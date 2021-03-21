News
Chris Wallace Nails Tom Cotton for Voting Record Under Trump After He Opposes Biden Relief Checks
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Sunday defended his decision to vote against a stimulus bill that had similar provisions to bills he supported under former President Donald Trump.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace called out Cotton after he said that he had opposed the bill that was signed by President Joe Biden because “prisoners” could get relief checks.
Wallace noted that Cotton voted for similar COVID-19 relief bills that were signed Trump.
“But Senator, under two previous COVID relief bills that you supported and voted for and that President Trump signed, prisoners also got checks in those bills,” Wallace said.
“That was obviously never Congress’s intent,” Cotton opined. “The Trump administration, the IRS and the Treasury Department did not send checks to prisoners. Liberal advocacy groups sued to try to force that. A liberal judge said they had to.”
“This month was the first time we had a simple up or down vote on whether those checks should go to prisoners,” he added. “And the simple fact is that every Democrat voted to keep sending checks to prisoners.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
COVID Outbreak at Mar-a-Lago Shuts Down Part of Trump Resort: Report
Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach resort and now home to former President Donald Trump, is partially shut down due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Under his watch about 400,000 Americans died due to the coronavirus.
The Associated Press reports part of the club has been shuttered, citing “several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.”
Some workers have been quarantined and a portion of the resort has been closed down “for a short period of time.”
Trump initially refused to admit just how dangerous the virus was in public, and spent the better part of a year downplaying it, which he admitted on tape to journalist Bob Woodward.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
Rooting for Putin: Gaetz Compares Russian Leader’s Demand to Debate Biden to ‘Rocky IV’ but Says US President Would Lose
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is playing oddsmaker after Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted President Joe Biden should agree to debate him “live online” in a strange attempt to continue to undermine U.S. democracy.
Gaetz, a far right lawmaker, showman, and MAGA acolyte who recently offered to quit his job of being an elected representative for the people of Florida so he could represent Donald Trump in impeachment “court,” is now betting on the Russian leader over his own American President.
“Putin and Biden, it would not end like ‘Rocky IV,’ I don’t think the American would prevail,” Gaetz gleefully told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night.
They’re rooting for Putin pic.twitter.com/WcNjxcFkLR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2021
But Gaetz, who always defends Trump and even denies the former president or his campaign had anything to do with Russia, despite reports from the US Intelligence Community, wasn’t finished attacking the Democratic President – while supporting the Russian.
Related –
Biden Trumping Putin: Apoplectic and Scorned Russian President Calls for Zoom-Style ‘Live Online’ Debate
“Obviously Vladimir Putin, effectively trolling the president United States, and I want to make sure that we are the strongest country on the international stage and it doesn’t help that Joe Biden in almost every international negotiation is conceding to these globalist entities,” Gaetz claimed, using what is a slur in conservative circles, and often an anti-Semitic one.
He went on to attack Biden’s (early) plans to raise taxes on Americans making over $400,000 as perpetrating “violence to our country.”
“And when it comes to the Harris-Biden relationship,” Gaetz concluded, “everyone in Washington knows that every time Kamala Harris shakes the hand of Joe Biden, she’s checking his pulse.”
News
Cuomo Accuser Gave Investigators 120 Pages of Records, Says Governor Has ‘Preoccupation With His Hand Size’: Attorney
Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday spoke with investigators for four hours, her attorney says, and provided 120 pages of contemporaneous notes about what she says is the sexual harassment she experienced from the New York Democrat.
“One piece of new information that came to light today was the Governor’s preoccupation with his hand size,” her attorney, Debra Katz said in a statement, “and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff.”
Bennett “detailed her allegations of sexual harassment” and in addition to the 120 pages of contemporaneous notes also gave investigators “other examples of documentary evidence,” Katz’s statement reads.
“She also provided details about the sexually hostile environment the Governor fostered in both his Manhattan and Albany offices and his deliberate efforts to create rivalries and tension among female staffers on whom he bestowed attention.”
Last month The New York Times reported Bennett “is accusing [Cuomo] of sexual harassment, saying that he asked her questions about her sex life, whether she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had ever had sex with older men.”
She also “said the governor had asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.”
Cuomo has apologized, is refusing to resign, and says he never touched anyone inappropriately. “I did not do what has been alleged,” Cuomo said last week. Approximately 70 state and national lawmakers have called on Cuomo to resign.
Trending
- TRUMP ERA DEFINITELY OVER3 days ago
Biden Trumping Putin: Apoplectic and Scorned Russian President Calls for Zoom-Style ‘Live Online’ Debate
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Forty Texas Sheriffs Join Training Where They Are Taught to Resist State and Federal ‘Tyranny’
- ELECTION FRAUD2 days ago
Florida Republican Taken Into Custody on Felony Election Fraud Charges: Report
- OPINION3 days ago
‘Moron & Huckster’: Right Wing Conspiracy Theorist Dan Bongino Mocked on News He Will Take Over Rush Limbaugh Slot
- 'BOOT LICKER'3 days ago
‘Craven Traitor’: Pro-Trump Propagandist Charlie Kirk Blasted for Siding With Putin Over Biden
- RACISM3 days ago
George Takei Slams ‘Ignorant Inciter’ Chip Roy for Glorifying Lynchings in Hearing on Anti-Asian American Violence
- News2 days ago
Rooting for Putin: Gaetz Compares Russian Leader’s Demand to Debate Biden to ‘Rocky IV’ but Says US President Would Lose
- CRIME2 days ago
DOJ Charges 19 Year Old in Attempted Plot to Kidnap, Murder and Eat Gay Men: Reports