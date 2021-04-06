BIGOTRY
Arkansas Republicans Override Governor’s Veto of Bill Banning Medical Treatment for Transgender Youth
Republicans in the Arkansas legislature wasted no time on Tuesday, overriding Governor Asa Hutchinson’s veto of a bill that will now ban medical treatment for transgender youth and teens. On Monday, after signing two anti-LGBTQ bills into law in recent weeks, the Arkansas Republican governor vetoed HB 1570, calling it “off-course,” and not “necessary and defensible.”
Less than 24 hours later Republicans overrode the veto, the AP reports. A simple majority is all that was required.
The ACLU, which has called the bill “one of the most extreme and harmful anti-trans bills in the country,” immediately promised to sue.
BREAKING: The Arkansas legislature overrode Governor Hutchinson’s veto on HB 1570, a bill that would ban health care for trans youth.
We are preparing litigation as we speak.
— ACLU (@ACLU) April 6, 2021
HB 1570, the mis-named “Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act,” according to ACLU analysis, “would prohibit healthcare professionals from providing or even referring transgender young people for medically necessary health care.”
“It would bar any state funds for gender-affirming health care for transgender people under 18, and it would allow private insurers to refuse to cover gender-affirming care for people of any age.”
“Doctors who provide medically necessary care to trans youth would risk losing their licenses and be subject to lawsuits by individuals and the state,” the ACLU has said.
Doctors informed Arkansas lawmakers they would each be receiving a call when trans kids were hurt or died as a result of HB1570. Today the Arkansas House has voted to override Gov. Hutchinson’s veto anyway. Such a painful disgrace. Senate vote to come.
— Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) April 6, 2021
The House bill was sponsored by Republican Rep. Robin Lundstrum, the Senate bill was sponsored by Republican Senator Alan Clark (photo).
7 Out of 10 Americans Support the LGBTQ Equality Act. Joe Manchin Wants to Kill It.
It was December 9, 2010. Joe Manchin, the former Democratic Governor of West Virginia, cast his first vote as a newly-sworn-in U.S. Senator. He voted against moving forward with repealing the discriminatory, anti-LGBTQ “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy.
He was the only Democrat to do so.
His reason for opposing the repeal of DADT?
“As a Senator of just three weeks, I have not had the opportunity to visit and hear the full range of viewpoints from the citizens of West Virginia.”
He didn’t even bother to vote on the final bill.
That’s the same Joe Manchin who in 1982 had begun his political career as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
After nearly three decades of serving as a lawmaker, Secretary of State, and a governor, Senator Manchin felt he wasn’t sufficiently well-enough informed to do the right thing and vote to protect America’s LGBTQ service men and women.
Fast forward to today, when Joe Manchin has now been in public service for almost 40 years.
On the campaign trail Joe Biden indicated his top priority was passing the LGBTQ Equality Act, legislation that has been introduced into Congress in various forms since the 1970’s, even longer than the 73-year old Senator from West Virginia has been in politics. Biden said he wanted to sign the Equality Act into law in his first 100 days.
There are three things getting in the way of legislation that seven out of 10 Americans not only support, but think is already federal law: the filibuster, Republicans, and Joe Manchin. Ironically, Manchin, like Republicans, opposes killing the filibuster and opposes passing the Equality Act.
“A little more than two months into Biden’s term,” The Daily Beast reports, “Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has taken on the role of perpetual fly in the ointment of progressive legislation. The Equality Act is no exception.”
Make no mistake, Manchin is anti-LGBTQ. He opposes same-sex marriage (although agrees it is settled law) and echoing the massive conservative campaign against transgender people, opposes the Equality Act (in part) because, he claims, it does not provide “sufficient guidance to the local officials who will be responsible for implementing it, particularly with respect to students transitioning between genders in public schools.”
That is not the function of legislation, that is the function of the Dept. of Education, something Manchin certainly must know.
“In private, according to those familiar, Manchin has been equally skeptical this time around, citing a massive call-in campaign organized by conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation intended to sink the bill. Manchin told one co-sponsor of the Equality Act that the calls to his office were opposed to the legislation ‘a thousand to one.'”
The Beast calls getting 60 votes to pass the Equality Act without one of them being Manchin’s “functionally impossible, given the Senate’s current makeup.”
This article has been updated to more accurately reflect what Manchin’s “nay” vote was on.
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson Signs ‘Illegal’ Anti-Transgender Bill Into Law
Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday evening signed a sweeping anti-transgender bill into law. The ACLU says the legislation is “illegal.”
In a statement denouncing the new law the Human Rights Campaign says it “bans transgender women and girls from participating in sports (including extracurricular and school sports at the elementary, middle, high school and collegiate level) consistent with their gender identity.”
Governor Hutchinson, who is term limited and cannot run again next year, may be weighing a White House run, some have suggested.
“I have studied the law and heard from hundreds of constituents on this issue,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “I signed the law as a fan of women’s sports from basketball to soccer and including many others in which women compete successfully. This law simply says that female athletes should not have to compete in a sport against a student of the male sex when the sport is designed for women’s competition. As I have stated previously, I agree with the intention of this law.”
Last week Hutchinson signed what effectively is a total ban on abortion, saying he wants it to be used to kill abortion rights in the country at the Supreme Court.
“That was the whole design of the law. It is not constitutional under Supreme Court cases right now,” Hutchinson told CNN. “I signed it because it is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade.”
Arkansas lawmakers are considering an even more dangerous anti-trans bill, one that would “strip kids of their needed health care and prohibit insurance coverage for trans people of all ages,” according to the ACLU’s Chase Strangio.
‘MAGA Life Coach’ Uses Ugly Anti-Gay Smears to Attack Joe Biden’s Vaccine Speech
“MAGA Life Coach” and failed congressional candidate Brenden Dilley offered bizarre speculation about Joe Biden on his YouTube show.
“Who do you think is the asshole speaking in Biden’s earpiece?” a fan referred to as Susan asked. “Is it [Barack] Obama or Susan Rice?”
“I don’t know. I feel like it’s somebody who is equally as mildy ret*rded,” Dilley said. “So, it’s probably — who’s that f*cking…Barney Frank, that’s my guess.”
“I think Barney Frank is speaking in Joe Biden’s earpiece,” he continued. “Is Barney Frank still alive? Did he die?”
Frank, 80, is living.
“Remember him?” he asked. “Do you remember Barney Frank? He was the gay, lispy f*ck who left Congress.”
In 2018, Dilley finished in 11th place in the GOP primary for Arizona’s eighth congressional district, receiving less than 900 votes.
Watch:
