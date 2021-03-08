LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Lies Pending LGBTQ Equality Bill Has ‘Completely Canceled Women’ and ‘Destroyed Women’s Rights’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday used her time to address the House of Representatives by lying to her colleagues and attacking the LGBTQ Equality Act.
The legislation, which passed the House but has not been debated in the Senate or even voted on, much less signed into law, “has completely destroyed women’s rights,” and “has completely canceled women,” the QAnon Congresswoman lied.
The Equality Act, she continued, “has taken away women’s rights in sports,” which is also false.
“It has completely canceled women and I think it’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the women in America who have come so far, our grandmothers and mothers worked so hard to achieve our rights. And now with the passage of the Equality Act they have put men in our little girls bathrooms, sports, locker rooms, playing fields, and seem to care less about women’s rights whatsoever.”
Again the Equality Act has only passed the House, not the Senate, nor has it been signed into law, so it has not been enacted.
“They’ve also completely destroyed religious freedoms and and violated our freedoms and rights in every single way,” she insisted, not naming who “they” are.
“The Equality Act is atrocious and evil,” she said, repeating the false claim she has made several times. “It completely erases gender, that God created us ‘male and female in his image.’ He created us. Women deserve their rights, we deserve our sports, we deserve our privacy, and should not have the invasion of biological men in any of these areas.”
Green has been trying to remake herself from a conspiracy theorist and QAnon promoter to a far right religious extremist anti-choice activist. Her diatribe on International Women’s Day did little to advance that goal, or any other cause.
Watch:
On International Women’s Day, I rose to condemn the so-called “Equality” Act.
This disgusting bill destroys the rights of women and girls across America and sets a horrific precedent for the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/qswerFcnhH
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 8, 2021
‘Un-Christian Liar’ Ted Cruz Pummeled for Lie Blaming Biden for Totally Non-Existent ‘Ban’ on Dr. Suess Books
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is joining the right wing pile-on attacking liberals for a ban that does not exist on Dr. Seuss books – but the Republican from Texas is going one step further, placing blame for the non-existent ban directly on President Joe Biden.
Among those lying about the “cancel culture” banning of Dr. Suess are Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt, who said on Tuesday, “There’s this cancel culture trying to cancel Dr. Seuss now.” Donald Trump, Jr. also lied, telling Earhardt, “You know they’re canceling Dr. Seuss from reading programs,” which is false.
Glenn Beck lied, saying, “They have now banned six books from Dr. Seuss,” although like everyone else, he never said who “they” are.
There is absolutely no “ban” on Dr. Seuss. Dr. Seuss has not been banned, nor has Dr. Seuss been canceled.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises last year decided six of the beloved author’s 60 books do not meet their standards. Some were written nearly a century ago, and the company that owns the copyright to the Seuss books decided to stop licensing those six lesser-known books over depictions of racism they admit are “hurtful and wrong.”
Enter Senator Cruz, fresh from lying last week about Attorney General nominee Judge Merrick Garland.
Senator Ted Cruz has decided the “they” in “they are banning” is none other than President Joe Biden.
Wednesday Cruz tweeted a photo that supposedly depicts the top eight best-selling Seuss books – none of which are being discontinued.
He claimed President Biden is responsible for increased sales of the books.
Who knew Joe Biden was such a great book seller. pic.twitter.com/7SNmUOQGaB
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 3, 2021
Perhaps being dissatisfied with the degree of lying – in this case apparently thinking he had not lied enough, Cruz dashed off yet another tweet, this time trying to make some cash on the deal.
Could Biden try to ban my book next?
One Vote Away was the #1 Bestseller on Amazon a couple of months ago…maybe Joe could get it back there?
GET it HERE: https://t.co/qts9gyKX1A https://t.co/C7nrpwQhPr
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 3, 2021
Many on social media expressed outrage. Some noted that Cruz’s book was a bestseller in large part because it was purchased in bulk which may have violated FEC rules.
WTF is this all about.
Cruz is smart enough to know that Biden had absolutely no involvement with the decision of the Dr. Seuss estate to stop selling a few of his books. (Not any of these bestsellers.)
But Cruz thinks people are dumb enough that this will be effective. https://t.co/S2JZrfuuAo
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 3, 2021
This had literally nothing to do with Biden but I don’t think Cruz had the literacy to read the publisher’s announcement. https://t.co/N79d0nZXVW
— Josey (@joseyfish) March 3, 2021
Kinda weird that you’re touting a “best seller” list as an example of “banned” books. Of course, that’s completely on brand for you
— Kyle Kolbe (@kkolbe77) March 3, 2021
— BellaB (@Divadoll2014) March 3, 2021
Your book was purchased in mass by GOP PACs to make it a best seller. It’s a common trick notably done by Trump.
— Skipp Maiden (@skippmaiden) March 3, 2021
You should be banned from holding office for you participation in the insurrection 1.6.21
— barbara M (@blmck3) March 3, 2021
I feel like this attempt to stir up ignorant anger in your base is more transparent than usual.
— Amanda (@AmandaGaBaBa) March 3, 2021
Hey how’s fixing the grid and people’s water supply coming along? No? Nothing yet? AOC had to pick up the slack… @givetedtheboot https://t.co/mPlYGOgd3t
— Abbott Kills (@sportsidiocracy) March 3, 2021
When are you going to start working and stop tweeting this nonsense Rafael? you are paid to WORK not tweet, like wtf! https://t.co/iz0gSUfL0p
— ?Kimberly? (@bierhere) March 3, 2021
Biden had literally nothing to do with the Dr. Seuss thing but go off I guess https://t.co/M0QokbfLZR
— Bridget (@Vrazumikhin) March 3, 2021
They didn’t discontinue The Cat in the Hat or Green Eggs and Ham and Joe Biden had nothing to do with a company’s decision to stop publishing racist stuff.
As I asked on my show last night: can Cruz get through any week/day without saying something ridiculous or dishonest? https://t.co/bNuX5flZhw
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 3, 2021
It’s all a grift, always has been, always will be.
They would prefer to not talk about a bill that is supported by 78% of Americans, and instead find ways to dupe their supporters into being outraged and wringing a few bucks from them. https://t.co/pbtyVuzDQy
— Josh Caplan (@TheJoshCaplan) March 3, 2021
Repeating myself…
Hey, did you know that it was the estate of Dr. Seuss’that initiated these actions? Not anyone in government. Does that change your ranting at all?#DrSeuss #FactsMatter https://t.co/2E3ZV3gLDM
— justin greywolf (@GreywolfJustin) March 3, 2021
Omg I just realized that none of those books were “canceled”. Plus it’s Dr. Seuss’s estate that’s “cancelling” them, not Biden. But Cruz never lets facts get in his way. https://t.co/pXnzqKeBLk
— Lisa Wetzelberger (@LisaWetzelberge) March 3, 2021
Yesterday Cruz tweeted 5 times about Dr. Seuss, today an elected official makes it look like the government outlawed the book. The campaign of lies and propaganda is alive and well with republicans.
— Glen DRF (@Gleninmtl) March 3, 2021
Watch: Donald Trump Jr. Explodes in ‘Cancel Culture’ Rant About Oreos, Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, and the Muppets
Donald Trump, Jr. exploded in a rant about “cancel culture” Tuesday morning on Fox News, railing against a wide variety of right-wing identified entities he falsely claims have been “canceled” for being racist or otherwise unacceptable. Among them, Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, and The Muppets. He also railed against the thousands of people who identified the stage his father spoke on at a conservative conference this weekend as being in the shape of a Nazi symbol.
Trump Jr., who is not a social scientist, an expert in critical race theory, structural racism, systemic racism, civil rights, equality, or early childhood development, was invited onto “Fox & Friends” to discuss these issues.
“There’s this cancel culture trying to cancel Dr. Seuss now,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt falsely claimed. “How far are they going to take us?”
None of these brands are getting “cancelled.” When the owner of a brand decides to make changes to its offerings, that’s not “cancel culture,” especially when it’s not even responding to outside pressure campaigns, of which there are none here.
“There’s no place that they won’t go Ainsley, there’s no place they won’t go,” Trump Jr. replied, apparently referring to liberals. He is the author of “Liberal Privilege : Joe Biden And The Democrats’ Defense Of The Indefensible,” and “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
“This week alone, they canceled Mr. Potato Head,” he claimed, which is a lie. Hasbro says it is adding a gender-neutral character to its line, called simply, “Potato Head.” Mr. Potato Head and Mrs. Potato Head are not going anywhere.
“You know this week alone they canceled the Muppets,” he continued, another lie. Disney is now streaming all but two episodes of the entire Muppet Show collection on Disney+, and has excellent reasons for not including those two episodes.
Related: Franklin Graham: The Muppets ‘Promote Sin’
“You know they’re canceling Dr. Seuss from reading programs, I mean these are books. I literally know ‘The Cat in the Hat’ by heart without the book there because I read it so many times to my children. These things are not racist,” he insisted.
“The Cat in the Hat” is not getting “canceled.”
Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the organization that owns the rights to all Dr. Seuss works and in part exists to protect Seuss’ reputation, has decided to discontinue publishing six books (out of about 60) they feel “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
Separately, in Loudon County, Virginia, one of the wealthiest areas of the country and up until a few years ago very conservative, public school officials were forced to respond to a report from the far right website The Daily Wire that claimed: “Dr. Seuss Canceled For ‘Racial Undertones’.”
“Dr. Seuss books have not been banned and are available to students in our libraries and classrooms, however, Dr. Seuss and his books are no longer the emphasis of Read Across America Day in Loudoun County Public Schools,” Loudoun County Public Schools said in a statement.
Trump. Jr. wasn’t done yet.
“You have Oreo cookie chiming in on trans rights,” Trump Jr. continued in his complaint. Oreo had posted this tweet before the House of Representatives voted to pass the LGBTQ Equality Act.
Trans people exist.
— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) February 25, 2021
“I mean, what is going on?” Trump Jr. ranted. “It’s absolutely insane. We’ve lost our minds. And we’re encouraging it you know by allowing it. You saw the woke mob goes after CPAC, because this stage apparently had Nazi symbolism because these guys are so obsessed with trying to create any link to that.”
CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, hosted its annual conference on a stage many said appeared to look just like a Nazi symbol.
Watch Donald Trump, Jr.:
AINSLEY EARHARDT: There’s this cancel culture trying to cancel Dr. Seuss now. How far are they going to take this?
DON JR: This week alone, they canceled Mr. Potato Head. This week alone, they canceled the Muppets … you have Oreo cookie chiming in on trans rights pic.twitter.com/4fqUaBUmik
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2021
GOP Lawmakers Lie to Skip House Votes – So They Can Attend Conservative Conference in Orlando
Four of the Republican Party’s most extreme House lawmakers have submitted signed letters claiming they must vote by proxy due to the ongoing health crisis, the coronavirus pandemic. But as CNN’s Manu Raju reports, all four are in sunny Florida attending or even speaking at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.
“Several Republicans in the House have skipped Friday’s votes and enlisted their colleagues to vote on their behalf, signing letters saying they couldn’t attend ‘due to the ongoing public health emergency.’ But those members are scheduled to be at CPAC,” Raju reports.
“The members include Rep. Matt Gaetz,” Raju adds, “as well as some of Trump’s staunchest defenders who are listed as speakers, like Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Ted Budd of North Carolina.”
The letters say: “I am unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency.”
The House has had several votes on Friday and is scheduled to take up the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill in the evening
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 26, 2021
Here’s Rep. Matt Gaetz on Thursday at CPAC, apparently unconcerned about the coronavirus as he walks maskless in the halls laughing with supporters:
Rep. Matt Gaetz taking pictures with fans pic.twitter.com/jBQ0DSYOQe
— William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021
Republicans were initially vehemently opposed to voting by proxy when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi approved it. But now they are abusing the procedure, and apparently lying to invoke it.
