Mike Pence Slammed by House Impeachment Manager for Pulling a Disappearing Act During Trump Trial

Speaking with CNN host Jake Tapper on Sunday morning after the failed attempt to convict Donald Trump of sedition on the Senate floor late Saturday, House impeachment manager Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D- Virgin Islands) slammed Mike Pence and Republicans for lacking the “spine” to do the right thing during the trial.

Asked why Democrats didn’t push harder for witnesses, she shot back, “We didn’t need more witnesses, we needed more senators with spines.”

“We did have eyewitnesses, remember, there were three police officers who gave their testimony by video during the hearing,” she continued. “To have individuals who were close to the senator — close to the president, former president, testify, would have required subpoenas. Recall that we’re still in court fighting over the [former White House counsel Don] McGahn testimony being admitted into the first impeachment trial. That’s a year later we still do not have his testimony that we wanted and we knew that these were hostile witnesses, they were not going to testify. Has anybody even heard from Vice President Pence? The man [Trump] tried to assassinate him and he still hasn’t come forward.”