News
Mike Pence Slammed by House Impeachment Manager for Pulling a Disappearing Act During Trump Trial
Speaking with CNN host Jake Tapper on Sunday morning after the failed attempt to convict Donald Trump of sedition on the Senate floor late Saturday, House impeachment manager Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D- Virgin Islands) slammed Mike Pence and Republicans for lacking the “spine” to do the right thing during the trial.
Asked why Democrats didn’t push harder for witnesses, she shot back, “We didn’t need more witnesses, we needed more senators with spines.”
“We did have eyewitnesses, remember, there were three police officers who gave their testimony by video during the hearing,” she continued. “To have individuals who were close to the senator — close to the president, former president, testify, would have required subpoenas. Recall that we’re still in court fighting over the [former White House counsel Don] McGahn testimony being admitted into the first impeachment trial. That’s a year later we still do not have his testimony that we wanted and we knew that these were hostile witnesses, they were not going to testify. Has anybody even heard from Vice President Pence? The man [Trump] tried to assassinate him and he still hasn’t come forward.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Acquitted of Incitement of Insurrection – Senate Republicans Lead Not Guilty Vote Despite Massive Evidence
Republicans in the U.S. Senate successfully denied the American people a guilty vote in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on incitement of insurrection. A two-thirds majority, or 67 Senators were needed to vote guilty. The final vote was 57-43. Seven Republicans joined 48 Democrats and two independents in pronouncing Trump “guilty.”
Democratic impeachment managers across the five days clearly made their case, with countless legal experts – both from the left and the right – agreeing the evidence proved Trump is guilty.
In the end, as it was clear from the beginning, most Republicans refused to break party lines to cross the one-term president who has vowed to fund primary races against anyone who opposed him.
There were a few surprises. Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina, who is retiring at the end of his term, voted guilty.
Other Republican Senators voting guilty: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
Expletive-Filled Shouting Match: McCarthy Blasted Trump During the Insurrection as Rioters Broke Into the Capitol
On January 6 as violent domestic terrorists and insurrectionists were attacking the U.S. Capitol House Minority GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy called the White House.
A shouting match ensued after President Donald Trump told McCarthy the rioters cared more about the election than the top Republican did, CNN reports.
It did not go over well.
“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump told McCarthy, according to two GOP lawmakers briefed on the call.
CNN reports McCarthy, furious, “insisted that the rioters were Trump’s supporters and begged Trump to call them off.”
“Who the f–k do you think you are talking to?” McCarthy told Trump, the lawmakers say.
The details “provide critical insight into the President’s state of mind as rioters were overrunning the Capitol,” CNN adds. “Republican members of Congress said the exchange showed Trump had no intention of calling off the rioters even as lawmakers were pleading with him to intervene. Several said it amounted to a dereliction of his presidential duty.”
Trump “is not a blameless observer, he was rooting for them,” one Republican member of Congress said. “On January 13, Kevin McCarthy said on the floor of the House that the President bears responsibility and he does.”
Wolf Blitzer reports the call shows “Trump had no intention of calling the rioters off, even as McCarthy and other members begged him.”
Watch:
New details on Trump call with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on 1/6.
With Trump refusing to issue statement to rioters to stand down.
Trump: “Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
Sources: GOP House members pic.twitter.com/FManBOZumU
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) February 12, 2021
CNN’s Jaime Gangel offers even more details:
New CNN reporting on the heated exchange between Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump on the day of the Capitol riot.
Trump: "Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are."
McCarthy: "Who the F*** do you think you are talking to?" pic.twitter.com/FBgeopiTI5
— Blake Jones? (@BlakeJonesCNN) February 12, 2021
News
Here’s Why Nikki Haley Turning on Trump Is a Big Deal: CNN’s John Berman
Reacting to an interview in Politico where former Donald Trump administration official Nikki Haley attacked the former president and claimed “We need to acknowledge he let us down,” CNN’s John Berman suggested the tide appears to be turning against Trump in the midst of his second impeachment trial.
In the interview, the former U.N. Ambassador stated, “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again,” adding about his future political prospects, “I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”
According to Berman, those “juicy quotes” mean Haley — who is reportedly looking at running for president in 2024 — is reflecting a change in Republican attitudes towards Trump now that he is out of office and isolated in Florida.
“She said some remarkable things in what really is a clear break from Donald Trump for her,” Berman began before reading the quotes above.
“I do not think this is interesting as a profiles in courage moment,” Berman continued. “I think it’s interesting that Nikki Haley, if anything, is a weather vane, she twists with the political winds and she sees the political wind blowing against the former president of the United States.”
“So there may be a verdict in the U.S. Senate, but Nikki Haley is giving something of a different verdict here, and that may be what the House managers, that might be what people looking to make a historical record here have been going for all along.”
Watch below:
Trending
- 'IMPARTIAL JUSTICE'3 days ago
Top GOP Senators Met With Trump Impeachment Attorneys During Trial to Discuss ‘Legal Strategy’: CNN
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT3 days ago
15 Republicans (At Least) Refused to Show Up for the Full Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
QAnon Adherent Gina Carano Fired From Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ After She Compared US Political Climate to Nazi Germany
- News2 days ago
Here’s Why Nikki Haley Turning on Trump Is a Big Deal: CNN’s John Berman
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
Watch: Trump Advisor Jason Miller Brags Three Top GOP Senators Assisted With Impeachment Defense
- 'VOLDEMORT'3 days ago
‘This President Has No Soul’: Former Federal Prosecutor Destroys ‘Sociopath’ Trump After Dems End Impeachment Arguments
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Lead ‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer Promises to Restart Rallies, Punish Enemies, Build New Society for Trump Supporters
- 'I JUST WANTED SOME JOY'2 days ago
‘A Little Joy. A Little Hope’: First Lady Jill Biden Serves Up a ‘Valentine to the Nation’ (Video)