after Biden’s speech found a whopping 85% of viewers approved of it. 78% said it made them feel optimistic, and 89% called it both “presidential” and “caring.”
CBS News Poll: Most viewers approve of Biden’s speech tonight, describing him as caring, inspiring, & bold
Most viewers liked what they heard & came away feeling optimistic about America.
Speech viewers described the President as “Presidential”, “Caring”, “Inspiring,” & “Bold.” pic.twitter.com/QwA1Ut44ZU
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) April 29, 2021
Here’s how some responded to Miller’s criticism:
Given that this criticism is coming from the worst presidential speech writer in my lifetime, I’d say that means it was pretty good. https://t.co/SYwUceIuf3
— Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) April 29, 2021
It was meant to have the feel of a personal chat, like talking to someone at a coffee shop. This wasn’t a speech broadcasting initiatives or pointing to ‘examples’ of Americans in the viewers gallery. He welcomed different opinions from GOP members. He said they had good ideas. https://t.co/5hOp60iGsj
— Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) April 29, 2021
Not today, Satan.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 29, 2021
Lol. This is like Casey Anthony telling a woman she isn’t a good mother.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 29, 2021
Thanks, Nosferatu. I get it…not enough xenophobic hatred and white status grievance for you.
— minnesorta (@minnesorta) April 29, 2021
It is striking how the worst speech writer in American history, weighs in on the quality of speeches.
— Art Martin (@gartmartin9) April 29, 2021
Unoriginal? All your speeches were half-assed translations from their original German. https://t.co/5SXV40oU3a
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 29, 2021
Stephen Miller complaining about "no surprises" is missing the fact that Americans elected Biden for precisely that reason. https://t.co/K2UpuxswMv
— Karenae (@karerenae) April 29, 2021
Fine with us. It was information not theater, it was about us, not the Former One’s ego. We are happy to have someone who spoke clearly instead of in made up words. But you do you. And we will continue to ignore you.
— Churchlady320 (@churchlady320) April 29, 2021
— Laura M (@mslauralibrary) April 29, 2021
I don’t vote for politicians to “entertain” me. I’ll take Biden over Trump’s divisive, hate filled, name calling, immature rhetoric any day. https://t.co/RuDC9eAEeO
— Xochitl Oaxaca kitty boo💞🇭🇳 (@claudiakitty_g) April 29, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Your President Has Your Back’: Biden Calls on Congress to Pass LGBTQ Equality Act (Video)
President Joe Biden in his Joint Address Wednesday night called on Congress to pass the LGBTQ Equality Act.
“I also hope Congress can get to my desk the Equality Act to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans,” President Biden declared. “To all the transgender Americans watching at home – especially the young people who are so brave – I want you to know that your president has your back.”
The legislation was passed in the House on February 25, by a 224-206 vote. Just three Republicans joined Democrats to pass the bill. It is now sitting in the Senate with little hope of GOP support to get to the necessary 60 votes.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who has refused to say if he supports the bill, is seen as the key hold up on the left. He also currently refuses to support killing the filibuster, meaning either way he is the lynchpin.
Watch the President:
Pres. Biden thanks the Senate for passing Asian hate crimes act and urges Congress to pass the Equality Act for LGBTQ+ Americans as well as reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act pic.twitter.com/lH3AwpPV2d
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 29, 2021
News
‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’ Charge Added for Three Defendants in Conspiracy to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Three men who are already defendants in the conspiracy to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer have a new charge on their docket: Conspiracy to Use a Weapon of Mass Destruction.
“According to court documents, Adam Fox, 40, of Wyoming, Michigan; Barry Croft Jr., 45, of Bear, Delaware; and Daniel Joseph Harris, 23, of Lake Orion, Michigan, are charged with knowingly conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property in addition to the kidnapping conspiracy charged in October 2020,” a Dept. of Justice press release reads.
A local ABC affiliate reports the “weapons of mass destruction” charge is “related to a discussion to blow up a bridge near Whitmer’s second home in northern Michigan to hinder police.”
The DOJ also makes clear they were going to “back the blue,” but not when it became inconvenient. “The superseding indictment further alleges that Fox, Croft and Harris intended to use the devices to facilitate their plot to kidnap the governor by harming and hindering the governor’s security detail and any responding law enforcement officers.”
“The new indictment,” CNN adds, “alleges that on September 13, Fox ordered $4,000 worth of explosives from an FBI agent posing as a co-conspirator. That same day, according to the indictment, Croft and Harris successfully detonated an IED containing shrapnel near human silhouette targets “to assess its effectiveness as an anti-personnel weapon.”
Related –
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Repeatedly Threatened With Assassination for COVID-19 Policies as Protestors Plan Rally: Report
The three men are part of a group of more than a dozen anti-government extremists who allegedly were planning to kidnap Gov. Whitmer over her policies to contain and control the spread of the coronavirus. Anti-mask COVID-19 deniers have made Michigan one of the hardest hit states in the nation.
News
Giuliani’s Attorney Blasts ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ and ‘Biden Crime Family’ in Crazed Statement
The attorney representing Rudy Giuliani has just released a statement defending the former NYC mayor, former U.S. Attorney, and former attorney for President Donald Trump, and it’s chock-full of Trumpian extremist rhetoric.
“It is outrageous that the Trump Derangement Syndrome has gone so far that hatred has driven this unjustified and unethical attack on the United States Attorney and Mayor who did more to reduce crime than virtually any other in American history,” Bob Costello, Giuliani’s attorney, writes, as Reuters reports.
It is clear Giuliani is taking the Trump tactic of trying his case in the press rather than in the courts. The first sentence of the lengthy, typo-laden, run-on sentence-filled statement attacks the supposed “Biden Crime Family,” and Hunter Biden, alleging the President’s son is a “foreign agent” who has “child pornography” and “money laundering” on his “hard drive.”
The statement also claims Giuliani’s attorney “offered to sit with” federal prosecutors “and demonstrate that Mr. Giuliani’s conduct was lawful.”
And it, of course, mentions Hillary Clinton and her supposed “blatant crimes.”
But as The New York Times revealed when it broke the news that federal agents raided Giuliani’s home and office, “senior political appointees,” presumably former Attorney General Bill Barr, a top Trump ally, quashed the idea of executing search warrants on the President’s lawyer who is being investigated for his actions in and surrounding Ukraine.
Giuliani gave federal prosecutors “one cell phone, one iPad and one laptop,” CNBC reports. “A source told NBC that FBI agents also in the morning executed a search warrant at the Washington-area home of the Republican lawyer Victoria Toensing, who is close to Giuliani.”
Reporter Andrew Feinberg posted the entire statement:
So this statement from @RudyGiuliani’s lawyer touches all the right-wing grievance bases (Hillary! Hunter Biden! Trump Derangement Syndrome!) but doesn’t exactly exude confidence in his client’s innocence. pic.twitter.com/iIScSeCtnT
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 28, 2021
Trending
- News2 days ago
CEO Fired After Allegedly Harassing Teenaged Boy Wearing a Dress to Prom in Viral Video
- 'CONSEQUENCE CULTURE'3 days ago
Watch: LeVar Burton Schools Meghan McCain on Dr. Seuss and ‘Cancel Culture’
- News3 days ago
Andrew Brown Jr., Unarmed Black Man Shot by Police, Died From ‘Penetrating Gunshot Wound of the Head’: CNN
- LOL – NOTHING3 days ago
Jen Psaki Smacks Down CBN Reporter Who Asked What Biden Not Meeting With House Minority Leader Says ‘About Unity?’
- BAD EDUCATION?3 days ago
Anti-Vaxx Mega MAGA Donor’s Private School Says It Is Now ‘Policy Not to Employ’ Vaccinated Teachers
- RUPERT MURDOCH'S AMERICA2 days ago
NY Post Reporter Who Penned Fake Article on Kamala Harris’ Book Says She Was ‘Ordered’ to Write It
- News3 days ago
New York Just Lost a Seat in Congress Because 89 People Did Not Complete the Census
- FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS2 days ago
CNN Host Shocked by Tucker Carlson’s Anti-Mask Rant: ‘Does He Actually Want His Viewers to Live?’