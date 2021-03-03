News
Wealthy Florida Community Got COVID Vaccine Before Anyone Else — Then the Governor Got a $250,000 Contribution
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have scored big in the CPAC Straw Poll last weekend, but his citizens aren’t likely to appreciate wealthy communities being able to jump the line for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that Florida’s elderly are still struggling to sign up to get their first dose of the vaccine, but in a wealthy gated enclave in the Florida Keys, everyone was vaccinated in January.
A Jan. 22 newsletter sent to the Herald revealed that the Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo despite the rest of the state struggling to get the vaccine, “Over the course of the last two weeks, the Medical Center has vaccinated over 1,200 homeowners who qualify under the State of Florida’s Governor’s current Order for those individuals who are 65 years of age or older.”
“We are fortunate to have received enough vaccines to ensure both the first and second for those vaccinated,” the newsletter message continued. “At this time, however, the majority of the State has not received an allocation of first doses of vaccines for this week and beyond, and the timing of any subsequent deliveries remains unclear.”
The Herald questioned whether the Republican donors who live in the area are behind the decision to give quick and easy access.
“In fact, the only people from Key Largo who gave to DeSantis’ political committee live in Ocean Reef,” said the report. “All 17 of them had given the governor contributions of $5,000 each through December 2020, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
One donor, in particular, gave Gov. DeSantis an extra $250,000 after the area got their vaccines in mid-January.
Read the full report at the Miami Herald.
News
Jim Jordan’s Campaign’s Funds Reporting Is Off by Millions and May Trigger an Investigation: Report
The campaign committee for U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is under scrutiny after apparent mismanagement of funds leading to an under-reporting of nearly $3 million over a two-year period. The problems are so severe “experts say that the dollar amount — errors totaling some $2.87 million — may trigger an FEC investigation,” according to The Daily Beast.
Over the past three days the Federal Election Commission has sent Jordan’s campaign committee ten notices “in reply to more than a dozen amended reports correcting errors that the campaign caught in a sweeping review of filings, going as far back as 2018. One of the filings discloses errors in spending and raising totalling $1,470,286.48.”
Jordan’s campaign has about a month to respond. Failure to “adequately respond” could result in enforcement action.
Campaign spokesperson Kevin Eichinger told The Daily Beast: “There was never any money missing from the account…In fact, the campaign’s cash balance is actually higher than previously listed on the campaign finance reports,” which is also not a good sign.
“The error occurred when the former campaign treasurer inadvertently double-reported certain fundraising expenses,” Eichinger adds. “When the error was discovered, the campaign hired an outside expert to conduct a comprehensive audit and file the appropriate amendments.”
Read the full report here.
News
Cuomo Says He Is ‘Sorry’ and Will ‘Fully Cooperate’ With Results of Sexual Harassment Investigation but Not Resigning
In his first public appearance after three women stepped forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, harassment, or inappropriate behavior New York Governor Andrew Cuomo apologized but said he is not going to resign at this time.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY): “I’m not going to resign.” pic.twitter.com/CdvHnezbHS
— The Recount (@therecount) March 3, 2021
“I’m sorry,” Cuomo said after his coronavirus briefing, the first in several days. He said he had no idea he was making anyone feel uncomfortable. He repeatedly said he was “embarrassed.”
“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it … I never touched anyone inappropriately.”
— Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) on sexual harassment allegations against himpic.twitter.com/8F5Sluauor
— The Recount (@therecount) March 3, 2021
Asked if he should step aside, “I’m going to cooperate with the Attorney General investigation,” Cuomo told reporters.
“I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never knew, at the time, that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable,” Cuomo said, again repeatedly apologizing.
Some are pointing to this photo as evidence his “usual custom,” was inappropriate.
There's now a third accusation against Cuomo. And a photo of the moment.
"Mr. Cuomo called her “aggressive” and placed his hands on her cheeks.
“He said, ‘Can I kiss you?’” Ms. Ruch said."https://t.co/GgBsIWXvwx pic.twitter.com/aUqm4qvfL3
— Steve Burns (@StvBurns) March 2, 2021
Andrew Cuomo: “You can go find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people, men, women — it is my usual and customary way of greeting… By the way, it was my father’s way of greeting people.” pic.twitter.com/9TjVqLBiBE
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 3, 2021
Fox News notes “nearly 30 Democratic and Republican New York lawmakers have stated that Cuomo should either resign or face impeachment.”
One of the three women says the harassment occurred a 2019 wedding reception. Anna Ruch says Cuomo asked if he could kiss her after touching her inappropriately.
“Mr. Cuomo put his hand on Ms. Ruch’s bare lower back, she said in an interview on Monday,” The New York Times reports.
“When she removed his hand with her own, Ms. Ruch recalled, the governor remarked that she seemed ‘aggressive’ and placed his hands on her cheeks. He asked if he could kiss her, loudly enough for a friend standing nearby to hear. Ms. Ruch was bewildered by the entreaty, she said, and pulled away as the governor drew closer.”
“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” said Ms. Ruch, whose recollection was corroborated by the friend, contemporaneous text messages and photographs from the event. “I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment.”
News
Watch: Top Military Officials Clash at Capitol Riot Hearing Over Whether Pentagon Was Concerned With ‘Optics’
Two witnesses gave differing accounts on Wednesday over whether the Pentagon delayed sending the National Guard to the United States Capitol building because it was concerned about optics.
During a Senate hearing on the January 6th Capitol riots, General of the District of Columbia National Guard William Walker testified that Army Lieutenant General Charles Flynn — the brother of former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn — and Lieutenant General Walter Piatt were concerned about the optics of sending the National Guard to help defend Congress from pro-Trump rioters who had stormed the Capitol building.
But Robert Salesses, who currently serves as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense & Global Security, contradicted Walker’s testimony just minutes later.
“General Piatt told me yesterday he didn’t say anything about optics,” Salesses said.
Walker, however, did not back down from his testimony.
“There were people in the room with me on that call that heard what they heard,” he insisted.
Watch the video below.
