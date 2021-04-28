News
Feds Raid Giuliani’s Home and Office, Seize Electronic Devices in ‘Extraordinary’ Move: NYT
Federal agents on Wednesday executed a search warrant on former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s home, seizing his electronic devices, The New York Times reports, “stepping up a criminal investigation into Mr. Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine.”
The Times also calls serving the former New York City Mayor and former U.S. Attorney an “extraordinary move.”
“Executing a search warrant is an extraordinary move for prosecutors to take against a lawyer, let alone a lawyer for a former president, and it marks a major turning point in the long-running investigation into Mr. Giuliani.”
UPDATE:
NBC News adds that federal agents also raided Giuliani’s office:
NBC confirms Giuliani raids, @jonathan4ny: "We were told from multiple sources that the FBI did hit two locations. One the upper east side apartment of Rudy Giuliani and also his park avenue office building as a search for electronics." #AMRstaff
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 28, 2021
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’ Charge Added for Three Defendants in Conspiracy to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Three men who are already defendants in the conspiracy to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer have a new charge on their docket: Conspiracy to Use a Weapon of Mass Destruction.
“According to court documents, Adam Fox, 40, of Wyoming, Michigan; Barry Croft Jr., 45, of Bear, Delaware; and Daniel Joseph Harris, 23, of Lake Orion, Michigan, are charged with knowingly conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property in addition to the kidnapping conspiracy charged in October 2020,” a Dept. of Justice press release reads.
A local ABC affiliate reports the “weapons of mass destruction” charge is “related to a discussion to blow up a bridge near Whitmer’s second home in northern Michigan to hinder police.”
The DOJ also makes clear they were going to “back the blue,” but not when it became inconvenient. “The superseding indictment further alleges that Fox, Croft and Harris intended to use the devices to facilitate their plot to kidnap the governor by harming and hindering the governor’s security detail and any responding law enforcement officers.”
“The new indictment,” CNN adds, “alleges that on September 13, Fox ordered $4,000 worth of explosives from an FBI agent posing as a co-conspirator. That same day, according to the indictment, Croft and Harris successfully detonated an IED containing shrapnel near human silhouette targets “to assess its effectiveness as an anti-personnel weapon.”
The three men are part of a group of more than a dozen anti-government extremists who allegedly were planning to kidnap Gov. Whitmer over her policies to contain and control the spread of the coronavirus. Anti-mask COVID-19 deniers have made Michigan one of the hardest hit states in the nation.
News
Giuliani’s Attorney Blasts ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ and ‘Biden Crime Family’ in Crazed Statement
The attorney representing Rudy Giuliani has just released a statement defending the former NYC mayor, former U.S. Attorney, and former attorney for President Donald Trump, and it’s chock-full of Trumpian extremist rhetoric.
“It is outrageous that the Trump Derangement Syndrome has gone so far that hatred has driven this unjustified and unethical attack on the United States Attorney and Mayor who did more to reduce crime than virtually any other in American history,” Bob Costello, Giuliani’s attorney, writes, as Reuters reports.
It is clear Giuliani is taking the Trump tactic of trying his case in the press rather than in the courts. The first sentence of the lengthy, typo-laden, run-on sentence-filled statement attacks the supposed “Biden Crime Family,” and Hunter Biden, alleging the President’s son is a “foreign agent” who has “child pornography” and “money laundering” on his “hard drive.”
The statement also claims Giuliani’s attorney “offered to sit with” federal prosecutors “and demonstrate that Mr. Giuliani’s conduct was lawful.”
And it, of course, mentions Hillary Clinton and her supposed “blatant crimes.”
But as The New York Times revealed when it broke the news that federal agents raided Giuliani’s home and office, “senior political appointees,” presumably former Attorney General Bill Barr, a top Trump ally, quashed the idea of executing search warrants on the President’s lawyer who is being investigated for his actions in and surrounding Ukraine.
Giuliani gave federal prosecutors “one cell phone, one iPad and one laptop,” CNBC reports. “A source told NBC that FBI agents also in the morning executed a search warrant at the Washington-area home of the Republican lawyer Victoria Toensing, who is close to Giuliani.”
Reporter Andrew Feinberg posted the entire statement:
So this statement from ?@RudyGiuliani?’s lawyer touches all the right-wing grievance bases (Hillary! Hunter Biden! Trump Derangement Syndrome!) but doesn’t exactly exude confidence in his client’s innocence. pic.twitter.com/iIScSeCtnT
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 28, 2021
News
White House Slams Joe Rogan After Right Wing Podcaster Tells Younger Listeners to Not Get COVID Vaccine
“Did Joe Rogan become a medical doctor while we weren’t looking?”
In a rare move several Biden White House officials are responding to podcaster Joe Rogan, a popular culture warrior on the right who appeals to a wide audience, in an effort to combat vaccine hesitancy as COVID inoculations drop thanks to conservatives spreading false information and misinformed opinions – which Rogan shared last Friday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) who also serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor blasted Rogan for telling listeners younger Americans should not get the coronavirus vaccine – an opinion not based in science.
“That’s incorrect,” the usually diplomatic immunologist told “TODAY” show co-host Savannah Guthrie Wednesday, “and the reason why is you’re talking about yourself in a vacuum then.”
“You’re worried about yourself getting infected and the likelihood that you’re not gonna get any symptoms,” he added. “But you can get infected and will get infected if you put yourself at risk. And even if you don’t have any symptoms, you’re propagating the outbreak because it is likely that you — even if you have no symptoms — that you may inadvertently and innocently then infect someone else who might infect someone who really could have a problem with a severe outcome.”
Rogan on his Spotify podcast (the company paid him $100 million to license his show), said, “you should get vaccinated if you’re vulnerable,” but added “it’s crazy” that it’s “controversial” to say “I’m not going to inject my child with the vaccine.”
“We are not talking about even the flu, that we just found out killed 20,000 people last year, we’re not talking about that right, we’re talking about something that is not statistically dangerous for children,” Rogan told his millions of listeners, spreading more misinformation that will likely help even more Americans decide to not get vaccinated.
“COVID-19 has killed thousands of young Americans,” a January Business Insider article revealed. Countless articles over the past six months, especially in local news outlets, detail deaths of younger Americans, and especially those who are people of color.
“Are you healthy?” Rogan said he would ask a 21-year old. “Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself. You should – if you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this,” meaning the coronavirus.
Spotify’s Joe Rogan encouraged “healthy” 21-year-olds not to get a coronavirus vaccine; experts estimate that in order to achieve herd immunity, society may need to get to a critical mass of 70% to 90% of people vaccinated. https://t.co/3Q5Ub8bEDR pic.twitter.com/xaZBC6ObNR
— Media Matters (@mmfa) April 27, 2021
While the death rate for younger Americans is less than that of middle aged and older Americans, children and young adults do contract the disease, and do die from it. They also are more likely to spread the virus to others, given their often asymptomatic status. And death is not the only concern, as millions with “long COVID” can attest.
Fauci is not the only Biden official to criticize Rogan.
“I guess my first question would be, did Joe Rogan become a medical doctor while we weren’t looking? I’m not sure that taking scientific and medical advice from Joe Rogan is perhaps the most productive way for people to get their information,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told CNN on Wednesday (relevant segment begins at 4:16 mark):
“We really have a once-in-a-generation opportunity right now to seize the moment … not only create jobs but create jobs for the long haul,” says White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield ahead of Biden’s address to Congress tonight.https://t.co/mrVyxXNd3R pic.twitter.com/vx2X8HH7gL
— New Day (@NewDay) April 28, 2021
