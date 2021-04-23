Connect with us

‘Craziest and Most Surreal Moment I Had Ever Witnessed’: Americans Remember Trump’s Bleach Injection Press Conference

Published

on

One year ago today, April 23, President Donald Trump, live, in a nationally televised press conference from the White House suggested an injection of household disinfectant might be a cure for coronavirus.

“For me, it was the craziest and most surreal moment I had ever witnessed in a presidential press conference,” ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl tells Politico.

Trump’s remarks caused an increase in reported emergency room calls by people who misused bleach and other household cleaning products.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute,” Trump said, standing at the podium with several White House logos behind him. “One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.”

Here’s the video from that moment, posted by Vox’s Aaron Rupar:

Here’s how some are “commemorating” that dangerous, jaw-dropping moment:

 

News

Insider Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Scramble to Stop Trump From Rambling About Miracle Bleach Cure

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 23, 2021

By

It’s been one year since former President Donald Trump suggested that scientists investigate the possibility of injecting people with disinfectants to cure the novel coronavirus, and one former Trump official tells Politico that they saw that particular public relations trainwreck coming from a mile away.

The former official, who insisted on anonymity in order to be candid, said they were weary of letting Trump talk at the daily coronavirus briefing on April 23rd, 2020 because he had just been briefed on how quickly disinfectant could kill the virus.

In fact, the official said they went so far as to implore fellow aides to stop the president from taking the podium.

“A few of us actually tried to stop it in the West Wing hallway,” they said. “I actually argued that President Trump wouldn’t have the time to absorb it and understand it. But I lost, and it went how it did.”

Another former Trump official tells Politico that many White House staffers secretly mocked Trump for rambling about the possibility of miracle bleach cures.

“People joked about it inside the White House like, ‘Are you drinking bleach and injecting sunlight?’ People were mocking it,” the official explained. “It honestly hurt. It was a credibility issue… It was hurting us even from an international standpoint, the credibility at the White House.”

News

Trump Loving Lawmaker Schooled for Claim Founders Oppose DC Statehood: They ‘Never Intended’ for GOP to ‘Commit Sedition’ Either

Published

20 hours ago

on

April 22, 2021

By

Just before the U.S. House of Representatives voted 216-208 on Thursday to make Washington, D.C. a state, Ohio Republican state representative Mike Loychik posted a tweet insisting the “founders never intended for Washington DC to become a state.”

He’s not wrong, technically, but – as many corrected him – given that the founders never intended for many things, including for women and Black people to be allowed to vote, for people who did not own property to vote, and, as some noted, for Republicans to “commit sedition,” what difference does it make?

The founders also did not originally intend for Washington, D.C. to be the seat of government. First it was New York City, then Philadelphia.

Rep. Loychik, who just filed a bill to make Ohio taxpayers spend $300,000 to rename Mosquito Lake State Park in Donald Trump’s honor, did not respond to any of the people educating him, but hours later he posted a tweet attacking Democrats:

Loychik is clearly ignoring the fact that “the Republican Party has historically taken far more effective advantage of the addition of new states,” as The Atlantic reported in 2019.

In 1889 and 1890, Congress added North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Washington, Idaho, and Wyoming—the largest admission of states since the original 13. This addition of 12 new senators and 18 new electors to the Electoral College was a deliberate strategy of late-19th-century Republicans to stay in power after their swing toward Big Business cost them a popular majority. The strategy paid dividends deep into the future; indeed, the admission of so many rural states back then helps to explain GOP control of the Senate today, 130 years later.

Washington, D.C. could become the 51st state, if Democrats in the Senate can convince six of their Democratic colleagues currently opposed to the measure, and another ten Senate Republicans to support it, or kill the filibuster, which would allow passage with 50 Senate votes plus Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

Here’s how some are schooling the Ohio Republican lawmaker:

 

Image: screenshot via Facebook

News

‘He Was a Moron!’: Morning Joe Panelists Mock GOP’s John Kennedy for Letting Stacey Abrams ‘Mow Him Down’

Published

1 day ago

on

April 22, 2021

By

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ridiculed Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) for becoming the latest man to underestimate Stacey Abrams.

The Louisiana Republican challenged Abrams to identify provisions in Georgia’s new restrictive voting law that she believes are racist, and he then unsuccessfully scrambled to derail the voting rights activist after she calmly recited a litany of measures that will make it harder for Black voters to cast their ballots.

“Why do people keep underestimating her?” Brzezinski marveled.

Scarborough joked that TV’s Matlock would be disappointed with Kennedy, an Oxford-educated attorney.

“You don’t ask the question if you don’t know the answer,” Scarborough said. “Especially if you’re trying to set somebody up like — and i’ll tell you something else, and maybe it was just the seersucker suits that made him so darned polite with his witnesses, but Sen. Kennedy, former John Kerry supporter, he kept trying to throw her off, he kept trying to interrupt her. He would say, explain it — he would cut her off — it just, seriously, this guy, I guess they don’t teach Matlock at Oxford, because he sure made a mess of things for himself, didn’t he?”

Co-host Willie Geist said Kennedy and other GOP senators got way more than they bargained for in the hearing, and contributor Eugene Robinson said the Louisiana senator was clearly outmatched.

“You better come with more than what our faux Matlock had yesterday — that was a riot,” Robinson said. “I was thinking the same thing — that’s obviously something they don’t teach at the Oxford debating union about dealing with intelligent people, who are just going to — I mean, she mowed him down, basically. It was highly entertaining to watch.”

Brzezinski praised Abrams’ poise in the face of a man repeatedly interrupting and condescending her, and she said Kennedy looked foolish.

“It was a really great example for anybody who sort of is figuring out, how do women develop their voices in this sea of how men do what they do,” Brzezinski said. “She was elegant, she was measured, she kept coming back, and she mowed him down without lifting a finger.”

“Why in the world does anybody keep underestimating this woman? she added. “If you think about it, if you think in the way she turned out the vote in Georgia, the way she turned out the vote saved our country, if you had any concern about [Donald] Trump. I mean, this woman is not to be messed with any way, shape or form, and he was acting as if he was dealing with some neophyte. He was condescending, he was arrogant, he was a moron.”

 

Trending

