Another Gaetz Top Aide Abruptly Quits – Congressman Hid Resignation for a Week
A second top aide to Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has resigned amid the growing scandals of alleged child sex trafficking and a sexual relationship with a 17-year old.
Gaetz legislative aide Devin Murphy resigned last week on Friday, The New York Times reports. The Florida Republican hid the news which just broke for nearly a week.
Murphy, a highly-controversial staffer who was the subject of disturbing news reports in 2017, “told associates that he was interested in writing bills, not working at TMZ,” the Times reports, “equating the work that Mr. Gaetz’s aides were now handling to the tabloid publication, according to one of the people, who all asked not to be identified discussing a sensitive personnel matter.”
Last week Gaetz’s communications director, Luke Ball, resigned, he allegedly claimed, “out of principle.” But Ball’s principles apparently include supporting an anti-LGBTQ hate group, and he is the founder of RightLife Media, a right wing PR agency.
Murphy has his own disturbing history.
“A GOP Staffer Crowdsourced an Anti-Clinton Resolution From Reddit,” is the title of a 2017 article at WIRED. “An amendment that targets Hillary Clinton and James Comey has its roots in r/The_Donald, a notoriously conspiracy-minded subreddit.”
The resolution, sponsored by Gaetz, called “for an investigation into alleged misconduct on the parts of Hillary Clinton and James Comey.”
It was drafted by Murphy, which Gaetz himself confirmed, WIRED reported.
Gaetz's staffer Devin Murphy, the one "seeking" "citizen input": pic.twitter.com/t4yNJmRRu8
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) July 31, 2017
A congressional aide explained to WIRED why the resolution was so problematic.
“If the purpose of oversight investigations is to get to the truth,” the staffer said, “then using baseless conspiracies as your starting point is completely counterproductive to a direct investigation.”
EARLIER: Attorney for Matt Gaetz’s ‘Wingman’ Facing Child Sex Trafficking Charges Calls Congressman ‘Potential Co-Defendant’
NRA Bankruptcy Trial Reveals Strange Expenditure Marked ‘Russia’
A bizarre moment happened in the bankruptcy trial of the National Rifle Association (NRA) Wednesday. According to Law and Crime News investigative reporter Adam Klasfeld, who is there live-tweeting the proceedings, a Russia reference popped up in an odd place.
Looking at expenditures from the NRA, the Brewer law firm sent the NRA an invoice to general counsel John Frazer’s office in 2020 for $59,155.25. It was marked “Russia.”
Firm Ackerman McQueen, the NRA’s former PR firm before their falling out, questioned Frazer about it while he was testifying on the stand. There was an objection, “citing confidentiality,” said Klasfeld. Judge Harlin Hale struck the questions about it from the record.
Ackerman McQueen’s lawyer, Mike Gruber argued it should be stricken, but Judge Hale ruled it out.
Frazer previously testified that he was unaware of the NRA’s Chapter 11 filing. He didn’t find out about it until the day of the bankruptcy.
The trial has been a disaster for the NRA, which has exposed more corruption and lavish spending than previously known. One thing, in particular, was that NRA president Wayne LaPierre lived aboard a 108-foot luxury, massive, luxury yacht after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. He said it was for his protection.
“They simply let me use it as a security retreat because they knew the threat that I was under. And I was basically under presidential threat without presidential security in terms of the number of threats I was getting,” the New York Daily News reported LaPierre saying.
LaPierre also cited “security” reasons for why he needed mosquito spraying at his house, the Washington Post reported. In 2019, LaPierre demanded that the NRA purchase him a $6.5 million mansion, also for his own security, the Wall Street Journal reported.
A lawyer objected to the line of questioning, citing confidentiality.
Judge Hale struck it from the record.
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 7, 2021
‘We’re MAGA — and We’re Here to Take Over’: South Carolina GOP Ripped Apart as Trump Loyalists Purge Longtime Members
According to a report from the Daily Beast, there is a coordinated effort in South Carolina to take over the local Republican precincts by newcomers whose main allegiance is to former president Donald Trump.
As the Beast’s Sam Brodey writes, “Since Trump’s defeat and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the MAGA faithful around the country have been restless. State-level activists have led the charge nationally in loudly criticizing and plotting against any Republican perceived to be an enemy of the Trump movement, from members of Congress who voted to impeach the ex-president to local officials seen as being weak or soft when it counted.”
Case in point: what is happening in deeply conservative South Carolina.
According to Lenna Smith, a 30-year veteran in Republican politics in the state, a recent meeting to hold the annual board election was flooded with newcomers she had never seen before, with the Beast reporting, “what happened next was totally out of her control. When it came time to elect the precinct’s president for the coming year, one of the newcomers nominated a fellow newcomer, but not a single person nominated Smith. Stunned, she had to nominate herself…When it came time to vote, the outcome was a foregone conclusion: Smith had lost the president position she’d held for years. For the vote on the next most senior office, the same thing happened, and then the next, until there were no more offices left. Smith had been totally shut out.”
What Smith experienced was not a one-off, with the report noting similar incidents happening across the state.
According to Pressley Stutts, a local Tea Party leader, purging the Republicans in Name Only (RINOs) is the focus of the Trump loyalists.
“There are a lot of good people that did lose their positions. Some are my friends. Some people say, Pressley, what have you done?” he told the Beast before adding that Trump, with his comments, has given implicit instructions to his followers. “He said, go purge, get rid of the RINOs in the Republican Party. So we took him seriously.”
According to Suzette Jordan, a GOP activist in Greenville for decades, longtime Republicans with political experience are being displaced at a startling pace and she worries about where the local party is going.
“It’s frustrating to think the party may be turned over to people who have different goals from what we’ve had for years. Their goal is to replace us all. They may succeed,” she claimed before adding that she was an elector who cast her vote for Trump. “We’ve been accused of being establishment, being not MAGA enough, whatever that means. Afterward, a lady stepped up and said, ‘Congratulations on being an elector!’ It was kind of ironic to me. None of that mattered.”
Current chairman of the Greenville County GOP, Nate Leupp told the Beast “that about 30 percent of the county’s precincts were targeted by the outsider faction on the night of March 22. Their message, he told The Daily Beast, was clear: ‘We are MAGA, and we’re here to take over’.”
“Some established Republicans cast the apparent change in the guard as a cyclical part of the political process,” Brodey wrote with Chad Groover, a former GOP chairman adding, “The grassroots activists working the hardest for President Trump’s re-election were the County Party officers and executive committeeman. So it is disappointing that these same people are being cast aside for precinct and county party leadership roles by individuals who have just recently—many just since November—decided to get involved.”
You can read more here.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Bans Government-Issued Vaccine Passports One Month After Rescinding Mask Mandate
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, still under fire for the failed electric grid catastrophe that killed nearly 200 people, has just signed an executive order banning government-issued “vaccine passports,” claiming they infringe on “personal freedoms.”
“Every day, Texas returns to normalcy as more people get the COVID vaccine,” Abbott says in a just-released video. “But as I have said all-along, these vaccines are always voluntary and are never forced.”
“Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information,” he added.
Texas require at least seven vaccinations for children to attend school.
Vaccine passports have become a flashpoint on the right, which also has the largest groups of Americans refusing to be vaccinated or wear masks. The so-called passports are being advocated not by government, but by businesses that want to re-open quickly and safely, while protecting their employees and customers.
The move comes one month after Abbott lifted the statewide mask mandate. The coronavirus numbers coming out of Texas should be subjected to scrutiny: the state ranks 38th in per capita testing for the coronavirus.
Here’s Governor Abbott:
Sound on: pic.twitter.com/UgrO6YFgxh
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 6, 2021
