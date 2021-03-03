News
Jim Jordan’s Campaign’s Funds Reporting Is Off by Millions and May Trigger an Investigation: Report
The campaign committee for U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is under scrutiny after apparent mismanagement of funds leading to an under-reporting of nearly $3 million over a two-year period. The problems are so severe “experts say that the dollar amount — errors totaling some $2.87 million — may trigger an FEC investigation,” according to The Daily Beast.
Over the past three days the Federal Election Commission has sent Jordan’s campaign committee ten notices “in reply to more than a dozen amended reports correcting errors that the campaign caught in a sweeping review of filings, going as far back as 2018. One of the filings discloses errors in spending and raising totalling $1,470,286.48.”
Jordan’s campaign has about a month to respond. Failure to “adequately respond” could result in enforcement action.
Campaign spokesperson Kevin Eichinger told The Daily Beast: “There was never any money missing from the account…In fact, the campaign’s cash balance is actually higher than previously listed on the campaign finance reports,” which is also not a good sign.
“The error occurred when the former campaign treasurer inadvertently double-reported certain fundraising expenses,” Eichinger adds. “When the error was discovered, the campaign hired an outside expert to conduct a comprehensive audit and file the appropriate amendments.”
Read the full report here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Cuomo Says He Is ‘Sorry’ and Will ‘Fully Cooperate’ With Results of Sexual Harassment Investigation but Not Resigning
In his first public appearance after three women stepped forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, harassment, or inappropriate behavior New York Governor Andrew Cuomo apologized but said he is not going to resign at this time.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY): “I’m not going to resign.” pic.twitter.com/CdvHnezbHS
— The Recount (@therecount) March 3, 2021
“I’m sorry,” Cuomo said after his coronavirus briefing, the first in several days. He said he had no idea he was making anyone feel uncomfortable. He repeatedly said he was “embarrassed.”
“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it … I never touched anyone inappropriately.”
— Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) on sexual harassment allegations against himpic.twitter.com/8F5Sluauor
— The Recount (@therecount) March 3, 2021
Asked if he should step aside, “I’m going to cooperate with the Attorney General investigation,” Cuomo told reporters.
“I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never knew, at the time, that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable,” Cuomo said, again repeatedly apologizing.
Some are pointing to this photo as evidence his “usual custom,” was inappropriate.
There's now a third accusation against Cuomo. And a photo of the moment.
"Mr. Cuomo called her “aggressive” and placed his hands on her cheeks.
“He said, ‘Can I kiss you?’” Ms. Ruch said."https://t.co/GgBsIWXvwx pic.twitter.com/aUqm4qvfL3
— Steve Burns (@StvBurns) March 2, 2021
Andrew Cuomo: “You can go find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people, men, women — it is my usual and customary way of greeting… By the way, it was my father’s way of greeting people.” pic.twitter.com/9TjVqLBiBE
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 3, 2021
Fox News notes “nearly 30 Democratic and Republican New York lawmakers have stated that Cuomo should either resign or face impeachment.”
One of the three women says the harassment occurred a 2019 wedding reception. Anna Ruch says Cuomo asked if he could kiss her after touching her inappropriately.
“Mr. Cuomo put his hand on Ms. Ruch’s bare lower back, she said in an interview on Monday,” The New York Times reports.
“When she removed his hand with her own, Ms. Ruch recalled, the governor remarked that she seemed ‘aggressive’ and placed his hands on her cheeks. He asked if he could kiss her, loudly enough for a friend standing nearby to hear. Ms. Ruch was bewildered by the entreaty, she said, and pulled away as the governor drew closer.”
“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” said Ms. Ruch, whose recollection was corroborated by the friend, contemporaneous text messages and photographs from the event. “I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment.”
News
Watch: Top Military Officials Clash at Capitol Riot Hearing Over Whether Pentagon Was Concerned With ‘Optics’
Two witnesses gave differing accounts on Wednesday over whether the Pentagon delayed sending the National Guard to the United States Capitol building because it was concerned about optics.
During a Senate hearing on the January 6th Capitol riots, General of the District of Columbia National Guard William Walker testified that Army Lieutenant General Charles Flynn — the brother of former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn — and Lieutenant General Walter Piatt were concerned about the optics of sending the National Guard to help defend Congress from pro-Trump rioters who had stormed the Capitol building.
But Robert Salesses, who currently serves as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense & Global Security, contradicted Walker’s testimony just minutes later.
“General Piatt told me yesterday he didn’t say anything about optics,” Salesses said.
Walker, however, did not back down from his testimony.
“There were people in the room with me on that call that heard what they heard,” he insisted.
Watch the video below.
News
Outrage After Fox News Hires ‘Known Liar and Propagandist’ Kayleigh McEnany
Fox News says it has hired former Trump White House press secretary and campaign advisor Kayleigh McEnany, just one day after she whitewashed the former president’s reaction to the January 6 insurrection he incited. Massive online outrage followed, with some media watchers calling McEnany a “known liar and propagandist.”
Fox seems to just have announced that they've hired Kayleigh McEnany
"It's my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox Family"
Hiring a known liar and propagandist is super on par for Fox News pic.twitter.com/itnCwHCvsy
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 2, 2021
“Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has joined the Fox News family,” Fox News stated in a news article, not an official company announcement.
“Harris Faulkner informed viewers on Tuesday during an exclusive interview with McEnany on ‘The Faulkner Focus,'” the article adds. “It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family. We will be seeing much more of her in the future,” Faulkner, a Fox News host, said.
No role or area was announced for McEnany.
NBC News adds that the announcement “comes after weeks during which the network had equivocated about McEnany’s role at the network.”
Strangely, a Fox News spokesperson “declined to comment beyond Faulkner’s statements.”
In an interview that aired Monday and Tuesday McEnany falsely told Faulkner “everyone” at the White House was horrified when they say the violent insurrection. It was a direct attempt to whitewash President Donald Trump’s behavior, which has been described as “delighted” and gleeful.
Fox News has become a landing zone for former Trump officials. McEnany joins one of her predecessors, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who became a Fox News contributor in August of 2019. More recently, former Director of the Trump White House’s National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, landed at Fox with his own show on Fox Business Network. In between two stints at the Trump White House Hope Hicks served at Fox’s corporate parent as an executive vice president.
The outrage was palpable, including from media watchers and experts, and even inside Fox News.
Here’s CNN’s chief media correspondent:
One way to think about Fox News in 2021 is as the Trump White House in exile. Today Kayleigh McEnany joined as a contributor to the network pic.twitter.com/ngrbbhgS1m
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2021
More:
Fox News Insiders Rage Against Hiring ‘Mini Goebbels’ Kayleigh McEnany https://t.co/OM5UuZ09ug
— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) March 2, 2021
New from me: Kayleigh McEnany is now part of Fox News, because where else was a liar so prominent going to go? https://t.co/qUyRCv0W0Y
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 2, 2021
To be fair, when Kayleigh McEnany was the Press Secretary she was basically already a Fox News personality who just happened to be paid by the tax payers
She made at least 94 appearances on the network as press sec
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 2, 2021
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
Anti-Masker Murders Police Officer Who Was Escorting Him Away From Basketball Game
- JUST PLAIN FALSE2 days ago
Ted Cruz Repeatedly Lies About Merrick Garland in Committee Speech – Gets Smacked Down With Truth From Dem Chairman
- RACISM IS RACISM2 days ago
Ex-Trump Aide Katrina Pierson, Who Lamented Lack of Racial ‘Pure Breed’ Candidates, Planning Run for Congress
- 'WITHOUT EVIDENCE'2 days ago
Jim Jordan Busted for Lying About Nancy Pelosi and Capitol Insurrection
- OPINION3 days ago
‘Snooze Fest’: Internet Mocks Trump’s ‘Extremely Boring’ and ‘Low Energy’ CPAC Speech
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM1 day ago
Watch: Donald Trump Jr. Explodes in ‘Cancel Culture’ Rant About Oreos, Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, and the Muppets
- OPINION2 days ago
Pompeo Mocked for ‘Fake Victimization’ After Bragging He Was Called ‘Worst Secretary of State in History’
- INSURRECTION1 day ago
Busted: MAGA Rioter Boasted of Plan to Pin Capitol Violence on Antifa – Now He’s Been Arrested