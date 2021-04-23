News
‘Craziest and Most Surreal Moment I Had Ever Witnessed’: Americans Remember Trump’s Bleach Injection Press Conference
One year ago today, April 23, President Donald Trump, live, in a nationally televised press conference from the White House suggested an injection of household disinfectant might be a cure for coronavirus.
“For me, it was the craziest and most surreal moment I had ever witnessed in a presidential press conference,” ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl tells Politico.
Trump’s remarks caused an increase in reported emergency room calls by people who misused bleach and other household cleaning products.
“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute,” Trump said, standing at the podium with several White House logos behind him. “One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.”
Here’s the video from that moment, posted by Vox’s Aaron Rupar:
“The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs” — Trump seems to suggests that injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/amis9Rphsm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2020
Here’s how some are “commemorating” that dangerous, jaw-dropping moment:
Followed by: https://t.co/Ud3Dxv4ctN
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 23, 2021
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 23, 2021
Many laughs. https://t.co/oyYWjwVBCZ
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 23, 2021
Not so funny, though: https://t.co/eolB4Wdbie
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 23, 2021
I’m a little tired of the daily reminders of this guy. By this time last year the public was largely immune to his reckless and dangerous statements. This one though broke through because it was moronic even for him. This one helped turn an election. https://t.co/iFxafIWLIR
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 23, 2021
Happy Bleach Remembrance Daypic.twitter.com/XTyFy3bXCS
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 23, 2021
Yes, today is in fact the one-year anniversary of Trump’s suggesting we should be injecting bleach into humans.
How long ago does that remark *feel* to you?
— The Recount (@therecount) April 23, 2021
1 year ago: local cult leader advises his followers to inject themselves w/ bleach to defend themselves from COVID-19: local newspaper initially amplified message, to demonstrate loyalty to cult, but later retracted to due public concern. Cult leader as since moved to Florida. https://t.co/h56pvwQFKH
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 23, 2021
Imagine if a year ago Trump had centeted science instead of telling us that we could drink bleach to "clean" the lungs of COVID. And Dr. Scarf Lady sat and said nothing. https://t.co/TKPkhzjq2I
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 23, 2021
Dr. Birx should’ve stood up the moment Captain Dumbass mentioned disinfectant, threw her hands in the air, and shouted to the room, and the world, “ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME? THAT WOULD NOT WORK. THAT IS TOTALLY STUPID!!!” That she didn’t is something she will have to live with.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 23, 2021
Happy Bleach Injection Day, for those who celebrate.
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) April 23, 2021
One year ago, President Trump told us to inject bleach into our veins to prevent COVID.
Today, over two hundred million Americans are vaccinated because of the leadership President Biden.
This is why you vote blue.
— Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) April 23, 2021
News
Insider Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Scramble to Stop Trump From Rambling About Miracle Bleach Cure
It’s been one year since former President Donald Trump suggested that scientists investigate the possibility of injecting people with disinfectants to cure the novel coronavirus, and one former Trump official tells Politico that they saw that particular public relations trainwreck coming from a mile away.
The former official, who insisted on anonymity in order to be candid, said they were weary of letting Trump talk at the daily coronavirus briefing on April 23rd, 2020 because he had just been briefed on how quickly disinfectant could kill the virus.
In fact, the official said they went so far as to implore fellow aides to stop the president from taking the podium.
“A few of us actually tried to stop it in the West Wing hallway,” they said. “I actually argued that President Trump wouldn’t have the time to absorb it and understand it. But I lost, and it went how it did.”
Another former Trump official tells Politico that many White House staffers secretly mocked Trump for rambling about the possibility of miracle bleach cures.
“People joked about it inside the White House like, ‘Are you drinking bleach and injecting sunlight?’ People were mocking it,” the official explained. “It honestly hurt. It was a credibility issue… It was hurting us even from an international standpoint, the credibility at the White House.”
News
Trump Loving Lawmaker Schooled for Claim Founders Oppose DC Statehood: They ‘Never Intended’ for GOP to ‘Commit Sedition’ Either
Just before the U.S. House of Representatives voted 216-208 on Thursday to make Washington, D.C. a state, Ohio Republican state representative Mike Loychik posted a tweet insisting the “founders never intended for Washington DC to become a state.”
He’s not wrong, technically, but – as many corrected him – given that the founders never intended for many things, including for women and Black people to be allowed to vote, for people who did not own property to vote, and, as some noted, for Republicans to “commit sedition,” what difference does it make?
The founders also did not originally intend for Washington, D.C. to be the seat of government. First it was New York City, then Philadelphia.
Rep. Loychik, who just filed a bill to make Ohio taxpayers spend $300,000 to rename Mosquito Lake State Park in Donald Trump’s honor, did not respond to any of the people educating him, but hours later he posted a tweet attacking Democrats:
The founders are looking down on America and they’re DISGUSTED by what the Democrat party is trying to do to this country.
— Representative Mike Loychik (@MikeLoychik) April 22, 2021
Loychik is clearly ignoring the fact that “the Republican Party has historically taken far more effective advantage of the addition of new states,” as The Atlantic reported in 2019.
In 1889 and 1890, Congress added North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Washington, Idaho, and Wyoming—the largest admission of states since the original 13. This addition of 12 new senators and 18 new electors to the Electoral College was a deliberate strategy of late-19th-century Republicans to stay in power after their swing toward Big Business cost them a popular majority. The strategy paid dividends deep into the future; indeed, the admission of so many rural states back then helps to explain GOP control of the Senate today, 130 years later.
Washington, D.C. could become the 51st state, if Democrats in the Senate can convince six of their Democratic colleagues currently opposed to the measure, and another ten Senate Republicans to support it, or kill the filibuster, which would allow passage with 50 Senate votes plus Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
Here’s how some are schooling the Ohio Republican lawmaker:
You're only 3/5 right.
— Ed Bott (@edbott) April 22, 2021
The founders never intended for women to vote or people of color to be considered more than 3/5 of a human being. The founders never intended for @HouseGOP and @SenateGOP to commit sedition and overturn a free and fair election. Based on your logic, there should only be 13 states
— James (@JamesSNYC) April 22, 2021
The founders owned people like cattle.
— Review & Resist (@ReviewResist) April 22, 2021
The founders never intended for one of two political parties to flirt with fascist autocracy while attempting to implement minority rule either. But here we are. https://t.co/2DPIm5AfCK
— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) April 22, 2021
They never intended to extend voting rights to anyone other than property-owning white men, but here we are.
— Steve M. (@nomoremister) April 22, 2021
The Founders also believed that African-Americans were only 3/5ths of a person.
— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) April 22, 2021
They didn’t intend persons of color to vote, women to vote, or anyone who wasn’t a white guy with land for that matter.
DC has more people living there than WY or VT. It has more residents than 77 congressional districts.
So, no. You don’t get to deny DC their rights.
— lawhawk #maskingforafriend (@lawhawk) April 22, 2021
Founders never planned to ride a train either, hoss
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 22, 2021
The founders never intended 2a to mean every moron can own an AR-15, either.
No one lived in DC then, they do now. Taxation without representation is illegal.
— 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖕𝖔𝖔𝖕𝖔𝖔𝖕𝖔𝖔 (@maripoopoopoo) April 22, 2021
That’s inaccurate. Article IV Section 3 of our US Constitution laid out the pathway to statehood. Article I Section 8 lays out the purpose of our nation’s capital which is not to be a state.
— Rep. Ron Ferguson (@ronfergusonohio) April 22, 2021
Remind me which of the original 13 states Ohio was again? https://t.co/K8zZyycF5e
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 22, 2021
Founders never intended for there to be a standing army.
Founders never intended for popular election of Senators. https://t.co/hTatnAW3eY
— Mesopelagic Mike (@nyambol) April 22, 2021
They never intended a not well regulated militia with AK’s either.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 22, 2021
The founders intended Ohio to be part of Connecticut & Virginia, but here we are (also they did not intend blacks or women to vote, but we evolved).
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 22, 2021
I think we can safely stop using “the founders never intended” for a lot of ideas. It’s been almost 250 years. A few things have changed.
— Anthony (@anthonytx42) April 22, 2021
Yup. And HR-51 does this specially. pic.twitter.com/GEF3Z77Mx2
— sunni ♥︎ (@sunnivaskeleton) April 22, 2021
A Strict Constructionist reading (or any reading for that matter) of Article IV, Section 3, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution does not exclude ANY area that is not already part of a State, @MikeLoychik.
Read the WHOLE Constitution, Mike, not just the 2nd Amendment. https://t.co/XilZo4NtKU
— Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) April 22, 2021
The Founders thought bloodletting cured fevers. Go play.
— BettyFastCat (@BettyFastCat1) April 22, 2021
The founders never intended for the Air Force to become a military branch but here we are.
— National Security Counselors (@NatlSecCnslrs) April 22, 2021
I dare say they would start a revolution to fight against taxation without representation.
— Nick Done 🇺🇸 (@NickDone8) April 22, 2021
Image: screenshot via Facebook
News
‘He Was a Moron!’: Morning Joe Panelists Mock GOP’s John Kennedy for Letting Stacey Abrams ‘Mow Him Down’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ridiculed Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) for becoming the latest man to underestimate Stacey Abrams.
The Louisiana Republican challenged Abrams to identify provisions in Georgia’s new restrictive voting law that she believes are racist, and he then unsuccessfully scrambled to derail the voting rights activist after she calmly recited a litany of measures that will make it harder for Black voters to cast their ballots.
“Why do people keep underestimating her?” Brzezinski marveled.
Scarborough joked that TV’s Matlock would be disappointed with Kennedy, an Oxford-educated attorney.
“You don’t ask the question if you don’t know the answer,” Scarborough said. “Especially if you’re trying to set somebody up like — and i’ll tell you something else, and maybe it was just the seersucker suits that made him so darned polite with his witnesses, but Sen. Kennedy, former John Kerry supporter, he kept trying to throw her off, he kept trying to interrupt her. He would say, explain it — he would cut her off — it just, seriously, this guy, I guess they don’t teach Matlock at Oxford, because he sure made a mess of things for himself, didn’t he?”
Co-host Willie Geist said Kennedy and other GOP senators got way more than they bargained for in the hearing, and contributor Eugene Robinson said the Louisiana senator was clearly outmatched.
“You better come with more than what our faux Matlock had yesterday — that was a riot,” Robinson said. “I was thinking the same thing — that’s obviously something they don’t teach at the Oxford debating union about dealing with intelligent people, who are just going to — I mean, she mowed him down, basically. It was highly entertaining to watch.”
Brzezinski praised Abrams’ poise in the face of a man repeatedly interrupting and condescending her, and she said Kennedy looked foolish.
“It was a really great example for anybody who sort of is figuring out, how do women develop their voices in this sea of how men do what they do,” Brzezinski said. “She was elegant, she was measured, she kept coming back, and she mowed him down without lifting a finger.”
“Why in the world does anybody keep underestimating this woman? she added. “If you think about it, if you think in the way she turned out the vote in Georgia, the way she turned out the vote saved our country, if you had any concern about [Donald] Trump. I mean, this woman is not to be messed with any way, shape or form, and he was acting as if he was dealing with some neophyte. He was condescending, he was arrogant, he was a moron.”
