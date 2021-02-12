News
Expletive-Filled Shouting Match: McCarthy Blasted Trump During the Insurrection as Rioters Broke Into the Capitol
On January 6 as violent domestic terrorists and insurrectionists were attacking the U.S. Capitol House Minority GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy called the White House.
A shouting match ensued after President Donald Trump told McCarthy the rioters cared more about the election than the top Republican did, CNN reports.
It did not go over well.
“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump told McCarthy, according to two GOP lawmakers briefed on the call.
CNN reports McCarthy, furious, “insisted that the rioters were Trump’s supporters and begged Trump to call them off.”
“Who the f–k do you think you are talking to?” McCarthy told Trump, the lawmakers say.
The details “provide critical insight into the President’s state of mind as rioters were overrunning the Capitol,” CNN adds. “Republican members of Congress said the exchange showed Trump had no intention of calling off the rioters even as lawmakers were pleading with him to intervene. Several said it amounted to a dereliction of his presidential duty.”
Trump “is not a blameless observer, he was rooting for them,” one Republican member of Congress said. “On January 13, Kevin McCarthy said on the floor of the House that the President bears responsibility and he does.”
Wolf Blitzer reports the call shows “Trump had no intention of calling the rioters off, even as McCarthy and other members begged him.”
Watch:
New details on Trump call with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on 1/6.
With Trump refusing to issue statement to rioters to stand down.
Trump: “Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
Sources: GOP House members pic.twitter.com/FManBOZumU
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) February 12, 2021
CNN’s Jaime Gangel offers even more details:
New CNN reporting on the heated exchange between Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump on the day of the Capitol riot.
Trump: "Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are."
McCarthy: "Who the F*** do you think you are talking to?" pic.twitter.com/FBgeopiTI5
— Blake Jones💡 (@BlakeJonesCNN) February 12, 2021
News
Here’s Why Nikki Haley Turning on Trump Is a Big Deal: CNN’s John Berman
Reacting to an interview in Politico where former Donald Trump administration official Nikki Haley attacked the former president and claimed “We need to acknowledge he let us down,” CNN’s John Berman suggested the tide appears to be turning against Trump in the midst of his second impeachment trial.
In the interview, the former U.N. Ambassador stated, “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again,” adding about his future political prospects, “I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”
According to Berman, those “juicy quotes” mean Haley — who is reportedly looking at running for president in 2024 — is reflecting a change in Republican attitudes towards Trump now that he is out of office and isolated in Florida.
“She said some remarkable things in what really is a clear break from Donald Trump for her,” Berman began before reading the quotes above.
“I do not think this is interesting as a profiles in courage moment,” Berman continued. “I think it’s interesting that Nikki Haley, if anything, is a weather vane, she twists with the political winds and she sees the political wind blowing against the former president of the United States.”
“So there may be a verdict in the U.S. Senate, but Nikki Haley is giving something of a different verdict here, and that may be what the House managers, that might be what people looking to make a historical record here have been going for all along.”
Watch below:
News
Impeachment Manager Proves Trump Incited Insurrectionists With Montage of His ‘Brutal’ History of Supporting Violence
Lead Democratic impeachment manager Jaime Raskin on Thursday further proved Donald Trump’s guilt in the incitement of the violent MAGA mob insurrection on January 6. Rep. Raskin shared a damning video montage of Trump’s years-long and “brutal” history of “when the President’s words successfully incited his supporters into assaulting his opponents.”
With well-known incidents like Trump saying, “knock the crap out of ’em,” and “get the hell out of here,” Rep. Raskin told Senators Thursday afternoon Trump’s “supporters listened and they got the message.”
Trump over the years has “praised” and “encouraged” “political violence for his side,” Raskin said.
He offered other clips of Trump saying things like, “I promise you I will pay for the legal fees, I promise I will.”
Raskin talked about “the brutal power and effectiveness of his words with his followers. You heard him tell his supporters to be ‘a little more violent,’ and they responded to his command by literally dragging a protester across the floor at one of his campaign rallies. He cried ‘get him the hell out of here. Throw him out.’ His supporters punched and kicked another protester as he was escorted from the hall. He told supporters to ‘knock the hell out’ of people who opposed him and promised to pay the legal fees of the assailants.”
“Let’s watch some of those incidents, beginning with Trump praising supporters who had assaulted a Black protester.”
The clip closes with Trump saying:
“But we’ve had a couple that were really violent and that particular one when I said, like to bang them. That was a very vague, very you know who’s a guy who’s swinging very loud, and then started swinging at the audience, and you know what the audience swung back. And I thought it was very, very appropriate he was swinging. He was hitting people, and the audience hit back. And that’s what we need a little bit more of.”
Watch:
WATCH: Rep. Jamie Raskin plays clips of Trump in his 2016 campaign encouraging violence against protesters at his rallies and praising his supporters who attacked them, saying in one instance, “I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees” https://t.co/YubPpuDO6i pic.twitter.com/JDtpR8lAAq
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 11, 2021
News
‘Traitorous’ Josh Hawley Blasted for Sitting in Senate Gallery ‘With His Feet Up’ and Ignoring Impeachment Trial
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, the freshman Missouri Republican who has been accused of effectively being one of the leaders of the January 6 insurrection, is now being blasted for ignoring the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump for inciting that insurrection – a trial in which Senator Hawley has sworn to be an impartial juror.
Sen. Hawley is “sitting up in the gallery with his feet up on the seat in front of him, reviewing paperwork, throughout” the trial, NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports.
Other reporters confirmed Haake’s account:
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley — who objected to Biden’s win and encouraged the Capitol attack — is currently sat with his feet up in the Senate gallery. Not once has he paid attention to the impeachment trial.
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 10, 2021
Inside the Senate chamber during today’s impeachment trial, Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley was sitting in the public gallery above the Senate floor for a second day and Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul is again not wearing a mask per Hill pool.
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 10, 2021
Josh Hawley is sitting in the gallery, not on the floor, “continuing to read papers in unmarked manila folders. They resembled the folders he had at his desk on Tuesday, but of course his being up in the gallery meant reporters in the gallery couldn’t see” in them — @kasie
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 10, 2021
CNN’s Manu Raju reports Hawley told him, “I can basically see the back of their heads. But I sort of picked a spot where I can look right down on them, I can see the TV, and it’s interesting.”
Hawley appears to be violating his oath as an impartial juror by ignoring the Senate’s conclusion, based on Tuesday’s vote, that it does have jurisdiction to try Trump.
Hawley said Democrats are presenting their case in a “very understandable, easy-to-follow manner.” But he added: “I don’t think it’s going to change any minds. In my view, we don’t have jurisdiction.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 10, 2021
Hawley is being blasted.
It should be forever January 6th in how we view Josh Hawley, who has shown zero remorse or regret for instigating an effort to overthrow the US government. https://t.co/qD8WbXQ8mW
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 10, 2021
Josh Hawley is making a spectacle of himself deliberately. Why would he disrespect those who died on Jan 6 and after? Why?
— Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) February 10, 2021
Breaking via MSNBC: Republican Josh Hawley is ignoring the trial reading stuff that has nothing to do with the impeachment… even sitting with his legs up on the seat in front of him.
If this gets you kicked out of Biology class, why doesn’t it get him kicked out of the Senate?
— Chip Franklin InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) February 10, 2021
Missouri? You should be mortified to have the arrogant and unpatriotic #JoshHawley representing you in the US Senate. Feet up, upper gallery, going through paperwork during Impeachment trial. He thinks he is above the law. Demagogue in training.
— Truth or Consequences (@TheSpringChickn) February 10, 2021
Josh Hawley is un-American traitorous jackass undeserving of the position and power he holds. https://t.co/FyXKslkRky
— Cozzymandias (@lolzkatt) February 10, 2021
Josh Hawley is a Seditionist and needs to be expelled from the Senate
— Sarah Fickling (@shbeetle) February 10, 2021
Josh Hawley is a national disgrace, Missouri deserves far better than this racist carpetbagger https://t.co/O8tH9BPf47
— Auntiem (@1LNMN) February 10, 2021
Josh Hawley is a traitor to America and should be in prison. https://t.co/Psn2AZ4nZu
— maraleia MAT (Expel the #SeditionCaucus MOC) (@maraleia) February 10, 2021
