HATE CRIMES
Just Before 2018 Election Trump Officials Discussed Using Microwave ‘Heat Ray’ Weapon Against Immigrants at the Border
“A ‘heat-ray’ designed by the military to make people’s skin feel like it is burning”
In the run up to the November 2018 election President Donald Trump publicly fear-mongered for months about a “caravan” of migrants coming to the U.S. southern border.
“The Caravans are made up of some very tough fighters and people,” Trump tweeted in the days before the election. “Fought back hard and viciously against Mexico at Northern Border before breaking through. Mexican soldiers hurt, were unable, or unwilling to stop Caravan. Should stop them before they reach our Border, but won’t!”
He followed up that fear-mongering with this:
Our military is being mobilized at the Southern Border. Many more troops coming. We will NOT let these Caravans, which are also made up of some very bad thugs and gang members, into the U.S. Our Border is sacred, must come in legally. TURN AROUND!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018
This was all part of his very public attack on migrants.
Privately, though, President Trump was telling administration officials to take “extreme action.”
On Oct. 22, 2018, “at a meeting with top leaders of the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection officials suggested deploying a microwave weapon — a ‘heat-ray’ designed by the military to make people’s skin feel like it is burning when they get within range of its invisible beams,” The New York Times reports.
The heat ray microwave weapon was developed “by the military as a crowd dispersal tool two decades ago, the Active Denial System had been largely abandoned amid doubts over its effectiveness and morality,” the Times adds.
Two former officials who attended the afternoon meeting at the Homeland Security Department on Oct. 22, 2018, said the suggestion that the device be installed at the border shocked attendees, even if it would have satisfied the president. Kirstjen Nielsen, then the secretary of Homeland Security told an aide after the meeting that she would not authorize the use of such a device, and it should never be brought up again in her presence, the officials said.
Nielsen, who implemented Trump’s family separation policy while denying it even existed, left the administration the following April.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
HATE CRIMES
Father Speaks Out After His Teen Daughter Is Told ‘Kill Yourself’ in ‘Ignorant and Hateful’ Anti-LGBT Attack
A father is speaking out after his high school-aged teen daughter, a lesbian, was the target of harassment and vandalism at their Chicago-area home.
In what police say is a possible hate crime, attackers left a message on a “For Sale” sign: the 800 number to a suicide prevention hotline and the words, “go f*cking KYS.” KYS is shorthand for “kill yourself.” The attackers for reasons unknown also left dozens of white plastic forks strewn across the lawn.
“Suicide is real and tragic. It’s not a joke, it affects way too many families and it is truly hateful to wish it upon another individual,” Scott Nelles, the father of the victim, said at a village meeting, Chicago’s ABC 7 reports.
“The words ‘Go F—ing KYS’ in that barely literate juvenile handwriting will forever remain in my family’s life and those coward’s actions are likely to fade away to those involved as they continue to live an ignorant and hateful existence,” Nelles added.
“Hate is taught. It is not taught in our schools and it’s not taught in our community at large. Kindness is an easy choice. Love wins,” he concluded.
Locals applauded him.
HATE CRIMES
Horrific Homophobic Violence in London: Men Beat Up Lesbian Couple Who Refused to Kiss in Front of Them
A same-sex couple traveling on a double-decker bus in London say they were beaten bloody by four men after they refused to kiss in front of them.
Melania Geymonat, who is 28, told BBC News she experiences “a lot of verbal violence all the time,” but has never been physically attacked for being gay.
“There were at least four of them,” Geymonat wrote about the May 30 hate crime on her Facebook page on Wednesday, calling it “CHAUVINIST, MISOGYNISTIC AND HOMOPHOBIC VIOLENCE.”
“They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us ‘lesbians’ and describing sexual positions,” she says.
“It was only them and us there. In an attempt to calm things down, I started making jokes. I thought this might make them go away. Chris even pretended she was sick, but they kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it.”
“The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them,: she continues. “On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up. The next thing I know is I’m being punched. I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back. I don’t remember whether or not I lost consciousness. Suddenly the bus had stopped, the police were there and I was bleeding all over. Our stuff was stolen as well. I don’t know yet if my nose is broken, and I haven’t been able to go back to work, but what upsets me the most is that VIOLENCE HAS BECOME A COMMON THING.”
BBC News reports Scotland Yard is investigating and examining CCTV footage.
“There were 2,308 homophobic hate crimes across London in 2018, compared with 2014 when 1,488 were recorded, according to the Met Police’s crime dashboard,” the BBC adds.
Image via Facebook
HATE CRIMES
Hindu Temple Latest Victim of Vandalism and Hate Speech
A 17-year-old white male is behind bars, suspected of vandalizing a Hindu temple in an attack on the religion.
The break in, which occurred on Tuesday at the Swaminarayan Temple in Louisville, Kentucky, included the defacing of religious art at the side as well as graffiti claiming “Jesus is the only Lord.” Another message spray painted onto a bulletin board labeled temple attendees as “foreign b*****s.”
Several doors were also broken into, and a knife was stabbed into one of the chairs at the temple.
Hate crimes have been on the rise in the United States, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most recent hate crime statistics showing a 23% increase in bias crimes based on religion, with the majority of that was a 37% increase anti-Jewish hate crimes.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad offered extra security to the temple to help worshippers feel safe at the temple.
“To come into the temple today and to see the words of hate, the paint on the posters, the desecration of this temple is heartbreaking,” Conrad told reporters at a press conference held on the site.
The Mayor of Louisville, Greg Fischer, also spoke out, telling reporters that Louisville is a “proudly diverse city, a welcoming city. We’re a global city. We’re a compassionate city. That’s who we are, who we choose to be, and we’ll always be that way… and anytime we see hatred or bigotry in our city, we will stand up against it.”
The 17-year-old, who’s name, has not been released, has been charged with 1st degree criminal mischief and 3rd degree burglary.
Again, here’s a look at some of the vandalism. “Jesus is the only LORD,” is spray painted in the temple’s entryway along with a crucifix. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/fxn2UdA2RY
— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) January 30, 2019
.@louisvillemayor says any true Christian would denounce the “repugnant” vandalism that was done by a “coward.” @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/HrtPQ9DpuN
— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) January 30, 2019
An overwhelming show of support, compassion and understanding this morning. Awesome to see so many Louisvillians volunteer to help clean up vandalism at Swaminarayan Temple. pic.twitter.com/hlgtYROzZa
— Lean Into Louisville (@LeanIntoLou) February 2, 2019
Image via screen capture from video source.
Trending
- News2 days ago
First Lady’s Former Friend and Advisor Taped Melania Trump Making Disparaging Remarks About Ivanka: Report
- OUR RACIST PRESIDENT2 days ago
‘He Is Evil’: George Conway Chokes Up as He Explains When Trump’s Racism Finally Hit Home
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY2 days ago
‘Jerry Enjoyed Watching’: Falwell’s Pool Boy Says His ‘Intimate Relationship’ Involved Husband and Wife
- 'SOMETHING IN WHICH I WAS NOT INVOLVED'2 days ago
Jerry Falwell Jr. Says His Wife Had a ‘Fatal Attraction’ Affair With the Pool Boy: Report
- IS THERE MORE TO THIS?3 days ago
Kellyanne Conway Out
- WHAM!2 days ago
Explosive Shouting Match After Dem Crucifies Defiant DeJoy: ‘How Can One Person Screw This Up in Just a Few Weeks?’
- 'COKED UP AMERICAN CARNAGE'1 day ago
‘#CocaineConvention’: ‘Adderall’ and ‘Coked’ Trend on Social Media After Republican National Convention
- INCOMPETENCE OR INTENTIONAL MISMANAGEMENT?2 days ago
‘You’re Withholding Information and Concealing Documents’: Top Democrat Threatens DeJoy With Subpoena