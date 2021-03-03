News
Watch: Top Military Officials Clash at Capitol Riot Hearing Over Whether Pentagon Was Concerned With ‘Optics’
Two witnesses gave differing accounts on Wednesday over whether the Pentagon delayed sending the National Guard to the United States Capitol building because it was concerned about optics.
During a Senate hearing on the January 6th Capitol riots, General of the District of Columbia National Guard William Walker testified that Army Lieutenant General Charles Flynn — the brother of former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn — and Lieutenant General Walter Piatt were concerned about the optics of sending the National Guard to help defend Congress from pro-Trump rioters who had stormed the Capitol building.
But Robert Salesses, who currently serves as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense & Global Security, contradicted Walker’s testimony just minutes later.
“General Piatt told me yesterday he didn’t say anything about optics,” Salesses said.
Walker, however, did not back down from his testimony.
“There were people in the room with me on that call that heard what they heard,” he insisted.
Watch the video below.
News
Outrage After Fox News Hires ‘Known Liar and Propagandist’ Kayleigh McEnany
Fox News says it has hired former Trump White House press secretary and campaign advisor Kayleigh McEnany, just one day after she whitewashed the former president’s reaction to the January 6 insurrection he incited. Massive online outrage followed, with some media watchers calling McEnany a “known liar and propagandist.”
Fox seems to just have announced that they've hired Kayleigh McEnany
"It's my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox Family"
Hiring a known liar and propagandist is super on par for Fox News pic.twitter.com/itnCwHCvsy
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 2, 2021
“Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has joined the Fox News family,” Fox News stated in a news article, not an official company announcement.
“Harris Faulkner informed viewers on Tuesday during an exclusive interview with McEnany on ‘The Faulkner Focus,'” the article adds. “It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family. We will be seeing much more of her in the future,” Faulkner, a Fox News host, said.
No role or area was announced for McEnany.
NBC News adds that the announcement “comes after weeks during which the network had equivocated about McEnany’s role at the network.”
Strangely, a Fox News spokesperson “declined to comment beyond Faulkner’s statements.”
In an interview that aired Monday and Tuesday McEnany falsely told Faulkner “everyone” at the White House was horrified when they say the violent insurrection. It was a direct attempt to whitewash President Donald Trump’s behavior, which has been described as “delighted” and gleeful.
Fox News has become a landing zone for former Trump officials. McEnany joins one of her predecessors, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who became a Fox News contributor in August of 2019. More recently, former Director of the Trump White House’s National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, landed at Fox with his own show on Fox Business Network. In between two stints at the Trump White House Hope Hicks served at Fox’s corporate parent as an executive vice president.
The outrage was palpable, including from media watchers and experts, and even inside Fox News.
Here’s CNN’s chief media correspondent:
One way to think about Fox News in 2021 is as the Trump White House in exile. Today Kayleigh McEnany joined as a contributor to the network pic.twitter.com/ngrbbhgS1m
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2021
More:
Fox News Insiders Rage Against Hiring ‘Mini Goebbels’ Kayleigh McEnany https://t.co/OM5UuZ09ug
— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) March 2, 2021
New from me: Kayleigh McEnany is now part of Fox News, because where else was a liar so prominent going to go? https://t.co/qUyRCv0W0Y
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 2, 2021
To be fair, when Kayleigh McEnany was the Press Secretary she was basically already a Fox News personality who just happened to be paid by the tax payers
She made at least 94 appearances on the network as press sec
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 2, 2021
News
$15 Minimum Wage Dealt a Blow – Not Allowed in COVID Relief Bill, Senate Parliamentarian Rules
The Democrats’ plan, engineered by Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT), to pass a nationwide $15 minimum wage cannot be achieved by including the legislation in the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the Senate parliamentarian ruled Thursday evening, CNBC reports.
Democrats intend to pass the relief bill via reconciliation, a method that would require just a simple majority.
Politico reported late last week Sen. Sanders was “confident” the $15 minimum wage could be achieved through the reconciliation process, adding that “President Joe Biden has not been as optimistic as the Vermont independent about the prospects of minimum wage working via reconciliation, though he supports a $15 minimum wage.”
“President Biden has promised to support a standalone bill to raise the minimum wage to $15/hour, but it’s unlikely to get any Republican support,” Axios has also reported.
A $15 minimum wage would life 900,000 people out of poverty.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Democrats Pass LGBTQ Equality Act With Support of Just Three Republicans
House Democrats have passed the historic LGBTQ Equality Act, legislation that expands the protections of the 1964 Civil Rights Act to protect against sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination. The vote was 224-206. Just three Republicans voted in favor of the bill.
President Joe Biden has said he wants to sign the legislation into law during his first 100 days. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will be in a position to make that possible, should all Democratic Senators support the bill. 60 votes will be needed under current filibuster rules.
The House also passed similar legislation in May of 2019, but then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow the bill to come to the floor for a vote.
Some news outlets are characterizing the bill as offering “sweeping” protections, but contrary to what most Americans believe, LGBTQ people have no federal law offering them specific protections. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 offers appropriate, not “sweeping” protections.
Recent court decisions, including the Supreme Court’s 2020 Bostock decision, have ruled the Civil Right Act applies to LGBTQ people, but the Equality Act will ensure these protections are realized.
In a sign of the further extremism of the Republican Party, the 2019 Equality Act passed with five more GOP votes than it did today.
Two Republicans who voted to pass the bill in 2019 voted against passing today’s bill.
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, another one of the eight Republicans who voted for the Equality Act in 2019, has cast a “no” vote this time around.
— Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) February 25, 2021
Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), one of eight Republicans who voted for the Equality Act in 2019, has had an about face and cast a “no” vote this time around.
— Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) February 25, 2021
224-206: House passes legislation providing anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans,by amending Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation & gender identity. 3 Republicans voted Yes Fitzpatrick-PA,Katko-NY & Reed-NY w/all Democrats. pic.twitter.com/61338DVIOU
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 25, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
