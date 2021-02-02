FRAUD
Under Investigation for Voter Fraud: Conspiracy Theorist Attorney Who Filed Election Fraud Cases for Trump – Report
Lin Wood is under investigation by the State of Georgia for possible voter fraud. Wood is a conspiracy theory-promoting attorney whose outlandish claims of election fraud grew so unimaginable the Georgia Bar Association ordered him to be examined by a mental health expert. Wood filed several cases alleging election fraud in an apparent quest to prove Donald Trump won the November 2020 election, which he lost by a wide margin.
Atlanta’s WSB-TV reveals reporter Justin Gray “has learned that the state has launched an investigation into whether Wood himself was a legal Georgia voter.”
At issue is a statement Wood (photo, with Trump) himself made, announcing he had purchased property in another state last April and was living there.
“I have been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April,” Wood allegedly told WSB’s Gray in an email. That email began the investigation, WSB reports.
“Gray confirmed Tuesday that the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has launched an investigation into whether Wood was eligible to vote in Georgia, whether he broke the law by casting his ballot and whether he was actually a Georgia resident,” WSB adds.
Related: Mike Flynn and Pro-Trump Attorney Lin Wood Call to Impose Martial Law and Have Military Oversee New Election
Georgia law does not allow for those who have moved and intend to live in another state to vote in Georgia elections, WSB says.
a @wsbtv exclusive at 6: I’ve confirmed @GaSecofState has launched an official investigation into whether attorney Lin Wood voted illegally. Wood was 1 of most visible, controversial people claiming illegal voting in GA – now state is investigating if he was really a GA resident pic.twitter.com/wymswC17ug
— Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) February 2, 2021
Wood has claimed Georgia’s Republican Governor and Secretary of State worked with China to rig the election against Donald Trump, and said, they “will soon be going to jail.”
Infamously, Wood also told Georgia voters to not vote in the November election, because, he alleged falsely, there were voting machine problems, CBS 46 reported in December.
On January 1 Wood – before his Twitter account was shut down, tweeted a prediction that “Vice President Mike Pence could ‘face execution by firing squad’ for ‘treason,'” The Daily Beast reported that day. Just five days later at the U.S. Capitol Trump’s MAGA supporters, with a gallows outside, hunted down the Vice President, chanting, “Kill Mike Pence.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
FRAUD
Kayleigh McEnany Snags Fox News Job After Months of Appearances While Ignoring White House Role: Report
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will be starting her new job at Fox News this month, after appearing on the right wing network countless times, including at least 20 after the election. Even before the election it was clear McEnany had pulled back from her White House responsibilities, all but stopping what once were daily press briefings, while starting a new job working for the Trump re-election campaign.
McEnany did not formally notify the American public of her new job at the Trump campaign, nor that she was being paid by the campaign while working for the American people.
“According to her termination financial disclosure report, McEnany reached an agreement with the company [Fox News] in January 2021 to start working there this month,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) reveals.
And in an incredibly rare move, despite being the White House press secretary, McEnany’s disclosure report reveals she was paid about $200,000 by the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC). It is not believed that McEnany refunded taxpayers any of her salary.
FRAUD
Busted: GOP’s Madison Cawthorn Paralympic Story Is a Lie – According to Athletes
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has long used his disability as an inspiring story about overcoming adversity, but others who face similar challenges say his triumphant claims have become something of a running joke among some others who use wheelchairs.
The newly elected North Carolina Republican was paralyzed from the waist down following a 2014 car crash, when he was 18 years old, and has falsely boasted about his business success, acceptance into the Naval Academy and training for the Paralympic Games, reported The Nation.
“It’s like a kid saying they want to play in the NBA when they’re on their fourth-grade basketball team,” said Paralympian athlete Amanda McGrory, who has earned seven medals in track and field.
The 25-year-old Cawthorn told a Christian podcast that he “had an opportunity” for track and field events in the Paralympics, but The Nation’s reporting found no evidence of such an opportunity or any meaningful steps he’d taken to get there.
“You have to be involved in a team, usually your college or a local club,” McGrory said, “and then from there, you establish times at qualifying races, and then from there you get scouted.”
Cawthorn attended Patrick Henry College, a tiny Christian college in Virginia that doesn’t offer a disabled sports program, and other wheelchair athletes don’t recall ever seeing him at events.
“The community itself is small,” said Robert Kozarek, a former elite wheelchair marathoner who never qualified for the Paralympic Games himself. “There’s probably 50 [elite wheelchair racers] in the entire country, and we see each other four, five, six times a year, at least.”
Cawthorn boasts about training for the Paralympics on social media, but other athletes aiming for the same goals say the lawmaker’s claims about his intentions to break the world record for the 100-meter dash are ridiculous.
“Who is this guy?” McGrory recalls thinking when she saw Cawthorn’s boast. “Why does he think he’s going to break world records? This is really weird. I don’t think he has any idea what he’s talking about.”
Brian Siemann, a two-time Team USA track and field athlete in the Paralympic Games, sheepishly admitted that Cawthorn’s Instagram account had been a running joke among other elite wheelchair athletes.
“[My teammates and I] would share whatever posts [Cawthorn] put up and be like, ‘Look at what batsh*t thing he said about the Paralympics this week,” Siemann said. “The claims he was making were just so absurd, you have to find some humor in it.”
Cawthorn has also claimed that he’d been accepted to the Naval Academy after then-U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) nominated him, but he had already been rejected before his life-altering injury, and his real-estate investment firm, SPQR Holdings LLC, has reported no income on its tax documents and listed only the lawmaker as an employee.
The lawmaker’s Instagram account kicked up one of the largest controversies in his fledgling career, after he celebrated a “bucket list” visit to Adolf Hitler’s “Eagle’s Nest” retreat, although he denounced the Nazi “Fuhrer” as “supreme evil.”
A guest columnist for his hometown Asheville Citizen Times called on the youngest lawmaker elected to Congress since 1797 to step down after helping to incite a violent insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, three days after he was sworn in, aimed at overturning Donald Trump’s election loss.
“It’s time for Congressman Cawthorn to resign,” wrote contributor Jasmine Beach-Ferrara. “If he does not resign, he should be removed from office because he has violated his oath of office and specifically section 3 of the 14th Amendment.”
FRAUD
Lori Loughlin Exits the Big ‘House’ After Two-Month Stint for College Admissions Scandal
Fuller House star Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday following a two-month stint for a college admissions scandal she perpetuated with her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli. The couple paid William “Rick” Singer $500,000 to help get their two daughters admitted to The University of Southern California. The parents pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges earlier this year.
America’s “Aunt Becky” began serving her sentence on October 30 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. Her husband is now serving his sentence of five months at the Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc.
Their daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, appeared on Red Table Talk to share her experiences for the first time.
“It’s been hard. For anybody, no matter what the situation, is you don’t want to see your parents go to prison, but also, I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward,” she said. “What happened was wrong and I think every single person in my family can look at it and be like, ‘That was messed up, that was a big mistake.'”
She added, “But I think what’s so important to me is to learn from the mistake. Not to be shamed and punished and never given a second chance… I’m 21. I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself to show I’ve grown.”
The young woman added that she “wasn’t fully aware of what was going on.”
“When it first happened I didn’t look at it and say, ‘Oh my God like how dare we do this?’ I was like, ‘Why is everybody complaining? I was confused what we did.’ That’s embarrassing to admit,” she said, adding that she was a good high school student, but didn’t deserve to be at USC.
“I wasn’t slacking in high school,” she said. “I don’t want to discredit myself to the point where I was like, I have all this and I also didn’t care. I really did care. I was also a very involved student. I think I put a lot of trust into a person that claimed their profession was college counseling and it led me in a wrong direction. It’s not to shift blame; it’s just to explain that I wasn’t aware of what was going on.”
Trending
- WHITE SUPREMACISM2 days ago
‘Just Wipe It All Away’: Stephen Miller Freaks Out on Fox News Over Biden Undoing Trump’s Legacy
- PROFESSIONALISM1 day ago
Watch: WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki Masterfully Takes the Wind Out of a Reporter, ‘Conservative Twitter’ and Trump
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘I Reject That’: Sparks Fly on ABC After GOP Governor Defends Marjorie Taylor Greene as ‘A Little Bit Different’
- 'YOU’RE BRAINWASHED BY MK ULTRA'1 day ago
‘Aiding and Abetting’: Anti-LGBTQ Beverly Hills Salon Owner Indicted on 7 Counts for Role in Trump Capitol Coup
- News1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Black Lives Matter ‘Domestic Terrorists’ on First Day of Black History Month
- News1 day ago
Ted Cruz and Steve Mnuchin Probed by Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery: Report
- CIVIL RIGHTS1 day ago
Critics Blast Rochester Police for Handcuffing and Pepper Spraying 9 Year Old – and Claiming They Were ‘Required’ To
- News1 day ago
Former Bush Officials Flee the GOP en Masse — and Warn It’s Become the ‘Cult of Trump’