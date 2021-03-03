Cuomo Says He Is ‘Sorry’ and Will ‘Fully Cooperate’ With Results of Sexual Harassment Investigation but Not Resigning

In his first public appearance after three women stepped forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, harassment, or inappropriate behavior New York Governor Andrew Cuomo apologized but said he is not going to resign at this time.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY): “I’m not going to resign.” pic.twitter.com/CdvHnezbHS — The Recount (@therecount) March 3, 2021

“I’m sorry,” Cuomo said after his coronavirus briefing, the first in several days. He said he had no idea he was making anyone feel uncomfortable. He repeatedly said he was “embarrassed.”

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it … I never touched anyone inappropriately.” — Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) on sexual harassment allegations against himpic.twitter.com/8F5Sluauor — The Recount (@therecount) March 3, 2021

Asked if he should step aside, “I’m going to cooperate with the Attorney General investigation,” Cuomo told reporters.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never knew, at the time, that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable,” Cuomo said, again repeatedly apologizing.

Some are pointing to this photo as evidence his “usual custom,” was inappropriate.

There's now a third accusation against Cuomo. And a photo of the moment. "Mr. Cuomo called her “aggressive” and placed his hands on her cheeks. “He said, ‘Can I kiss you?’” Ms. Ruch said."https://t.co/GgBsIWXvwx pic.twitter.com/aUqm4qvfL3 — Steve Burns (@StvBurns) March 2, 2021

Andrew Cuomo: “You can go find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people, men, women — it is my usual and customary way of greeting… By the way, it was my father’s way of greeting people.” pic.twitter.com/9TjVqLBiBE — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 3, 2021

Fox News notes “nearly 30 Democratic and Republican New York lawmakers have stated that Cuomo should either resign or face impeachment.”

One of the three women says the harassment occurred a 2019 wedding reception. Anna Ruch says Cuomo asked if he could kiss her after touching her inappropriately.

“Mr. Cuomo put his hand on Ms. Ruch’s bare lower back, she said in an interview on Monday,” The New York Times reports.

“When she removed his hand with her own, Ms. Ruch recalled, the governor remarked that she seemed ‘aggressive’ and placed his hands on her cheeks. He asked if he could kiss her, loudly enough for a friend standing nearby to hear. Ms. Ruch was bewildered by the entreaty, she said, and pulled away as the governor drew closer.”