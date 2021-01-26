FRAUD
Kayleigh McEnany Snags Fox News Job After Months of Appearances While Ignoring White House Role: Report
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will be starting her new job at Fox News this month, after appearing on the right wing network countless times, including at least 20 after the election. Even before the election it was clear McEnany had pulled back from her White House responsibilities, all but stopping what once were daily press briefings, while starting a new job working for the Trump re-election campaign.
McEnany did not formally notify the American public of her new job at the Trump campaign, nor that she was being paid by the campaign while working for the American people.
“According to her termination financial disclosure report, McEnany reached an agreement with the company [Fox News] in January 2021 to start working there this month,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) reveals.
And in an incredibly rare move, despite being the White House press secretary, McEnany’s disclosure report reveals she was paid about $200,000 by the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC). It is not believed that McEnany refunded taxpayers any of her salary.
Busted: GOP’s Madison Cawthorn Paralympic Story Is a Lie – According to Athletes
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has long used his disability as an inspiring story about overcoming adversity, but others who face similar challenges say his triumphant claims have become something of a running joke among some others who use wheelchairs.
The newly elected North Carolina Republican was paralyzed from the waist down following a 2014 car crash, when he was 18 years old, and has falsely boasted about his business success, acceptance into the Naval Academy and training for the Paralympic Games, reported The Nation.
“It’s like a kid saying they want to play in the NBA when they’re on their fourth-grade basketball team,” said Paralympian athlete Amanda McGrory, who has earned seven medals in track and field.
The 25-year-old Cawthorn told a Christian podcast that he “had an opportunity” for track and field events in the Paralympics, but The Nation’s reporting found no evidence of such an opportunity or any meaningful steps he’d taken to get there.
“You have to be involved in a team, usually your college or a local club,” McGrory said, “and then from there, you establish times at qualifying races, and then from there you get scouted.”
Cawthorn attended Patrick Henry College, a tiny Christian college in Virginia that doesn’t offer a disabled sports program, and other wheelchair athletes don’t recall ever seeing him at events.
“The community itself is small,” said Robert Kozarek, a former elite wheelchair marathoner who never qualified for the Paralympic Games himself. “There’s probably 50 [elite wheelchair racers] in the entire country, and we see each other four, five, six times a year, at least.”
Cawthorn boasts about training for the Paralympics on social media, but other athletes aiming for the same goals say the lawmaker’s claims about his intentions to break the world record for the 100-meter dash are ridiculous.
“Who is this guy?” McGrory recalls thinking when she saw Cawthorn’s boast. “Why does he think he’s going to break world records? This is really weird. I don’t think he has any idea what he’s talking about.”
Brian Siemann, a two-time Team USA track and field athlete in the Paralympic Games, sheepishly admitted that Cawthorn’s Instagram account had been a running joke among other elite wheelchair athletes.
“[My teammates and I] would share whatever posts [Cawthorn] put up and be like, ‘Look at what batsh*t thing he said about the Paralympics this week,” Siemann said. “The claims he was making were just so absurd, you have to find some humor in it.”
Cawthorn has also claimed that he’d been accepted to the Naval Academy after then-U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) nominated him, but he had already been rejected before his life-altering injury, and his real-estate investment firm, SPQR Holdings LLC, has reported no income on its tax documents and listed only the lawmaker as an employee.
The lawmaker’s Instagram account kicked up one of the largest controversies in his fledgling career, after he celebrated a “bucket list” visit to Adolf Hitler’s “Eagle’s Nest” retreat, although he denounced the Nazi “Fuhrer” as “supreme evil.”
A guest columnist for his hometown Asheville Citizen Times called on the youngest lawmaker elected to Congress since 1797 to step down after helping to incite a violent insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, three days after he was sworn in, aimed at overturning Donald Trump’s election loss.
“It’s time for Congressman Cawthorn to resign,” wrote contributor Jasmine Beach-Ferrara. “If he does not resign, he should be removed from office because he has violated his oath of office and specifically section 3 of the 14th Amendment.”
Lori Loughlin Exits the Big ‘House’ After Two-Month Stint for College Admissions Scandal
Fuller House star Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday following a two-month stint for a college admissions scandal she perpetuated with her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli. The couple paid William “Rick” Singer $500,000 to help get their two daughters admitted to The University of Southern California. The parents pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges earlier this year.
America’s “Aunt Becky” began serving her sentence on October 30 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. Her husband is now serving his sentence of five months at the Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc.
Their daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, appeared on Red Table Talk to share her experiences for the first time.
“It’s been hard. For anybody, no matter what the situation, is you don’t want to see your parents go to prison, but also, I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward,” she said. “What happened was wrong and I think every single person in my family can look at it and be like, ‘That was messed up, that was a big mistake.'”
She added, “But I think what’s so important to me is to learn from the mistake. Not to be shamed and punished and never given a second chance… I’m 21. I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself to show I’ve grown.”
The young woman added that she “wasn’t fully aware of what was going on.”
“When it first happened I didn’t look at it and say, ‘Oh my God like how dare we do this?’ I was like, ‘Why is everybody complaining? I was confused what we did.’ That’s embarrassing to admit,” she said, adding that she was a good high school student, but didn’t deserve to be at USC.
“I wasn’t slacking in high school,” she said. “I don’t want to discredit myself to the point where I was like, I have all this and I also didn’t care. I really did care. I was also a very involved student. I think I put a lot of trust into a person that claimed their profession was college counseling and it led me in a wrong direction. It’s not to shift blame; it’s just to explain that I wasn’t aware of what was going on.”
Now Trump Thinks Hiring a ‘Special Prosecutor’ Is a Great Idea – to Go After His Own DOJ Before He Leaves Office
President Donald J. Trump participated in a lengthy interview with Fox News‘ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures where Trump shifted his complaints about voter fraud allegations— which his legal team has repeatedly lost in court — to what he saw as a lack of consequences for fired FBI Director James Comey, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan, and others.
“Where is the DOJ and the FBI in all of this, Mr. President?” Bartiromo asked of Trump’s claims of voter fraud. “You have laid out some serious charges here. Shouldn’t this be something that the FBI is investigating? Are they? Is the DOJ investigating?”
“Missing in action. Missing in action. Can’t tell you where they are. I ask, ‘Are they looking at it?’ Everyone says, ‘Yes, they’re looking at it.’ Look, where are they with Comey, McCabe, and all these other people? You know, I said I’ll stay out of it. I wish I didn’t make that statement. There’s no reason, really, why I have to,” Trump said. “But where are they with Comey, with McCabe, with Brennan, with all these people. They lied to Congress. They lied, they leaked, they spied on our campaign. I see Carter Page is bringing a lawsuit, that’s good news. Where are they with all of this stuff? And, you know, what happened to Durham? Where’s Durham?”
Former Trump campaign associate Carter Page filed a lawsuit on Friday against Comey, McCabe, the FBI, the Justice Department, and others seeking $75 million in damages related to the “unjustified and illegal actions” and “unlawful spying” against him.
“Before we leave the subject of Durham, I feel like something happened in September. I don’t know what happened, but we were all expecting Durham to come out and A.G. Barr to be aggressive,” Bartiromo said, adding, “Will you appoint a special counsel to investigate and to continue the investigating into what took place in the 2016 election? You mentioned Jim Comey and Andrew McCabe not facing accountability — will you appoint a special counsel?”
“By the way, Comey, McCabe — that’s the least of it. You talk about the Logan Act, they used the Logan Act on General Flynn, who I was very proud to pardon. But they wanted to use and they did use the Logan Act on General Flynn, and you know where that started. Look, this whole thing is a terrible situation. This should’ve never been allowed to happen,” Trump claimed.
He added, “And yeah, I would consider a special prosecutor. Because you know this is not a ‘counsel’ — it sounds so nice. I went through three years of a special counsel prosecutor — I call it ‘prosecutor’ because it’s a much more accurate term. They spent $48 million, Weissmann and all Trump haters, they spent $48 million. That was the Mueller investigation. They went through taxes, they went through everything — for $48 million you look at everything, and they found no collusion, no nothing.”
According to the Washington Examiner, the Justice Department said Mueller’s inquiry cost roughly $32 million. Mueller released a reportin 2019 concluding the Russians interfered in the 2016 election in a “sweeping and systematic fashion” but “did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government.”
