Connect with us

FIRED BECAUSE VIDEO WENT VIRAL

Internet Explodes After Cop Who Pepper Sprayed Black Army Lieutenant Finally Fired: ‘He Should Be Indicted’

Published

on

Joe Gutierrez, the Windsor, Virginia police officer who pepper-sprayed a Black and Latino Army officer has been fired, but apparently only in response to growing nationwide outrage after video showing the “illegal traffic stop” and assault went viral. As CBS News reports, two officers held Army Second Lieutenant Caron Nazario “at gunpoint, handcuffed him and doused him with pepper spray.”

Many Americans have been outraged by the incident, yet one more example of people of color being attacked by the nation’s police officers who are supposed to “serve and protect.” In this case the victim was not only innocent of any wrongdoing, he is a medic in the U.S. Armed Forces.

And they’re questioning why it took more than four months – the incident took place December 5 – and only after video went viral, for the police department leadership to take appropriate action.

The president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Sherrilyn Ifill, summed up what many were saying:

The Town of Windsor released a statement on Sunday calling the incident “unfortunate.”

“The pursuit and ultimate stop resulted in the use of pepper spray against Lt. Nazario by Officer Gutierrez,” it also reads. It claims an internal investigation “began immediately,” and “it was determined that Windsor Police Department policy was not followed.”

“This resulted in disciplinary action, and department-wide requirements for additional training were implemented beginning in January and continue up to the present. Since that time, Officer Gutierrez was also terminated from his employment.”

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.